Union Jack Oil plc

UNION JACK OIL PLC

(UJO)
11/06 07:29:46 am
0.2466 GBp   +8.40%
Union Jack Oil : Response to Market Speculation

11/06/2019 | 07:30am EST

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

6 November 2019

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Response to Market Speculation

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore conventional hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, notes the recent market speculation in relation to West Newton volumetric data.

Interpretation of the data gathered from the West Newton A-2 operations is ongoing and further updates will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Union Jack Oil plc

+44 (0)7787 160 682

David Bramhill

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Richard Morrison

Richard Hail

Stephen Wong

Blytheweigh Communications Limited

+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Financial PR

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Jane Lenton

Cassiopeia Services Ltd

+44 (0)7949 690 338

Public Relations

Stefania Barbaglio

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:29:10 UTC
