Union Jack Oil : Response to Market Speculation

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of
Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement
6 November 2019
Union Jack Oil plc
("Union Jack" or the "Company")
Response to Market Speculation
Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore conventional hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, notes the recent market speculation in relation to West Newton volumetric data.
Interpretation of the data gathered from the West Newton A-2 operations is ongoing and further updates will be made in due course.
