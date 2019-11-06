Union Jack Oil : Response to Market Speculation

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

6 November 2019

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Response to Market Speculation

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused onshore conventional hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, notes the recent market speculation in relation to West Newton volumetric data.

Interpretation of the data gathered from the West Newton A-2 operations is ongoing and further updates will be made in due course.