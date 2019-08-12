Union Jack Oil : West Newton A-2 Update

12 August 2019

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

West Newton A-2 Update

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused on-shore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, notes that Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited ("Rathlin"), the operator of PEDL 183, today communicated the following to local residents as part of its participation in the West Newton Community Liaison group. Union Jack holds a 16.665% interest in this licence containing the West Newton A-1 discovery well and the recently successful West Newton A-2 conventional appraisal well.

"Rathlin began mobilising a service rig and associated testing equipment to the West Newton A-2 site today, 12 August 2019.

"Over the coming days, the West Newton A-2 well will be equipped for the perforation/completion of a select interval within the Kirkham Abbey conventional reservoir.

"The well test equipment will be spotted, assembled and commissioned for well testing operations.

"Once the well test operations have commenced, they are anticipated to run over the next 4-8 weeks, 24 hours per day."

"The information gathered during the well test operations will aid in evaluation of the Kirkham Abbey reservoir and help inform any further programme of work in the area.

"Rathlin`s planning permission and EA permits provide for the drilling and testing of two wells on the West Newton A site.

"Permissions are also in place for the construction of the West Newton B site and the drilling and testing of two additional wells.

"Separate planning permissions, environmental permits and OGA approvals would be required for any field development and production."

