Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Union Medical Healthcare Limited    2138   KYG9320L1005

UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(2138)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Medical Healthcare : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 30 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:11am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company")

Date Submitted

5 Dec 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2138

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

38,000,000,000

0.00001

380,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

38,000,000,000

0.00001

380,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Page 1 of 13

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

HK$380,000.00

(HK$) :

Page 2 of 13

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

985,172,448

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

20,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

985,192,448

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option

150,000

Exercise

Scheme

price of

HK$6.00

per share

adopted

(mark 15)

on

(19/02/2016)

3,070,000

Ordinary shares

20,000

Nil

Nil

20,000

(Remark 1 - 11,

14-15)

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

20,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (HK$)

$65,300

Page 3 of 13

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 4 of 13

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 5 of 13

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 6 of 13

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Page 7 of 13

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Page 8 of 13

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E.

(Ordinary

shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

N/A

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Page 9 of 13

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Page 10 of 13

Remarks (if any):

  1. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 26 September 2016, 7,890,000 share options were granted on 26 September 2016 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:
    1. 540,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2020; and
    2. 7,350,000 share options being exercisable in ten equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2026.
  3. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2017, 2,595,000 share options were granted on 18 September 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:
    1. 735,000 share options being exercisable in one tranche from 1 January 2027 to 17 September 2027; and
    2. 1,860,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2021.
  5. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2017, 300,000 share

options were granted on 5 December 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for

one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:

    1. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2018 to 4 December 2027;
    2. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2019 to 4 December 2027; and
    3. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2020 to 4 December 2027.
  2. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2018, 200,000 share options were granted on 11 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2022;
    2. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2022;
    3. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2021 to 31 December 2022; and
    4. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2022 to 31 December 2022
  4. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2018, 60,000 share options were granted on 17 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2021;
    1. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2021;and
    2. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
  2. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 24 May 2018, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 24 May 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 July 2018 to 23 May 2028;
    2. 200,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 23 May 2028;
    3. 300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 23 May 2028; and
    4. 400,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 23 May 2028
  4. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 10 July 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2023;
    2. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2023;

Page 11 of 13

    1. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2023;
    2. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 31 December 2023; and
    3. 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 31 December 2023;
  2. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2018, 800,000 share options were granted on 21 August 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 20 August 2028;
    2. 275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 20 August 2028;
    3. 125,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 20 August 2028;
    4. 125,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 20 August 2028;
  4. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 7 September 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 7 September 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 6 September 2028;
    2. 25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 6 September 2028;
    3. 25,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 6 September 2028;
    4. 25,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 6 September 2028;
  6. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018, 1,575,000 share options were granted on 2 October 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 1 October 2028;
    2. 210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 October 2028;
    3. 210,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 October 2028;
    4. 210,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 October 2028;
    5. 735,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2028 to 1 October 2028;
  8. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 28 November 2018, 1,620,000 share options were granted on 28 November 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 30,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 27 November 2028;
    2. 130,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 27 November 2028;
    3. 230,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 27 November 2028;
    4. 430,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 27 November 2028;
    5. 400,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 27 November 2028;
    6. 300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 27 November 2028;
    7. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2025 to 27 November 2028;
  10. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 150,000 share

options were granted on 2 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for

one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :

  1. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 July 2023;
  2. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 July 2023;
  3. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 July 2023;

13. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 12 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :

  1. 250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 11 July 2024;
  2. 250,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 11 July 2024;

Page 12 of 13

    1. 250,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 11 July 2024;
    2. 250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 11 July 2024;
  2. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 16 October 2019, 1,735,000 share options Were granted on 16 October 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 200,000 share options being exercisable from 16 October 2019 to 15 October 2029;
    2. 50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 15 October 2029;
    3. 100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 15 October 2029;
    4. 150,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2023 to 15 October 2029;
    5. 500,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 15 October 2029;
    6. 735,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2029 to 15 October 2029;
  4. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019, 150,000 share options Were granted on 8 November 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
    1. 150,000 share options being exercisable from vest in the Grantee immediately upon acceptance to 7 November 2029.

Submitted by: ________Siu Chun Pong Raymond__________

Title: ____________________Secretary_________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution,the dividend/interest payable per unit willamount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Page 13 of 13

Disclaimer

Union Medical Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:10:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE L
04:11aUNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secur..
PU
11/26UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Interim results announcement for the six months ended..
PU
10/21UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Environmental, Social and Governance Report for the y..
PU
10/15UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Recent update on sales volume & unaudited sales infor..
PU
06/17UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : UM Healthcare buys stake in marketing solution provid..
AQ
02/27UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : UM Healthcare buys Beijing medical institution
AQ
2018UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : and Tencent Doctorwork Jointly Open Primary Care Clin..
EQ
2017UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Discloseable transaction - acquisition of fund
PU
2017UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE : Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the entire ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 2 170 M
EBIT 2020 468 M
Net income 2020 399 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,18%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 5 133 M
Chart UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Union Medical Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,37  HKD
Last Close Price 5,21  HKD
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi-fai Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Man Tat Law Chief Financial Officer
Kun Shing Luk Non-Executive Director
Ching Nam Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION MEDICAL HEALTHCARE LIMITED3.58%656
TAL EDUCATION GROUP65.82%26 179
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.36.07%8 823
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL7.90%7 940
HOMESERVE PLC38.88%5 269
H&R BLOCK, INC.-6.98%4 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group