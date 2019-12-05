Union Medical Healthcare : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 30 November 2019
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company")
Date Submitted
5 Dec 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 2138
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
38,000,000,000
0.00001
380,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
38,000,000,000
0.00001
380,000.00
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
HK$380,000.00
(HK$) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
985,172,448
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
20,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
985,192,448
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares
No. of new shares
option scheme
of issuer issued
of issuer which may
including EGM
during the month
be issued pursuant
approval date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
of the month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Share Option
150,000
Exercise
Scheme
price of
HK$6.00
per share
adopted
(mark 15)
on
(19/02/2016)
3,070,000
Ordinary shares
20,000
Nil
Nil
20,000
(Remark 1 - 11,
14-15)
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
20,000
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (HK$)
$65,300
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
during the month
issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
N/A
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
9. Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
issuable (Note 1)
10. Other
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Total E.
(Ordinary
shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
N/A
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to
N/A
E):
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 26 September 2016, 7,890,000 share options were granted on 26 September 2016 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:
540,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2020; and
7,350,000 share options being exercisable in ten equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2026.
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2017, 2,595,000 share options were granted on 18 September 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:
735,000 share options being exercisable in one tranche from 1 January 2027 to 17 September 2027; and
1,860,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2021.
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2017, 300,000 share
options were granted on 5 December 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for
one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows:
100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2018 to 4 December 2027;
100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2019 to 4 December 2027; and
100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2020 to 4 December 2027.
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2018, 200,000 share options were granted on 11 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2022;
50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2022;
50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2021 to 31 December 2022; and
50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2022 to 31 December 2022
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2018, 60,000 share options were granted on 17 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2021;
20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2021;and
20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 24 May 2018, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 24 May 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 July 2018 to 23 May 2028;
200,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 23 May 2028;
300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 23 May 2028; and
400,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 23 May 2028
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 10 July 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2023;
20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2023;
20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2023;
20,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 31 December 2023; and
20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 31 December 2023;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2018, 800,000 share options were granted on 21 August 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 20 August 2028;
275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 20 August 2028;
125,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 20 August 2028;
125,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 20 August 2028;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 7 September 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 7 September 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 6 September 2028;
25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 6 September 2028;
25,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 6 September 2028;
25,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 6 September 2028;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018, 1,575,000 share options were granted on 2 October 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 1 October 2028;
210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 October 2028;
210,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 October 2028;
210,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 October 2028;
735,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2028 to 1 October 2028;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 28 November 2018, 1,620,000 share options were granted on 28 November 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
30,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 27 November 2028;
130,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 27 November 2028;
230,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 27 November 2028;
430,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 27 November 2028;
400,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 27 November 2028;
300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 27 November 2028;
100,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2025 to 27 November 2028;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 150,000 share
options were granted on 2 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for
one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 July 2023;
50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 July 2023;
50,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 July 2023;
13. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 12 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 11 July 2024;
250,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 11 July 2024;
250,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 11 July 2024;
250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 11 July 2024;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 16 October 2019, 1,735,000 share options Were granted on 16 October 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
200,000 share options being exercisable from 16 October 2019 to 15 October 2029;
50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 15 October 2029;
100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 15 October 2029;
150,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2023 to 15 October 2029;
500,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 15 October 2029;
735,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2029 to 15 October 2029;
Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019, 150,000 share options Were granted on 8 November 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows :
150,000 share options being exercisable from vest in the Grantee immediately upon acceptance to 7 November 2029.
Submitted by: ________Siu Chun Pong Raymond__________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution,the dividend/interest payable per unit willamount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
