Union Medical Healthcare : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities Ended 30 November 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Union Medical Healthcare Limited (the "Company") Date Submitted 5 Dec 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 2138 Description : Ordinary Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 38,000,000,000 0.00001 380,000.00 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 38,000,000,000 0.00001 380,000.00 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Page 1 of 13 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month HK$380,000.00 (HK$) : Page 2 of 13 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 985,172,448 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 20,000 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 985,192,448 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1.Share Option 150,000 Exercise Scheme price of HK$6.00 per share adopted (mark 15) on (19/02/2016) 3,070,000 Ordinary shares 20,000 Nil Nil 20,000 (Remark 1 - 11, 14-15) (Note 1) 2. N/A (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) 20,000 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$) $65,300 Page 3 of 13 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Page 4 of 13 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Page 5 of 13 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Page 6 of 13 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Page 7 of 13 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 8. Consideration At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) issue currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Page 8 of 13 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) N/A (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to N/A E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) Page 9 of 13 IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3); all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Page 10 of 13 Remarks (if any): Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 26 September 2016, 7,890,000 share options were granted on 26 September 2016 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows: 540,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2020; and 7,350,000 share options being exercisable in ten equal tranches from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2026. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2017, 2,595,000 share options were granted on 18 September 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows: 735,000 share options being exercisable in one tranche from 1 January 2027 to 17 September 2027; and 1,860,000 share options being exercisable in four equal tranches from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2021. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2017, 300,000 share options were granted on 5 December 2017 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity period as follows: 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2018 to 4 December 2027; 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2019 to 4 December 2027; and 100,000 share options being exercisable from 1 April 2020 to 4 December 2027. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2018, 200,000 share options were granted on 11 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2022; 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2022; 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2021 to 31 December 2022; and 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2018, 60,000 share options were granted on 17 April 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2021; 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2021;and 20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 24 May 2018, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 24 May 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 July 2018 to 23 May 2028; 200,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 23 May 2028; 300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 23 May 2028; and 400,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 23 May 2028 Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 10 July 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 31 December 2023; 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 31 December 2023; Page 11 of 13 20,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 31 December 2023; 20,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 31 December 2023; and 20,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 31 December 2023; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2018, 800,000 share options were granted on 21 August 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 20 August 2028; 275,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 20 August 2028; 125,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 20 August 2028; 125,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 20 August 2028; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 7 September 2018, 100,000 share options were granted on 7 September 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 6 September 2028; 25,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 6 September 2028; 25,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 6 September 2028; 25,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 6 September 2028; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2018, 1,575,000 share options were granted on 2 October 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 1 October 2028; 210,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 October 2028; 210,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 October 2028; 210,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 October 2028; 735,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2028 to 1 October 2028; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 28 November 2018, 1,620,000 share options were granted on 28 November 2018 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 30,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2019 to 27 November 2028; 130,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 27 November 2028; 230,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 27 November 2028; 430,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 27 November 2028; 400,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 27 November 2028; 300,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 27 November 2028; 100,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2025 to 27 November 2028; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 150,000 share options were granted on 2 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 50,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 1 July 2023; 50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 1 July 2023; 50,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 1 July 2023; 13. Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 12 July 2019, 1,000,000 share options were granted on 12 July 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2020 to 11 July 2024; 250,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 11 July 2024; Page 12 of 13 250,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 11 July 2024; 250,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2023 to 11 July 2024; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 16 October 2019, 1,735,000 share options Were granted on 16 October 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 200,000 share options being exercisable from 16 October 2019 to 15 October 2029; 50,000 share options being exercisable from 4 January 2021 to 15 October 2029; 100,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2022 to 15 October 2029; 150,000 share options being exercisable from 3 January 2023 to 15 October 2029; 500,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2024 to 15 October 2029; 735,000 share options being exercisable from 2 January 2029 to 15 October 2029; Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019, 150,000 share options Were granted on 8 November 2019 to entitle the holder(s) thereof to subscribe for one (1) share for each share option, with validity periods as follows : 150,000 share options being exercisable from vest in the Grantee immediately upon acceptance to 7 November 2029. Submitted by: ________Siu Chun Pong Raymond__________ Title: ____________________Secretary_________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution,the dividend/interest payable per unit willamount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. Page 13 of 13 Attachments Original document

