UNION PACIFIC

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

George H.W. Bush Funeral Train Story ‘Uniting America: The President's Final Journey' to air on Discovery

0
08/01/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Omaha, Neb., August 1, 2019

The story of George H.W. Bush's funeral train 'Uniting America: The President's Final Journey' will have its first airing Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Led by Union Pacific's special George Bush 4141 locomotive, it was America's first presidential funeral train in nearly 50 years.

'When you are an American company that was created by Abraham Lincoln's pen, well, patriotism and presidents run deep,' said Scott Moore, Union Pacific senior vice president and chief administrative officer. 'We have flags on the sides of our locomotives and nearly 20 percent of our workforce is military veterans. It was our privilege to honor President Bush in a way that gave Americans from all walks of life the opportunity to do the same.'

Viewers will have the opportunity to see it on the following broadcasts:

  • Discovery, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. (ET/PT)
  • Science Channel, Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. (ET)
  • American Heroes Channel, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. (ET)

'Uniting America: The President's Final Journey' will show never-before-seen footage, and go behind the scenes with the Union Pacific employees who were instrumental in executing the long-planned and first presidential funeral train since Dwight Eisenhower's in 1969.

While millions around the globe watched on television, thousands of people stood for hours waiting to catch just a brief glimpse of the funeral train and pay their last respects. Led by the George Bush 4141 locomotive, the 13-car train made the 2.5 hour, 70-mile journey from Spring to College Station, Texas, where the former president was laid to rest after a final funeral in Houston. This special train served as a tangible connection between the people and their former president.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 16:29:08 UTC
