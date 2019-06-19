Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Pacific : CEO signals caution on Trump's China tariff threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:56pm EDT
Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific, speaks during an interview in New York

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp's chief executive said another round of tariffs on Chinese goods could badly hurt his railroad and the U.S. economy, but he feels U.S. President Donald Trump is listening to his concerns.

CEO Lance Fritz listed trade as one of the reasons the company has taken a more negative tone in its growth outlook. The trade wars, along with slowing industrials and devastating floods in the U.S. Midwest, have weighed on the railroad's prospects in recent months.

He said there is no doubt that the threat of 25% tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports caused him significant concern. He met Trump on Friday.

"I was heard, understood and that's better access than we've had in a long time," Fritz said.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's rail network covers 32,000 route miles (51,000 km) in the Western two-thirds of the country and includes the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, which handles the most China ocean cargo in the United States.

"It's hard to say how quickly (the threatened tariffs) would show up in my top line, but that would be a pretty significant risk to us," Fritz said at a meeting with Reuters editors and reporters on Wednesday.

Fritz's comments underscore the risk that Trump's trade war with China poses for the U.S. economy. After talks stalled, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to sit down at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan later this month.

Union Pacific expects 2019 volume growth in the low single-digit percentages. Volume fell 2% in the first quarter and 4% in the second quarter. Floods in the Midwest hampered Union Pacific's business in the first half of the year, along with concerns about the trade spat with China.

Fritz would not say how much of Union Pacific's business originates and terminates in China, but said Asia accounts for an important portion of its revenue.

U.S. exports to China tumbled 30% in the first quarter, while U.S. imports from China fell 9%, according to International Monetary Fund trade data analysed by trade credit insurance firm Atradius.

That has hit close to home for Union Pacific, which said in April that agricultural shipments from its home state and around the Midwest tumbled since China slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans. The railroad's agriculture products revenue fell 3% to almost $1.1 billion in the first quarter, hurt by a 7% drop in grain carloads due to reduced exports to China.

The pressure increased on June 1, when Washington hiked tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% and Beijing retaliated by boosting tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods to 25% from 5%.

The trans-Pacific standoff comes as the railroad, one of the nation's largest, has been grappling with a softening in the truck market that makes highway shipments more competitive with rail.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Anna Driver in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Anna Driver and Lisa Baertlein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
06:56pUNION PACIFIC : CEO signals caution on Trump's China tariff threat
RE
04:34pUNION PACIFIC : Says Uncertainty, Harsh Weather Driving Down Rail Shipments
DJ
03:48pTHE LATEST : I-80 reopens in Nevada after train derailment
AQ
12:39pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.9% in Week Ended June 15
DJ
06/18UNION PACIFIC : Federal officials to review flood issues in Texas derailment
AQ
06/18UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Invites You to Join Its 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Re..
PR
06/17UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 24
PU
06/13UNION PACIFIC : 's Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive Prepares for 'Great Race Across t..
PR
06/12North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.2% in Week Ended June 8
DJ
06/10UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 23
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 324 M
EBIT 2019 9 207 M
Net income 2019 6 403 M
Debt 2019 25 046 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 18,91
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 6,29x
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Vena Chief Operating Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC19.18%117 742
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.50%64 755
CSX CORPORATION23.45%60 299
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION27.57%52 220
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD29.74%31 115
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN19.90%11 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About