Union Pacific Corp. Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2018 -- Data Talk

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $166.42, down $8.73 or 4.98%

-- Would be lowest close since June 27, 2019, when it closed at $166.01

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell 6.03%

-- CSX Corp.'s weak guidance Tuesday cast a dark cloud over other railway companies as the sector deals with pressure from trade tensions and weakening parts of the industrial economy

-- Executives at CSX Corp., Union Pacific Corp. and other railroads started the year confident that a strong economy would lead to more goods for them to move across their network. But since then, North America's freight railroads have dealt with severe weather and flooding, escalating trade disputes and cooling pockets of the U.S. economy. The railroads may not have enough time in the second half of the year to hit their earlier projected volume goals, according to analysts

-- Down 1.59% month-to-date

-- Up 20.39% year-to-date

-- Down 7.13% from its all-time closing high of $179.20 on May 3, 2019

-- Up 17.82% from 52 weeks ago (July 18, 2018), when it closed at $141.25

-- Down 7.13% from its 52-week closing high of $179.20 on May 3, 2019

-- Up 29.8% from its 52-week closing low of $128.21 on Dec. 25, 2018

-- Fourth-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:21:53 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet