UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2018 -- Data Talk

07/17/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $166.42, down $8.73 or 4.98%

-- Would be lowest close since June 27, 2019, when it closed at $166.01

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell 6.03%

-- CSX Corp.'s weak guidance Tuesday cast a dark cloud over other railway companies as the sector deals with pressure from trade tensions and weakening parts of the industrial economy

-- Executives at CSX Corp., Union Pacific Corp. and other railroads started the year confident that a strong economy would lead to more goods for them to move across their network. But since then, North America's freight railroads have dealt with severe weather and flooding, escalating trade disputes and cooling pockets of the U.S. economy. The railroads may not have enough time in the second half of the year to hit their earlier projected volume goals, according to analysts

-- Down 1.59% month-to-date

-- Up 20.39% year-to-date

-- Down 7.13% from its all-time closing high of $179.20 on May 3, 2019

-- Up 17.82% from 52 weeks ago (July 18, 2018), when it closed at $141.25

-- Down 7.13% from its 52-week closing high of $179.20 on May 3, 2019

-- Up 29.8% from its 52-week closing low of $128.21 on Dec. 25, 2018

-- Fourth-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:21:53 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 27273.56 Delayed Quote.17.18%
NASDAQ 100 -0.16% 7913.063327 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 8209.058524 Delayed Quote.24.25%
S&P 500 -0.29% 2994.99 Delayed Quote.20.24%
UNION PACIFIC -4.66% 166.99 Delayed Quote.26.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 981 M
EBIT 2019 9 029 M
Net income 2019 6 275 M
Debt 2019 25 456 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,50x
EV / Sales2020 6,31x
Capitalization 124 B
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 184,04  $
Last Close Price 175,15  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Vena Chief Operating Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC26.71%121 571
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY23.20%67 322
CSX CORPORATION26.35%62 508
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION36.49%53 592
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.83%33 165
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN27.40%12 184
