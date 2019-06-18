Log in
Union Pacific Corporation : Invites You to Join Its 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Broadcast

06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to listen to Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE: UNP) second quarter 2019 earnings release presentation that will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

What:

Union Pacific Corporation's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release



When: 

Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. ET



Where: 

Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor.  Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link.



How: 

Live over the Internet




–OR–




Dial-in telephone access




Domestic              877/407-8293




International         201/689-8349

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, presentation materials and the call will be archived on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor.  An MP3 downloadable audio file will also be available at the same location.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-2nd-quarter-2019-earnings-release-broadcast-300869478.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
