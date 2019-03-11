Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 10
03/11/2019 | 03:55pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 10
Week of March 3, 2019 through March 9, 2019
Week of March 4, 2018 through March 10, 2018
Week 10
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
Grain
5,911
6,128
(4%)
60,629
63,971
Farm Products, Except Grain
348
353
(1%)
4,105
4,269
Metallic Ores
307
378
(19%)
2,951
3,178
Coal
15,550
21,224
(27%)
208,573
221,656
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
7,821
9,972
(22%)
79,971
95,739
Nonmetallic Minerals
792
614
29%
7,119
6,332
Grain Mill Products
2,853
3,204
(11%)
30,200
31,926
Food & Kindred Products
4,330
4,693
(8%)
40,033
42,858
Primary Forest Products
172
247
(30%)
1,991
2,323
Lumber & Wood Products
2,389
2,571
(7%)
21,716
23,870
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,436
1,736
(17%)
17,467
16,685
Chemicals
17,244
18,063
(5%)
180,371
176,953
Petroleum Products
4,506
4,150
9%
48,744
41,157
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,479
2,852
(13%)
24,877
24,925
Coke
524
957
(45%)
5,249
7,499
Metals & Products
2,844
2,451
16%
27,292
24,312
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
9,205
9,509
(3%)
83,204
86,762
Iron & Steel Scrap
630
584
8%
6,860
6,804
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
809
682
19%
7,516
7,002
All Other
3,766
3,742
1%
35,638
35,446
Total Carloads
83,916
94,110
(11%)
894,506
923,667
Intermodal Containers
68,695
72,386
(5%)
717,565
684,714
Intermodal Trailers
3,234
3,350
(3%)
35,251
31,396
Total Intermodal
71,929
75,736
(5%)
752,816
716,110
Total Carloads & Intermodal
155,845
169,846
(8%)
1,647,322
1,639,777
1st Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
(5%)
60,629
63,971
(5%)
(4%)
4,105
4,269
(4%)
(7%)
2,951
3,178
(7%)
(6%)
208,573
221,656
(6%)
(16%)
79,971
95,739
(16%)
12%
7,119
6,332
12%
(5%)
30,200
31,926
(5%)
(7%)
40,033
42,858
(7%)
(14%)
1,991
2,323
(14%)
(9%)
21,716
23,870
(9%)
5%
17,467
16,685
5%
2%
180,371
176,953
2%
18%
48,744
41,157
18%
(0%)
24,877
24,925
(0%)
(30%)
5,249
7,499
(30%)
12%
27,292
24,312
12%
(4%)
83,204
86,762
(4%)
1%
6,860
6,804
1%
7%
7,516
7,002
7%
1%
35,638
35,446
1%
(3%)
894,506
923,667
(3%)
5%
717,565
684,714
5%
12%
35,251
31,396
12%
5%
752,816
716,110
5%
0%
1,647,322
1,639,777
0%
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:54:13 UTC
