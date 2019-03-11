Log in
UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 10
PU
UNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 03/07/2019
PU
UNION PACIFIC : Announces Executive Appointments
PU
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 10

03/11/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 10

Week of March 3, 2019 through March 9, 2019

Week of March 4, 2018 through March 10, 2018

Week 10

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

Grain

5,911

6,128

(4%)

60,629

63,971

Farm Products, Except Grain

348

353

(1%)

4,105

4,269

Metallic Ores

307

378

(19%)

2,951

3,178

Coal

15,550

21,224

(27%)

208,573

221,656

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

7,821

9,972

(22%)

79,971

95,739

Nonmetallic Minerals

792

614

29%

7,119

6,332

Grain Mill Products

2,853

3,204

(11%)

30,200

31,926

Food & Kindred Products

4,330

4,693

(8%)

40,033

42,858

Primary Forest Products

172

247

(30%)

1,991

2,323

Lumber & Wood Products

2,389

2,571

(7%)

21,716

23,870

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,436

1,736

(17%)

17,467

16,685

Chemicals

17,244

18,063

(5%)

180,371

176,953

Petroleum Products

4,506

4,150

9%

48,744

41,157

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,479

2,852

(13%)

24,877

24,925

Coke

524

957

(45%)

5,249

7,499

Metals & Products

2,844

2,451

16%

27,292

24,312

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

9,205

9,509

(3%)

83,204

86,762

Iron & Steel Scrap

630

584

8%

6,860

6,804

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

809

682

19%

7,516

7,002

All Other

3,766

3,742

1%

35,638

35,446

Total Carloads

83,916

94,110

(11%)

894,506

923,667

Intermodal Containers

68,695

72,386

(5%)

717,565

684,714

Intermodal Trailers

3,234

3,350

(3%)

35,251

31,396

Total Intermodal

71,929

75,736

(5%)

752,816

716,110

Total Carloads & Intermodal

155,845

169,846

(8%)

1,647,322

1,639,777

1st Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

(5%)

60,629

63,971

(5%)

(4%)

4,105

4,269

(4%)

(7%)

2,951

3,178

(7%)

(6%)

208,573

221,656

(6%)

(16%)

79,971

95,739

(16%)

12%

7,119

6,332

12%

(5%)

30,200

31,926

(5%)

(7%)

40,033

42,858

(7%)

(14%)

1,991

2,323

(14%)

(9%)

21,716

23,870

(9%)

5%

17,467

16,685

5%

2%

180,371

176,953

2%

18%

48,744

41,157

18%

(0%)

24,877

24,925

(0%)

(30%)

5,249

7,499

(30%)

12%

27,292

24,312

12%

(4%)

83,204

86,762

(4%)

1%

6,860

6,804

1%

7%

7,516

7,002

7%

1%

35,638

35,446

1%

(3%)

894,506

923,667

(3%)

5%

717,565

684,714

5%

12%

35,251

31,396

12%

5%

752,816

716,110

5%

0%

1,647,322

1,639,777

0%

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:54:13 UTC
