Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 21
05/28/2019 | 11:09am EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 21
Week of May 19, 2019 through May 25, 2019
Week of May 20, 2018 through May 26, 2018
Week 21
2nd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
5,530
6,752
(18%)
50,557
54,317
(7%)
128,176
137,798
(7%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
302
342
(12%)
2,721
3,032
(10%)
7,928
8,501
(7%)
Metallic Ores
374
352
6%
2,506
2,668
(6%)
6,529
6,681
(2%)
Coal
18,037
17,488
3%
146,535
139,380
5%
393,245
422,727
(7%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
9,725
11,629
(16%)
74,127
93,913
(21%)
179,685
221,334
(19%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,511
1,135
33%
10,831
9,839
10%
20,462
19,134
7%
Grain Mill Products
3,161
3,231
(2%)
25,623
26,032
(2%)
65,030
67,873
(4%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,716
4,584
3%
37,564
37,157
1%
90,487
93,402
(3%)
Primary Forest Products
265
328
(19%)
1,939
1,967
(1%)
4,755
4,970
(4%)
Lumber & Wood Products
2,432
2,701
(10%)
20,386
21,419
(5%)
49,228
53,071
(7%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,494
1,696
(12%)
12,889
13,936
(8%)
35,040
35,840
(2%)
Chemicals
19,057
17,735
7%
150,735
144,799
4%
385,419
378,057
2%
Petroleum Products
5,215
3,739
39%
41,785
32,091
30%
104,661
84,876
23%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,600
3,129
(17%)
22,629
23,862
(5%)
56,111
57,147
(2%)
Coke
822
974
(16%)
6,221
8,386
(26%)
13,293
18,683
(29%)
Metals & Products
2,718
2,658
2%
21,931
21,639
1%
57,354
54,201
6%
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
8,955
9,249
(3%)
72,324
71,351
1%
184,644
187,168
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
709
891
(20%)
5,825
6,074
(4%)
15,047
14,975
0%
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
641
745
(14%)
5,539
5,571
(1%)
15,207
14,773
3%
All Other
3,806
2,998
27%
31,858
27,666
15%
79,367
75,078
6%
Total Carloads
92,070
92,356
(0%)
744,525
745,099
(0%)
1,891,668
1,956,289
(3%)
Intermodal Containers
71,450
78,066
(8%)
561,048
585,466
(4%)
1,474,512
1,467,419
0%
Intermodal Trailers
2,923
3,437
(15%)
22,880
26,340
(13%)
66,878
67,270
(1%)
Total Intermodal
74,373
81,503
(9%)
583,928
611,806
(5%)
1,541,390
1,534,689
0%
Total Carloads & Intermodal
166,443
173,859
(4%)
1,328,453
1,356,905
(2%)
3,433,058
3,490,978
(2%)
