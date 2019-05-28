Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 21

05/28/2019 | 11:09am EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 21

Week of May 19, 2019 through May 25, 2019

Week of May 20, 2018 through May 26, 2018

Week 21

2nd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

5,530

6,752

(18%)

50,557

54,317

(7%)

128,176

137,798

(7%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

302

342

(12%)

2,721

3,032

(10%)

7,928

8,501

(7%)

Metallic Ores

374

352

6%

2,506

2,668

(6%)

6,529

6,681

(2%)

Coal

18,037

17,488

3%

146,535

139,380

5%

393,245

422,727

(7%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

9,725

11,629

(16%)

74,127

93,913

(21%)

179,685

221,334

(19%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,511

1,135

33%

10,831

9,839

10%

20,462

19,134

7%

Grain Mill Products

3,161

3,231

(2%)

25,623

26,032

(2%)

65,030

67,873

(4%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,716

4,584

3%

37,564

37,157

1%

90,487

93,402

(3%)

Primary Forest Products

265

328

(19%)

1,939

1,967

(1%)

4,755

4,970

(4%)

Lumber & Wood Products

2,432

2,701

(10%)

20,386

21,419

(5%)

49,228

53,071

(7%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,494

1,696

(12%)

12,889

13,936

(8%)

35,040

35,840

(2%)

Chemicals

19,057

17,735

7%

150,735

144,799

4%

385,419

378,057

2%

Petroleum Products

5,215

3,739

39%

41,785

32,091

30%

104,661

84,876

23%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,600

3,129

(17%)

22,629

23,862

(5%)

56,111

57,147

(2%)

Coke

822

974

(16%)

6,221

8,386

(26%)

13,293

18,683

(29%)

Metals & Products

2,718

2,658

2%

21,931

21,639

1%

57,354

54,201

6%

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

8,955

9,249

(3%)

72,324

71,351

1%

184,644

187,168

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

709

891

(20%)

5,825

6,074

(4%)

15,047

14,975

0%

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

641

745

(14%)

5,539

5,571

(1%)

15,207

14,773

3%

All Other

3,806

2,998

27%

31,858

27,666

15%

79,367

75,078

6%

Total Carloads

92,070

92,356

(0%)

744,525

745,099

(0%)

1,891,668

1,956,289

(3%)

Intermodal Containers

71,450

78,066

(8%)

561,048

585,466

(4%)

1,474,512

1,467,419

0%

Intermodal Trailers

2,923

3,437

(15%)

22,880

26,340

(13%)

66,878

67,270

(1%)

Total Intermodal

74,373

81,503

(9%)

583,928

611,806

(5%)

1,541,390

1,534,689

0%

Total Carloads & Intermodal

166,443

173,859

(4%)

1,328,453

1,356,905

(2%)

3,433,058

3,490,978

(2%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 15:08:03 UTC
