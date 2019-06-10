Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 23

0
06/10/2019

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 23

Week of June 2, 2019 through June 8, 2019

Week of June 3, 2018 through June 9, 2018

Week 23

2nd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

4,957

5,946

(17%)

60,439

66,528

(9%)

138,058

150,009

(8%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

310

424

(27%)

3,357

3,852

(13%)

8,564

9,321

(8%)

Metallic Ores

714

259

176%

3,551

3,324

7%

7,574

7,337

3%

Coal

15,652

21,840

(28%)

174,350

180,257

(3%)

421,060

463,604

(9%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

9,320

12,351

(25%)

91,906

117,135

(22%)

197,464

244,556

(19%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

976

835

17%

13,014

11,275

15%

22,645

20,570

10%

Grain Mill Products

2,616

3,409

(23%)

31,313

32,633

(4%)

70,720

74,474

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,958

4,593

8%

46,749

45,868

2%

99,672

102,113

(2%)

Primary Forest Products

234

308

(24%)

2,546

2,575

(1%)

5,362

5,578

(4%)

Lumber & Wood Products

2,216

2,570

(14%)

24,636

26,336

(6%)

53,478

57,988

(8%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,508

1,817

(17%)

15,905

17,542

(9%)

38,056

39,446

(4%)

Chemicals

17,973

18,470

(3%)

187,224

180,734

4%

421,908

413,992

2%

Petroleum Products

5,640

3,835

47%

52,465

39,768

32%

115,341

92,553

25%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,633

3,051

(14%)

27,634

29,727

(7%)

61,116

63,012

(3%)

Coke

789

961

(18%)

8,004

10,345

(23%)

15,076

20,642

(27%)

Metals & Products

2,543

2,511

1%

26,797

26,929

(0%)

62,220

59,491

5%

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

9,404

9,066

4%

90,083

89,057

1%

202,403

204,874

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

578

714

(19%)

6,993

7,353

(5%)

16,215

16,254

(0%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

648

630

3%

6,772

6,815

(1%)

16,440

16,017

3%

All Other

4,321

3,895

11%

39,938

35,305

13%

87,447

82,717

6%

Total Carloads

87,990

97,485

(10%)

913,676

933,358

(2%)

2,060,819

2,144,548

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

72,079

77,350

(7%)

697,696

731,796

(5%)

1,611,160

1,613,749

(0%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,719

3,442

(21%)

27,890

32,604

(14%)

71,888

73,534

(2%)

Total Intermodal

74,798

80,792

(7%)

725,586

764,400

(5%)

1,683,048

1,687,283

(0%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

162,788

178,277

(9%)

1,639,262

1,697,758

(3%)

3,743,867

3,831,831

(2%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:42:05 UTC
