Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 23
06/10/2019 | 03:43pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 23
Week of June 2, 2019 through June 8, 2019
Week of June 3, 2018 through June 9, 2018
Week 23
2nd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
4,957
5,946
(17%)
60,439
66,528
(9%)
138,058
150,009
(8%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
310
424
(27%)
3,357
3,852
(13%)
8,564
9,321
(8%)
Metallic Ores
714
259
176%
3,551
3,324
7%
7,574
7,337
3%
Coal
15,652
21,840
(28%)
174,350
180,257
(3%)
421,060
463,604
(9%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
9,320
12,351
(25%)
91,906
117,135
(22%)
197,464
244,556
(19%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
976
835
17%
13,014
11,275
15%
22,645
20,570
10%
Grain Mill Products
2,616
3,409
(23%)
31,313
32,633
(4%)
70,720
74,474
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,958
4,593
8%
46,749
45,868
2%
99,672
102,113
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
234
308
(24%)
2,546
2,575
(1%)
5,362
5,578
(4%)
Lumber & Wood Products
2,216
2,570
(14%)
24,636
26,336
(6%)
53,478
57,988
(8%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,508
1,817
(17%)
15,905
17,542
(9%)
38,056
39,446
(4%)
Chemicals
17,973
18,470
(3%)
187,224
180,734
4%
421,908
413,992
2%
Petroleum Products
5,640
3,835
47%
52,465
39,768
32%
115,341
92,553
25%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,633
3,051
(14%)
27,634
29,727
(7%)
61,116
63,012
(3%)
Coke
789
961
(18%)
8,004
10,345
(23%)
15,076
20,642
(27%)
Metals & Products
2,543
2,511
1%
26,797
26,929
(0%)
62,220
59,491
5%
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
9,404
9,066
4%
90,083
89,057
1%
202,403
204,874
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
578
714
(19%)
6,993
7,353
(5%)
16,215
16,254
(0%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
648
630
3%
6,772
6,815
(1%)
16,440
16,017
3%
All Other
4,321
3,895
11%
39,938
35,305
13%
87,447
82,717
6%
Total Carloads
87,990
97,485
(10%)
913,676
933,358
(2%)
2,060,819
2,144,548
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
72,079
77,350
(7%)
697,696
731,796
(5%)
1,611,160
1,613,749
(0%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,719
3,442
(21%)
27,890
32,604
(14%)
71,888
73,534
(2%)
Total Intermodal
74,798
80,792
(7%)
725,586
764,400
(5%)
1,683,048
1,687,283
(0%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
162,788
178,277
(9%)
1,639,262
1,697,758
(3%)
3,743,867
3,831,831
(2%)
