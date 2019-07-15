Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 28

07/15/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 28

Week of July 7, 2019 through July 13, 2019

Week of July 8, 2018 through July 14, 2018

Week 28

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

7,608

6,290

21%

13,368

12,053

11%

170,193

181,346

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

279

324

(14%)

547

683

(20%)

10,108

11,193

(10%)

Metallic Ores

384

398

(4%)

686

614

12%

9,460

8,682

9%

Coal

21,088

22,699

(7%)

36,259

44,499

(19%)

511,103

569,078

(10%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

9,215

11,173

(18%)

17,453

20,482

(15%)

243,057

298,635

(19%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,450

1,281

13%

2,671

2,307

16%

29,093

26,167

11%

Grain Mill Products

3,367

3,121

8%

6,666

6,137

9%

86,766

90,963

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

5,070

4,571

11%

8,739

8,515

3%

121,936

123,758

(1%)

Primary Forest Products

430

263

63%

658

512

29%

6,857

6,841

0%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,295

2,426

(5%)

4,216

4,796

(12%)

64,688

70,701

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,828

1,829

(0%)

3,425

3,729

(8%)

45,855

48,586

(6%)

Chemicals

18,710

18,341

2%

36,501

36,950

(1%)

514,588

505,468

2%

Petroleum Products

5,365

4,411

22%

10,496

8,407

25%

141,959

112,318

26%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

3,086

3,230

(4%)

5,778

6,110

(5%)

75,702

78,098

(3%)

Coke

832

717

16%

1,428

1,869

(24%)

18,730

25,435

(26%)

Metals & Products

2,304

2,581

(11%)

4,931

5,164

(5%)

75,016

72,709

3%

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

7,002

7,397

(5%)

15,908

16,104

(1%)

246,890

249,598

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

658

744

(12%)

1,030

1,253

(18%)

19,361

19,839

(2%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

779

826

(6%)

1,404

1,531

(8%)

19,999

19,767

1%

All Other

4,806

4,220

14%

7,977

7,560

6%

107,476

102,479

5%

Total Carloads

96,556

96,842

(0%)

180,141

189,275

(5%)

2,518,837

2,621,661

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

66,660

77,076

(14%)

124,588

139,839

(11%)

1,947,948

1,983,242

(2%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,627

3,319

(21%)

4,887

6,385

(23%)

84,911

90,180

(6%)

Total Intermodal

69,287

80,395

(14%)

129,475

146,224

(11%)

2,032,859

2,073,422

(2%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

165,843

177,237

(6%)

309,616

335,499

(8%)

4,551,696

4,695,083

(3%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:39:02 UTC



