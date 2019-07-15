Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 28
07/15/2019 | 03:40pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 28
Week of July 7, 2019 through July 13, 2019
Week of July 8, 2018 through July 14, 2018
Week 28
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
7,608
6,290
21%
13,368
12,053
11%
170,193
181,346
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
279
324
(14%)
547
683
(20%)
10,108
11,193
(10%)
Metallic Ores
384
398
(4%)
686
614
12%
9,460
8,682
9%
Coal
21,088
22,699
(7%)
36,259
44,499
(19%)
511,103
569,078
(10%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
9,215
11,173
(18%)
17,453
20,482
(15%)
243,057
298,635
(19%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,450
1,281
13%
2,671
2,307
16%
29,093
26,167
11%
Grain Mill Products
3,367
3,121
8%
6,666
6,137
9%
86,766
90,963
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
5,070
4,571
11%
8,739
8,515
3%
121,936
123,758
(1%)
Primary Forest Products
430
263
63%
658
512
29%
6,857
6,841
0%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,295
2,426
(5%)
4,216
4,796
(12%)
64,688
70,701
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,828
1,829
(0%)
3,425
3,729
(8%)
45,855
48,586
(6%)
Chemicals
18,710
18,341
2%
36,501
36,950
(1%)
514,588
505,468
2%
Petroleum Products
5,365
4,411
22%
10,496
8,407
25%
141,959
112,318
26%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
3,086
3,230
(4%)
5,778
6,110
(5%)
75,702
78,098
(3%)
Coke
832
717
16%
1,428
1,869
(24%)
18,730
25,435
(26%)
Metals & Products
2,304
2,581
(11%)
4,931
5,164
(5%)
75,016
72,709
3%
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
7,002
7,397
(5%)
15,908
16,104
(1%)
246,890
249,598
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
658
744
(12%)
1,030
1,253
(18%)
19,361
19,839
(2%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
779
826
(6%)
1,404
1,531
(8%)
19,999
19,767
1%
All Other
4,806
4,220
14%
7,977
7,560
6%
107,476
102,479
5%
Total Carloads
96,556
96,842
(0%)
180,141
189,275
(5%)
2,518,837
2,621,661
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
66,660
77,076
(14%)
124,588
139,839
(11%)
1,947,948
1,983,242
(2%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,627
3,319
(21%)
4,887
6,385
(23%)
84,911
90,180
(6%)
Total Intermodal
69,287
80,395
(14%)
129,475
146,224
(11%)
2,032,859
2,073,422
(2%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
165,843
177,237
(6%)
309,616
335,499
(8%)
4,551,696
4,695,083
(3%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:39:02 UTC
