Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 31
08/06/2019 | 04:45am EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 31
Week of July 28, 2019 through August 3, 2019
Week of July 29, 2018 through August 4, 2018
Week 31
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
7,159
6,909
4%
34,150
31,980
7%
190,975
201,273
(5%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
267
384
(30%)
1,400
1,833
(24%)
10,961
12,343
(11%)
Metallic Ores
379
127
198%
1,811
1,388
30%
10,585
9,456
12%
Coal
20,700
24,404
(15%)
97,535
115,101
(15%)
572,379
639,680
(11%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
10,077
10,490
(4%)
47,124
50,454
(7%)
272,728
328,607
(17%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,322
1,257
5%
6,759
6,229
9%
33,181
30,089
10%
Grain Mill Products
3,166
3,209
(1%)
16,210
15,796
3%
96,310
100,622
(4%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,235
4,574
(7%)
22,156
21,891
1%
135,353
137,134
(1%)
Primary Forest Products
412
353
17%
1,644
1,400
17%
7,843
7,729
1%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,288
2,440
(6%)
10,817
12,282
(12%)
71,289
78,187
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,521
1,562
(3%)
8,132
8,908
(9%)
50,562
53,765
(6%)
Chemicals
17,397
18,964
(8%)
89,840
93,084
(3%)
567,927
561,602
1%
Petroleum Products
5,316
3,800
40%
26,210
20,662
27%
157,673
124,573
27%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
3,364
3,138
7%
15,403
15,358
0%
85,327
87,346
(2%)
Coke
914
994
(8%)
4,209
5,032
(16%)
21,511
28,598
(25%)
Metals & Products
2,458
2,960
(17%)
12,176
13,636
(11%)
82,261
81,181
1%
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
8,755
9,301
(6%)
40,388
41,928
(4%)
271,370
275,422
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
600
665
(10%)
3,010
3,487
(14%)
21,341
22,073
(3%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
738
835
(12%)
3,609
3,848
(6%)
22,204
22,084
1%
All Other
3,881
4,308
(10%)
20,059
19,398
3%
119,558
114,317
5%
Total Carloads
94,949
100,674
(6%)
462,642
483,695
(4%)
2,801,338
2,916,081
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
72,000
77,010
(7%)
335,298
368,364
(9%)
2,158,658
2,211,767
(2%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,864
3,580
(20%)
13,279
16,830
(21%)
93,303
100,625
(7%)
Total Intermodal
74,864
80,590
(7%)
348,577
385,194
(10%)
2,251,961
2,312,392
(3%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
169,813
181,264
(6%)
811,219
868,889
(7%)
5,053,299
5,228,473
(3%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:44:01 UTC
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
Sales 2019
22 652 M
EBIT 2019
9 058 M
Net income 2019
6 319 M
Debt 2019
24 834 M
Yield 2019
2,15%
P/E ratio 2019
18,6x
P/E ratio 2020
16,3x
EV / Sales2019
6,29x
EV / Sales2020
6,13x
Capitalization
118 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
187,00 $
Last Close Price
166,84 $
Spread / Highest target
23,5%
Spread / Average Target
12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.