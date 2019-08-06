Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 31

08/06/2019 | 04:45am EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 31

Week of July 28, 2019 through August 3, 2019

Week of July 29, 2018 through August 4, 2018

Week 31

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

7,159

6,909

4%

34,150

31,980

7%

190,975

201,273

(5%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

267

384

(30%)

1,400

1,833

(24%)

10,961

12,343

(11%)

Metallic Ores

379

127

198%

1,811

1,388

30%

10,585

9,456

12%

Coal

20,700

24,404

(15%)

97,535

115,101

(15%)

572,379

639,680

(11%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

10,077

10,490

(4%)

47,124

50,454

(7%)

272,728

328,607

(17%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,322

1,257

5%

6,759

6,229

9%

33,181

30,089

10%

Grain Mill Products

3,166

3,209

(1%)

16,210

15,796

3%

96,310

100,622

(4%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,235

4,574

(7%)

22,156

21,891

1%

135,353

137,134

(1%)

Primary Forest Products

412

353

17%

1,644

1,400

17%

7,843

7,729

1%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,288

2,440

(6%)

10,817

12,282

(12%)

71,289

78,187

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,521

1,562

(3%)

8,132

8,908

(9%)

50,562

53,765

(6%)

Chemicals

17,397

18,964

(8%)

89,840

93,084

(3%)

567,927

561,602

1%

Petroleum Products

5,316

3,800

40%

26,210

20,662

27%

157,673

124,573

27%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

3,364

3,138

7%

15,403

15,358

0%

85,327

87,346

(2%)

Coke

914

994

(8%)

4,209

5,032

(16%)

21,511

28,598

(25%)

Metals & Products

2,458

2,960

(17%)

12,176

13,636

(11%)

82,261

81,181

1%

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

8,755

9,301

(6%)

40,388

41,928

(4%)

271,370

275,422

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

600

665

(10%)

3,010

3,487

(14%)

21,341

22,073

(3%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

738

835

(12%)

3,609

3,848

(6%)

22,204

22,084

1%

All Other

3,881

4,308

(10%)

20,059

19,398

3%

119,558

114,317

5%

Total Carloads

94,949

100,674

(6%)

462,642

483,695

(4%)

2,801,338

2,916,081

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

72,000

77,010

(7%)

335,298

368,364

(9%)

2,158,658

2,211,767

(2%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,864

3,580

(20%)

13,279

16,830

(21%)

93,303

100,625

(7%)

Total Intermodal

74,864

80,590

(7%)

348,577

385,194

(10%)

2,251,961

2,312,392

(3%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

169,813

181,264

(6%)

811,219

868,889

(7%)

5,053,299

5,228,473

(3%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:44:01 UTC
