Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/19 04:00:09 pm
168.685 USD   +1.46%
03:47pUNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 33
PU
08/15North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Aug. 10
DJ
08/13UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 32
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 33

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 33

Week of August 11, 2019 through August 17, 2019

Week of August 12, 2018 through August 18, 2018

Week 33

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

5,459

6,579

(17%)

45,150

44,550

1%

201,975

213,843

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

287

373

(23%)

1,980

2,563

(23%)

11,541

13,073

(12%)

Metallic Ores

385

359

7%

2,546

2,158

18%

11,320

10,226

11%

Coal

20,959

24,380

(14%)

138,155

163,598

(16%)

612,999

688,177

(11%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

9,912

9,810

1%

66,587

70,106

(5%)

292,191

348,259

(16%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,127

1,387

(19%)

9,391

8,787

7%

35,813

32,647

10%

Grain Mill Products

2,954

3,156

(6%)

22,218

22,384

(1%)

102,318

107,210

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,625

4,804

(4%)

31,146

31,240

(0%)

144,343

146,483

(1%)

Primary Forest Products

389

222

75%

2,369

1,871

27%

8,568

8,200

4%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,331

2,511

(7%)

15,535

17,305

(10%)

76,007

83,210

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,679

1,752

(4%)

11,542

12,515

(8%)

53,972

57,372

(6%)

Chemicals

18,268

18,521

(1%)

125,923

129,040

(2%)

604,010

597,558

1%

Petroleum Products

5,679

4,501

26%

37,686

29,983

26%

169,149

133,894

26%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

3,125

3,003

4%

24,236

21,469

13%

94,160

93,457

1%

Coke

1,105

845

31%

5,962

6,832

(13%)

23,264

30,398

(23%)

Metals & Products

2,373

2,714

(13%)

16,936

19,122

(11%)

87,021

86,667

0%

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

9,889

9,006

10%

58,862

59,556

(1%)

289,844

293,050

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

708

820

(14%)

4,371

5,035

(13%)

22,702

23,621

(4%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

780

791

(1%)

5,206

5,353

(3%)

23,801

23,589

1%

All Other

4,467

3,895

15%

28,945

27,848

4%

128,444

122,767

5%

Total Carloads

96,501

99,429

(3%)

654,746

681,315

(4%)

2,993,442

3,113,701

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

70,335

76,262

(8%)

473,071

521,069

(9%)

2,296,431

2,364,472

(3%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,699

3,752

(28%)

18,771

24,245

(23%)

98,795

108,040

(9%)

Total Intermodal

73,034

80,014

(9%)

491,842

545,314

(10%)

2,395,226

2,472,512

(3%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

169,535

179,443

(6%)

1,146,588

1,226,629

(7%)

5,388,668

5,586,213

(4%)

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
03:47pUNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 33
PU
08/15North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Aug. 10
DJ
08/13UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 32
PU
08/07North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.3% in Week Ended Aug. 3
DJ
08/06UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 31
PU
08/05UNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 08/05/2019
PU
08/05UNION PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02UNION PACIFIC - GEORGE H.W. BUSH FUN : The President's Final Journey' to air on ..
AQ
08/01Expected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- Update
DJ
08/01GEORGE H.W. BUSH FUNERAL TRAIN STORY : The President's Final Journey' to air on ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 652 M
EBIT 2019 9 058 M
Net income 2019 6 319 M
Debt 2019 24 852 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,27x
EV / Sales2020 6,11x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 187,00  $
Last Close Price 166,25  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Vena Chief Operating Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC20.27%117 128
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.38%64 934
CSX CORPORATION4.76%51 411
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.69%44 740
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD30.38%32 261
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN25.79%11 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group