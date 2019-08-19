|
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 33
08/19/2019 | 03:47pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 33
Week of August 11, 2019 through August 17, 2019
Week of August 12, 2018 through August 18, 2018
|
|
|
|
Week 33
|
|
|
|
3rd Qtr to Date
|
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
% Chg
|
Grain
|
5,459
|
6,579
|
(17%)
|
45,150
|
44,550
|
1%
|
201,975
|
213,843
|
(6%)
|
Farm Products, Except Grain
|
287
|
373
|
(23%)
|
1,980
|
2,563
|
(23%)
|
11,541
|
13,073
|
(12%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
385
|
359
|
7%
|
2,546
|
2,158
|
18%
|
11,320
|
10,226
|
11%
|
Coal
|
20,959
|
24,380
|
(14%)
|
138,155
|
163,598
|
(16%)
|
612,999
|
688,177
|
(11%)
|
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
|
9,912
|
9,810
|
1%
|
66,587
|
70,106
|
(5%)
|
292,191
|
348,259
|
(16%)
|
Nonmetallic Minerals
|
1,127
|
1,387
|
(19%)
|
9,391
|
8,787
|
7%
|
35,813
|
32,647
|
10%
|
Grain Mill Products
|
2,954
|
3,156
|
(6%)
|
22,218
|
22,384
|
(1%)
|
102,318
|
107,210
|
(5%)
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
4,625
|
4,804
|
(4%)
|
31,146
|
31,240
|
(0%)
|
144,343
|
146,483
|
(1%)
|
Primary Forest Products
|
389
|
222
|
75%
|
2,369
|
1,871
|
27%
|
8,568
|
8,200
|
4%
|
Lumber & Wood Products
|
2,331
|
2,511
|
(7%)
|
15,535
|
17,305
|
(10%)
|
76,007
|
83,210
|
(9%)
|
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
|
1,679
|
1,752
|
(4%)
|
11,542
|
12,515
|
(8%)
|
53,972
|
57,372
|
(6%)
|
Chemicals
|
18,268
|
18,521
|
(1%)
|
125,923
|
129,040
|
(2%)
|
604,010
|
597,558
|
1%
|
Petroleum Products
|
5,679
|
4,501
|
26%
|
37,686
|
29,983
|
26%
|
169,149
|
133,894
|
26%
|
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
|
3,125
|
3,003
|
4%
|
24,236
|
21,469
|
13%
|
94,160
|
93,457
|
1%
|
Coke
|
1,105
|
845
|
31%
|
5,962
|
6,832
|
(13%)
|
23,264
|
30,398
|
(23%)
|
Metals & Products
|
2,373
|
2,714
|
(13%)
|
16,936
|
19,122
|
(11%)
|
87,021
|
86,667
|
0%
|
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
|
9,889
|
9,006
|
10%
|
58,862
|
59,556
|
(1%)
|
289,844
|
293,050
|
(1%)
|
Iron & Steel Scrap
|
708
|
820
|
(14%)
|
4,371
|
5,035
|
(13%)
|
22,702
|
23,621
|
(4%)
|
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
|
780
|
791
|
(1%)
|
5,206
|
5,353
|
(3%)
|
23,801
|
23,589
|
1%
|
All Other
|
4,467
|
|
3,895
|
|
15%
|
|
28,945
|
|
27,848
|
|
4%
|
|
128,444
|
|
|
122,767
|
|
5%
|
Total Carloads
|
96,501
|
99,429
|
(3%)
|
654,746
|
681,315
|
(4%)
|
2,993,442
|
3,113,701
|
(4%)
|
Intermodal Containers
|
70,335
|
76,262
|
(8%)
|
473,071
|
521,069
|
(9%)
|
2,296,431
|
2,364,472
|
(3%)
|
Intermodal Trailers
|
2,699
|
|
3,752
|
|
(28%)
|
|
18,771
|
|
24,245
|
|
(23%)
|
|
98,795
|
|
|
108,040
|
|
(9%)
|
Total Intermodal
|
73,034
|
80,014
|
(9%)
|
491,842
|
545,314
|
(10%)
|
2,395,226
|
2,472,512
|
(3%)
|
Total Carloads & Intermodal
|
169,535
|
|
179,443
|
|
(6%)
|
|
1,146,588
|
|
1,226,629
|
|
(7%)
|
|
5,388,668
|
|
|
5,586,213
|
|
(4%)
|
