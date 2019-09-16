Log in
UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 37
PU
09/11North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.2% in Week Ended Sep 7
DJ
09/10UNION PACIFIC : Illinois derailment causes fire, evacuations but no one hurt
AQ
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 37

09/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 37

Week of September 8, 2019 through September 14, 2019

Week of September 9, 2018 through September 15, 2018

Week 37

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

6,081

5,363

13%

68,354

69,131

(1%)

225,179

238,424

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

246

376

(35%)

3,015

4,041

(25%)

12,576

14,551

(14%)

Metallic Ores

310

228

36%

3,937

3,302

19%

12,711

11,370

12%

Coal

18,704

22,556

(17%)

214,387

258,041

(17%)

689,231

782,620

(12%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

8,523

10,698

(20%)

100,983

110,813

(9%)

326,587

388,966

(16%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,472

778

89%

13,988

12,852

9%

40,410

36,712

10%

Grain Mill Products

2,878

3,160

(9%)

33,899

35,112

(3%)

113,999

119,938

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,580

4,694

(2%)

48,606

49,559

(2%)

161,803

164,802

(2%)

Primary Forest Products

414

259

60%

3,901

2,984

31%

10,100

9,313

8%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,204

2,397

(8%)

24,459

27,097

(10%)

84,931

93,002

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,529

1,601

(4%)

17,916

19,706

(9%)

60,346

64,563

(7%)

Chemicals

17,124

19,049

(10%)

197,723

201,829

(2%)

675,810

670,347

1%

Petroleum Products

5,338

4,932

8%

59,066

49,019

20%

190,529

152,930

25%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

3,215

2,863

12%

36,543

32,818

11%

106,467

104,806

2%

Coke

934

765

22%

9,313

10,326

(10%)

26,615

33,892

(21%)

Metals & Products

2,557

2,653

(4%)

27,267

30,107

(9%)

97,352

97,652

(0%)

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

8,593

9,237

(7%)

95,147

96,463

(1%)

326,129

329,957

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

635

732

(13%)

6,978

7,736

(10%)

25,309

26,322

(4%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

735

802

(8%)

8,102

8,493

(5%)

26,697

26,729

(0%)

All Other

3,701

4,230

(13%)

44,580

44,748

(0%)

144,079

139,667

3%

Total Carloads

89,773

97,373

(8%)

1,018,164

1,074,177

(5%)

3,356,860

3,506,563

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

69,712

78,592

(11%)

739,925

824,306

(10%)

2,563,285

2,667,709

(4%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,974

3,786

(21%)

29,470

39,417

(25%)

109,494

123,212

(11%)

Total Intermodal

72,686

82,378

(12%)

769,395

863,723

(11%)

2,672,779

2,790,921

(4%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

162,459

179,751

(10%)

1,787,559

1,937,900

(8%)

6,029,639

6,297,484

(4%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:36:09 UTC
