Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 37
09/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 37
Week of September 8, 2019 through September 14, 2019
Week of September 9, 2018 through September 15, 2018
Week 37
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
6,081
5,363
13%
68,354
69,131
(1%)
225,179
238,424
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
246
376
(35%)
3,015
4,041
(25%)
12,576
14,551
(14%)
Metallic Ores
310
228
36%
3,937
3,302
19%
12,711
11,370
12%
Coal
18,704
22,556
(17%)
214,387
258,041
(17%)
689,231
782,620
(12%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
8,523
10,698
(20%)
100,983
110,813
(9%)
326,587
388,966
(16%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,472
778
89%
13,988
12,852
9%
40,410
36,712
10%
Grain Mill Products
2,878
3,160
(9%)
33,899
35,112
(3%)
113,999
119,938
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,580
4,694
(2%)
48,606
49,559
(2%)
161,803
164,802
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
414
259
60%
3,901
2,984
31%
10,100
9,313
8%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,204
2,397
(8%)
24,459
27,097
(10%)
84,931
93,002
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,529
1,601
(4%)
17,916
19,706
(9%)
60,346
64,563
(7%)
Chemicals
17,124
19,049
(10%)
197,723
201,829
(2%)
675,810
670,347
1%
Petroleum Products
5,338
4,932
8%
59,066
49,019
20%
190,529
152,930
25%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
3,215
2,863
12%
36,543
32,818
11%
106,467
104,806
2%
Coke
934
765
22%
9,313
10,326
(10%)
26,615
33,892
(21%)
Metals & Products
2,557
2,653
(4%)
27,267
30,107
(9%)
97,352
97,652
(0%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
8,593
9,237
(7%)
95,147
96,463
(1%)
326,129
329,957
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
635
732
(13%)
6,978
7,736
(10%)
25,309
26,322
(4%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
735
802
(8%)
8,102
8,493
(5%)
26,697
26,729
(0%)
All Other
3,701
4,230
(13%)
44,580
44,748
(0%)
144,079
139,667
3%
Total Carloads
89,773
97,373
(8%)
1,018,164
1,074,177
(5%)
3,356,860
3,506,563
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
69,712
78,592
(11%)
739,925
824,306
(10%)
2,563,285
2,667,709
(4%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,974
3,786
(21%)
29,470
39,417
(25%)
109,494
123,212
(11%)
Total Intermodal
72,686
82,378
(12%)
769,395
863,723
(11%)
2,672,779
2,790,921
(4%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
162,459
179,751
(10%)
1,787,559
1,937,900
(8%)
6,029,639
6,297,484
(4%)
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 37
Week of September 8, 2019 through September 14, 2019
Week of September 9, 2018 through September 15, 2018
Week 37
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
6,081
5,363
13%
68,354
69,131
(1%)
225,179
238,424
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
246
376
(35%)
3,015
4,041
(25%)
12,576
14,551
(14%)
Metallic Ores
310
228
36%
3,937
3,302
19%
12,711
11,370
12%
Coal
18,704
22,556
(17%)
214,387
258,041
(17%)
689,231
782,620
(12%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
8,523
10,698
(20%)
100,983
110,813
(9%)
326,587
388,966
(16%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,472
778
89%
13,988
12,852
9%
40,410
36,712
10%
Grain Mill Products
2,878
3,160
(9%)
33,899
35,112
(3%)
113,999
119,938
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,580
4,694
(2%)
48,606
49,559
(2%)
161,803
164,802
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
414
259
60%
3,901
2,984
31%
10,100
9,313
8%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,204
2,397
(8%)
24,459
27,097
(10%)
84,931
93,002
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,529
1,601
(4%)
17,916
19,706
(9%)
60,346
64,563
(7%)
Chemicals
17,124
19,049
(10%)
197,723
201,829
(2%)
675,810
670,347
1%
Petroleum Products
5,338
4,932
8%
59,066
49,019
20%
190,529
152,930
25%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
3,215
2,863
12%
36,543
32,818
11%
106,467
104,806
2%
Coke
934
765
22%
9,313
10,326
(10%)
26,615
33,892
(21%)
Metals & Products
2,557
2,653
(4%)
27,267
30,107
(9%)
97,352
97,652
(0%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
8,593
9,237
(7%)
95,147
96,463
(1%)
326,129
329,957
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
635
732
(13%)
6,978
7,736
(10%)
25,309
26,322
(4%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
735
802
(8%)
8,102
8,493
(5%)
26,697
26,729
(0%)
All Other
3,701
4,230
(13%)
44,580
44,748
(0%)
144,079
139,667
3%
Total Carloads
89,773
97,373
(8%)
1,018,164
1,074,177
(5%)
3,356,860
3,506,563
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
69,712
78,592
(11%)
739,925
824,306
(10%)
2,563,285
2,667,709
(4%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,974
3,786
(21%)
29,470
39,417
(25%)
109,494
123,212
(11%)
Total Intermodal
72,686
82,378
(12%)
769,395
863,723
(11%)
2,672,779
2,790,921
(4%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
162,459
179,751
(10%)
1,787,559
1,937,900
(8%)
6,029,639
6,297,484
(4%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:36:09 UTC
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
Sales 2019
22 536 M
EBIT 2019
8 998 M
Net income 2019
6 276 M
Debt 2019
24 900 M
Yield 2019
2,13%
P/E ratio 2019
19,2x
P/E ratio 2020
16,9x
EV / Sales2019
6,46x
EV / Sales2020
6,32x
Capitalization
121 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Average target price
185,63 $
Last Close Price
171,45 $
Spread / Highest target
20,7%
Spread / Average Target
8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.