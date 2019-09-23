Log in
UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report  
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 38

09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 38

Week of September 15, 2019 through September 21, 2019

Week of September 16, 2018 through September 22, 2018

Week 38

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

5,413

6,582

(18%)

73,767

75,713

(3%)

230,592

245,006

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

236

399

(41%)

3,251

4,440

(27%)

12,812

14,950

(14%)

Metallic Ores

440

283

55%

4,377

3,585

22%

13,151

11,653

13%

Coal

17,465

22,444

(22%)

231,852

280,485

(17%)

706,696

805,064

(12%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

7,915

10,067

(21%)

108,898

120,880

(10%)

334,502

399,033

(16%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,511

1,120

35%

15,499

13,972

11%

41,921

37,832

11%

Grain Mill Products

2,748

2,873

(4%)

36,647

37,985

(4%)

116,747

122,811

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,350

4,465

(3%)

52,956

54,024

(2%)

166,153

169,267

(2%)

Primary Forest Products

411

228

80%

4,312

3,212

34%

10,511

9,541

10%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,195

2,563

(14%)

26,654

29,660

(10%)

87,126

95,565

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,342

1,697

(21%)

19,258

21,403

(10%)

61,688

66,260

(7%)

Chemicals

18,311

18,285

0%

216,034

220,114

(2%)

694,121

688,632

1%

Petroleum Products

5,369

4,894

10%

64,435

53,913

20%

195,898

157,824

24%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,928

3,059

(4%)

39,471

35,877

10%

109,395

107,865

1%

Coke

632

978

(35%)

9,945

11,304

(12%)

27,247

34,870

(22%)

Metals & Products

2,477

2,637

(6%)

29,744

32,744

(9%)

99,829

100,289

(0%)

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

7,928

9,000

(12%)

103,075

105,463

(2%)

334,057

338,957

(1%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

731

805

(9%)

7,709

8,541

(10%)

26,040

27,127

(4%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

690

829

(17%)

8,792

9,322

(6%)

27,387

27,558

(1%)

All Other

3,548

4,555

(22%)

48,128

49,303

(2%)

147,627

144,222

2%

Total Carloads

86,640

97,763

(11%)

1,104,804

1,171,940

(6%)

3,443,500

3,604,326

(4%)

Intermodal Containers

67,800

79,184

(14%)

807,725

903,490

(11%)

2,631,085

2,746,893

(4%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,822

3,737

(24%)

32,292

43,154

(25%)

112,316

126,949

(12%)

Total Intermodal

70,622

82,921

(15%)

840,017

946,644

(11%)

2,743,401

2,873,842

(5%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

157,262

180,684

(13%)

1,944,821

2,118,584

(8%)

6,186,901

6,478,168

(4%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
