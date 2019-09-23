Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 38
09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 38
Week of September 15, 2019 through September 21, 2019
Week of September 16, 2018 through September 22, 2018
Week 38
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
5,413
6,582
(18%)
73,767
75,713
(3%)
230,592
245,006
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
236
399
(41%)
3,251
4,440
(27%)
12,812
14,950
(14%)
Metallic Ores
440
283
55%
4,377
3,585
22%
13,151
11,653
13%
Coal
17,465
22,444
(22%)
231,852
280,485
(17%)
706,696
805,064
(12%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
7,915
10,067
(21%)
108,898
120,880
(10%)
334,502
399,033
(16%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,511
1,120
35%
15,499
13,972
11%
41,921
37,832
11%
Grain Mill Products
2,748
2,873
(4%)
36,647
37,985
(4%)
116,747
122,811
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,350
4,465
(3%)
52,956
54,024
(2%)
166,153
169,267
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
411
228
80%
4,312
3,212
34%
10,511
9,541
10%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,195
2,563
(14%)
26,654
29,660
(10%)
87,126
95,565
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,342
1,697
(21%)
19,258
21,403
(10%)
61,688
66,260
(7%)
Chemicals
18,311
18,285
0%
216,034
220,114
(2%)
694,121
688,632
1%
Petroleum Products
5,369
4,894
10%
64,435
53,913
20%
195,898
157,824
24%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,928
3,059
(4%)
39,471
35,877
10%
109,395
107,865
1%
Coke
632
978
(35%)
9,945
11,304
(12%)
27,247
34,870
(22%)
Metals & Products
2,477
2,637
(6%)
29,744
32,744
(9%)
99,829
100,289
(0%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
7,928
9,000
(12%)
103,075
105,463
(2%)
334,057
338,957
(1%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
731
805
(9%)
7,709
8,541
(10%)
26,040
27,127
(4%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
690
829
(17%)
8,792
9,322
(6%)
27,387
27,558
(1%)
All Other
3,548
4,555
(22%)
48,128
49,303
(2%)
147,627
144,222
2%
Total Carloads
86,640
97,763
(11%)
1,104,804
1,171,940
(6%)
3,443,500
3,604,326
(4%)
Intermodal Containers
67,800
79,184
(14%)
807,725
903,490
(11%)
2,631,085
2,746,893
(4%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,822
3,737
(24%)
32,292
43,154
(25%)
112,316
126,949
(12%)
Total Intermodal
70,622
82,921
(15%)
840,017
946,644
(11%)
2,743,401
2,873,842
(5%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
157,262
180,684
(13%)
1,944,821
2,118,584
(8%)
6,186,901
6,478,168
(4%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
Sales 2019
22 499 M
EBIT 2019
8 974 M
Net income 2019
6 253 M
Debt 2019
24 930 M
Yield 2019
2,19%
P/E ratio 2019
18,7x
P/E ratio 2020
16,5x
EV / Sales2019
6,32x
EV / Sales2020
6,18x
Capitalization
117 B
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Average target price
185,04 $
Last Close Price
166,38 $
Spread / Highest target
24,4%
Spread / Average Target
11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,9%
