Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 38

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 22 499 M EBIT 2019 8 974 M Net income 2019 6 253 M Debt 2019 24 930 M Yield 2019 2,19% P/E ratio 2019 18,7x P/E ratio 2020 16,5x EV / Sales2019 6,32x EV / Sales2020 6,18x Capitalization 117 B Chart UNION PACIFIC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 185,04 $ Last Close Price 166,38 $ Spread / Highest target 24,4% Spread / Average Target 11,2% Spread / Lowest Target -15,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Senior Vice President-Technology Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) UNION PACIFIC 20.36% 117 220 CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 17.59% 64 381 CSX CORPORATION 10.45% 54 771 NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 20.70% 47 542 CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 26.62% 32 049 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 38.33% 13 193