Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 39
09/30/2019 | 03:38pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 39
Week of September 22, 2019 through September 28, 2019
Week of September 23, 2018 through September 29, 2018
Week 39
3rd Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
4,805
6,433
(25%)
78,572
82,146
(4%)
235,397
251,439
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
319
418
(24%)
3,570
4,858
(27%)
13,131
15,368
(15%)
Metallic Ores
321
266
21%
4,698
3,851
22%
13,472
11,919
13%
Coal
17,130
21,125
(19%)
248,982
301,610
(17%)
723,826
826,189
(12%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
7,119
7,601
(6%)
116,017
128,481
(10%)
341,621
406,634
(16%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,345
1,389
(3%)
16,844
15,361
10%
43,266
39,221
10%
Grain Mill Products
2,737
2,865
(4%)
39,384
40,850
(4%)
119,484
125,676
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,546
4,818
(6%)
57,502
58,842
(2%)
170,699
174,085
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
415
320
30%
4,727
3,532
34%
10,926
9,861
11%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,270
2,563
(11%)
28,924
32,223
(10%)
89,396
98,128
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,566
1,672
(6%)
20,824
23,075
(10%)
63,254
67,932
(7%)
Chemicals
18,087
18,446
(2%)
234,121
238,560
(2%)
712,208
707,078
1%
Petroleum Products
5,186
5,093
2%
69,621
59,006
18%
201,084
162,917
23%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,850
3,011
(5%)
42,321
38,888
9%
112,245
110,876
1%
Coke
1,038
842
23%
10,983
12,146
(10%)
28,285
35,712
(21%)
Metals & Products
2,504
3,093
(19%)
32,248
35,837
(10%)
102,333
103,382
(1%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
8,064
9,897
(19%)
111,139
115,360
(4%)
342,121
348,854
(2%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
719
785
(8%)
8,428
9,326
(10%)
26,759
27,912
(4%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
661
825
(20%)
9,453
10,147
(7%)
28,048
28,383
(1%)
All Other
3,828
4,304
(11%)
51,956
53,607
(3%)
151,455
148,526
2%
Total Carloads
85,510
95,766
(11%)
1,190,314
1,267,706
(6%)
3,529,010
3,700,092
(5%)
Intermodal Containers
69,955
82,468
(15%)
877,680
985,958
(11%)
2,701,040
2,829,361
(5%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,880
3,765
(24%)
35,172
46,919
(25%)
115,196
130,714
(12%)
Total Intermodal
72,835
86,233
(16%)
912,852
1,032,877
(12%)
2,816,236
2,960,075
(5%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
158,345
181,999
(13%)
2,103,166
2,300,583
(9%)
6,345,246
6,660,167
(5%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:37:04 UTC
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
Sales 2019
22 499 M
EBIT 2019
8 974 M
Net income 2019
6 253 M
Debt 2019
24 930 M
Yield 2019
2,24%
P/E ratio 2019
18,3x
P/E ratio 2020
16,1x
EV / Sales2019
6,20x
EV / Sales2020
6,07x
Capitalization
115 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Average target price
185,04 $
Last Close Price
162,69 $
Spread / Highest target
27,2%
Spread / Average Target
13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-13,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.