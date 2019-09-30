Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 39

09/30/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 39

Week of September 22, 2019 through September 28, 2019

Week of September 23, 2018 through September 29, 2018

Week 39

3rd Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

4,805

6,433

(25%)

78,572

82,146

(4%)

235,397

251,439

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

319

418

(24%)

3,570

4,858

(27%)

13,131

15,368

(15%)

Metallic Ores

321

266

21%

4,698

3,851

22%

13,472

11,919

13%

Coal

17,130

21,125

(19%)

248,982

301,610

(17%)

723,826

826,189

(12%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

7,119

7,601

(6%)

116,017

128,481

(10%)

341,621

406,634

(16%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,345

1,389

(3%)

16,844

15,361

10%

43,266

39,221

10%

Grain Mill Products

2,737

2,865

(4%)

39,384

40,850

(4%)

119,484

125,676

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,546

4,818

(6%)

57,502

58,842

(2%)

170,699

174,085

(2%)

Primary Forest Products

415

320

30%

4,727

3,532

34%

10,926

9,861

11%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,270

2,563

(11%)

28,924

32,223

(10%)

89,396

98,128

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,566

1,672

(6%)

20,824

23,075

(10%)

63,254

67,932

(7%)

Chemicals

18,087

18,446

(2%)

234,121

238,560

(2%)

712,208

707,078

1%

Petroleum Products

5,186

5,093

2%

69,621

59,006

18%

201,084

162,917

23%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,850

3,011

(5%)

42,321

38,888

9%

112,245

110,876

1%

Coke

1,038

842

23%

10,983

12,146

(10%)

28,285

35,712

(21%)

Metals & Products

2,504

3,093

(19%)

32,248

35,837

(10%)

102,333

103,382

(1%)

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

8,064

9,897

(19%)

111,139

115,360

(4%)

342,121

348,854

(2%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

719

785

(8%)

8,428

9,326

(10%)

26,759

27,912

(4%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

661

825

(20%)

9,453

10,147

(7%)

28,048

28,383

(1%)

All Other

3,828

4,304

(11%)

51,956

53,607

(3%)

151,455

148,526

2%

Total Carloads

85,510

95,766

(11%)

1,190,314

1,267,706

(6%)

3,529,010

3,700,092

(5%)

Intermodal Containers

69,955

82,468

(15%)

877,680

985,958

(11%)

2,701,040

2,829,361

(5%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,880

3,765

(24%)

35,172

46,919

(25%)

115,196

130,714

(12%)

Total Intermodal

72,835

86,233

(16%)

912,852

1,032,877

(12%)

2,816,236

2,960,075

(5%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

158,345

181,999

(13%)

2,103,166

2,300,583

(9%)

6,345,246

6,660,167

(5%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:37:04 UTC
