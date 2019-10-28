Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 43
10/28/2019 | 12:58pm EDT
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 43
Week of October 20, 2019 through October 26, 2019
Week of October 21, 2018 through October 27, 2018
Week 43
4th Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
6,137
5,814
6%
23,269
22,664
3%
258,666
274,103
(6%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
332
429
(23%)
1,218
1,600
(24%)
14,349
16,968
(15%)
Metallic Ores
366
235
56%
1,273
1,145
11%
14,745
13,064
13%
Coal
16,081
21,144
(24%)
66,135
84,015
(21%)
789,961
910,204
(13%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
7,567
7,969
(5%)
30,717
35,603
(14%)
372,338
442,237
(16%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
1,391
1,244
12%
5,532
5,127
8%
48,798
44,348
10%
Grain Mill Products
3,027
3,230
(6%)
11,881
12,695
(6%)
131,365
138,371
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,405
4,788
(8%)
17,819
18,332
(3%)
188,518
192,417
(2%)
Primary Forest Products
336
241
39%
1,387
1,020
36%
12,313
10,881
13%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,159
2,521
(14%)
8,454
9,680
(13%)
97,850
107,808
(9%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,669
1,749
(5%)
6,290
6,782
(7%)
69,544
74,714
(7%)
Chemicals
16,795
18,353
(8%)
69,936
71,100
(2%)
782,144
778,178
1%
Petroleum Products
5,886
4,743
24%
22,732
19,867
14%
223,816
182,784
22%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,948
2,788
6%
11,940
11,244
6%
124,185
122,120
2%
Coke
791
916
(14%)
2,797
3,648
(23%)
31,082
39,360
(21%)
Metals & Products
2,386
2,736
(13%)
9,935
10,375
(4%)
112,268
113,757
(1%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
6,271
10,044
(38%)
27,746
39,775
(30%)
369,867
388,629
(5%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
518
759
(32%)
2,189
2,593
(16%)
28,948
30,505
(5%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
841
813
3%
3,020
3,281
(8%)
31,068
31,664
(2%)
All Other
4,116
3,547
16%
16,022
14,952
7%
167,477
163,478
2%
Total Carloads
84,022
94,063
(11%)
340,292
375,498
(9%)
3,869,302
4,075,590
(5%)
Intermodal Containers
67,518
76,341
(12%)
271,480
305,516
(11%)
2,972,520
3,134,877
(5%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,705
3,812
(29%)
10,794
15,089
(28%)
125,990
145,803
(14%)
Total Intermodal
70,223
80,153
(12%)
282,274
320,605
(12%)
3,098,510
3,280,680
(6%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
154,245
174,216
(11%)
622,566
696,103
(11%)
6,967,812
7,356,270
(5%)
Disclaimer
