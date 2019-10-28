Log in
UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 43

0
10/28/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 43

Week of October 20, 2019 through October 26, 2019

Week of October 21, 2018 through October 27, 2018

Week 43

4th Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

6,137

5,814

6%

23,269

22,664

3%

258,666

274,103

(6%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

332

429

(23%)

1,218

1,600

(24%)

14,349

16,968

(15%)

Metallic Ores

366

235

56%

1,273

1,145

11%

14,745

13,064

13%

Coal

16,081

21,144

(24%)

66,135

84,015

(21%)

789,961

910,204

(13%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

7,567

7,969

(5%)

30,717

35,603

(14%)

372,338

442,237

(16%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

1,391

1,244

12%

5,532

5,127

8%

48,798

44,348

10%

Grain Mill Products

3,027

3,230

(6%)

11,881

12,695

(6%)

131,365

138,371

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,405

4,788

(8%)

17,819

18,332

(3%)

188,518

192,417

(2%)

Primary Forest Products

336

241

39%

1,387

1,020

36%

12,313

10,881

13%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,159

2,521

(14%)

8,454

9,680

(13%)

97,850

107,808

(9%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,669

1,749

(5%)

6,290

6,782

(7%)

69,544

74,714

(7%)

Chemicals

16,795

18,353

(8%)

69,936

71,100

(2%)

782,144

778,178

1%

Petroleum Products

5,886

4,743

24%

22,732

19,867

14%

223,816

182,784

22%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,948

2,788

6%

11,940

11,244

6%

124,185

122,120

2%

Coke

791

916

(14%)

2,797

3,648

(23%)

31,082

39,360

(21%)

Metals & Products

2,386

2,736

(13%)

9,935

10,375

(4%)

112,268

113,757

(1%)

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

6,271

10,044

(38%)

27,746

39,775

(30%)

369,867

388,629

(5%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

518

759

(32%)

2,189

2,593

(16%)

28,948

30,505

(5%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

841

813

3%

3,020

3,281

(8%)

31,068

31,664

(2%)

All Other

4,116

3,547

16%

16,022

14,952

7%

167,477

163,478

2%

Total Carloads

84,022

94,063

(11%)

340,292

375,498

(9%)

3,869,302

4,075,590

(5%)

Intermodal Containers

67,518

76,341

(12%)

271,480

305,516

(11%)

2,972,520

3,134,877

(5%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,705

3,812

(29%)

10,794

15,089

(28%)

125,990

145,803

(14%)

Total Intermodal

70,223

80,153

(12%)

282,274

320,605

(12%)

3,098,510

3,280,680

(6%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

154,245

174,216

(11%)

622,566

696,103

(11%)

6,967,812

7,356,270

(5%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 16:56:09 UTC
