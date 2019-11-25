Log in
Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 47

0
11/25/2019 | 03:43pm EST

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 47

Week of November 17, 2019 through November 23, 2019

Week of November 18, 2018 through November 24, 2018

Week 47

4th Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

Grain

5,187

5,198

(0%)

47,438

46,569

2%

282,835

298,008

(5%)

Farm Products, Except Grain

383

548

(30%)

2,725

3,582

(24%)

15,856

18,950

(16%)

Metallic Ores

358

464

(23%)

2,714

2,659

2%

16,186

14,578

11%

Coal

16,673

23,136

(28%)

129,960

168,431

(23%)

853,786

994,620

(14%)

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

7,051

6,970

1%

59,298

67,693

(12%)

400,919

474,327

(15%)

Nonmetallic Minerals

801

495

62%

8,894

8,661

3%

52,160

47,882

9%

Grain Mill Products

2,750

2,935

(6%)

23,576

24,956

(6%)

143,060

150,632

(5%)

Food & Kindred Products

4,481

3,828

17%

35,252

34,387

3%

205,951

208,472

(1%)

Primary Forest Products

311

197

58%

2,803

1,937

45%

13,729

11,798

16%

Lumber & Wood Products

2,131

1,749

22%

17,206

18,277

(6%)

106,602

116,405

(8%)

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,547

1,577

(2%)

12,690

13,557

(6%)

75,944

81,489

(7%)

Chemicals

17,921

16,302

10%

140,718

141,327

(0%)

852,926

848,405

1%

Petroleum Products

5,920

4,906

21%

46,572

40,002

16%

247,656

202,919

22%

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,722

2,312

18%

22,886

21,545

6%

135,131

132,421

2%

Coke

920

650

42%

5,724

7,012

(18%)

34,009

42,724

(20%)

Metals & Products

2,514

2,612

(4%)

19,348

20,821

(7%)

121,681

124,203

(2%)

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

9,208

8,784

5%

62,752

75,290

(17%)

404,873

424,144

(5%)

Iron & Steel Scrap

789

523

51%

4,545

5,059

(10%)

31,304

32,971

(5%)

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

761

702

8%

6,172

6,476

(5%)

34,220

34,859

(2%)

All Other

3,888

2,949

32%

32,953

29,545

12%

184,408

178,071

4%

Total Carloads

86,316

86,837

(1%)

684,226

737,786

(7%)

4,213,236

4,437,878

(5%)

Intermodal Containers

66,762

63,549

5%

541,167

600,247

(10%)

3,242,207

3,429,608

(5%)

Intermodal Trailers

2,827

3,366

(16%)

21,992

30,516

(28%)

137,188

161,230

(15%)

Total Intermodal

69,589

66,915

4%

563,159

630,763

(11%)

3,379,395

3,590,838

(6%)

Total Carloads & Intermodal

155,905

153,752

1%

1,247,385

1,368,549

(9%)

7,592,631

8,028,716

(5%)

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 20:42:04 UTC
