Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 47
11/25/2019 | 03:43pm EST
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 47
Week of November 17, 2019 through November 23, 2019
Week of November 18, 2018 through November 24, 2018
Week 47
4th Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
Grain
5,187
5,198
(0%)
47,438
46,569
2%
282,835
298,008
(5%)
Farm Products, Except Grain
383
548
(30%)
2,725
3,582
(24%)
15,856
18,950
(16%)
Metallic Ores
358
464
(23%)
2,714
2,659
2%
16,186
14,578
11%
Coal
16,673
23,136
(28%)
129,960
168,431
(23%)
853,786
994,620
(14%)
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
7,051
6,970
1%
59,298
67,693
(12%)
400,919
474,327
(15%)
Nonmetallic Minerals
801
495
62%
8,894
8,661
3%
52,160
47,882
9%
Grain Mill Products
2,750
2,935
(6%)
23,576
24,956
(6%)
143,060
150,632
(5%)
Food & Kindred Products
4,481
3,828
17%
35,252
34,387
3%
205,951
208,472
(1%)
Primary Forest Products
311
197
58%
2,803
1,937
45%
13,729
11,798
16%
Lumber & Wood Products
2,131
1,749
22%
17,206
18,277
(6%)
106,602
116,405
(8%)
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,547
1,577
(2%)
12,690
13,557
(6%)
75,944
81,489
(7%)
Chemicals
17,921
16,302
10%
140,718
141,327
(0%)
852,926
848,405
1%
Petroleum Products
5,920
4,906
21%
46,572
40,002
16%
247,656
202,919
22%
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,722
2,312
18%
22,886
21,545
6%
135,131
132,421
2%
Coke
920
650
42%
5,724
7,012
(18%)
34,009
42,724
(20%)
Metals & Products
2,514
2,612
(4%)
19,348
20,821
(7%)
121,681
124,203
(2%)
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
9,208
8,784
5%
62,752
75,290
(17%)
404,873
424,144
(5%)
Iron & Steel Scrap
789
523
51%
4,545
5,059
(10%)
31,304
32,971
(5%)
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
761
702
8%
6,172
6,476
(5%)
34,220
34,859
(2%)
All Other
3,888
2,949
32%
32,953
29,545
12%
184,408
178,071
4%
Total Carloads
86,316
86,837
(1%)
684,226
737,786
(7%)
4,213,236
4,437,878
(5%)
Intermodal Containers
66,762
63,549
5%
541,167
600,247
(10%)
3,242,207
3,429,608
(5%)
Intermodal Trailers
2,827
3,366
(16%)
21,992
30,516
(28%)
137,188
161,230
(15%)
Total Intermodal
69,589
66,915
4%
563,159
630,763
(11%)
3,379,395
3,590,838
(6%)
Total Carloads & Intermodal
155,905
153,752
1%
1,247,385
1,368,549
(9%)
7,592,631
8,028,716
(5%)
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Average target price
180,64 $
Last Close Price
175,94 $
Spread / Highest target
17,1%
Spread / Average Target
2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,7%
