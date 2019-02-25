Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 8
02/25/2019 | 05:58pm EST
Union Pacific Railroad
Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report
Week 8
Week of February 17, 2019 through February 23, 2019
Week of February 18, 2018 through February 24, 2018
Week 8
2019
2018
% Chg
2019
Grain
5,748
5,760
(0%)
49,210
50,053
Farm Products, Except Grain
346
388
(11%)
3,410
3,409
Metallic Ores
252
314
(20%)
2,351
2,400
Coal
22,166
21,703
2%
175,860
177,397
Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand
8,990
9,311
(3%)
63,623
74,806
Nonmetallic Minerals
788
613
29%
5,699
4,796
Grain Mill Products
3,105
3,104
0%
24,564
25,218
Food & Kindred Products
4,290
4,368
(2%)
31,624
33,346
Primary Forest Products
257
279
(8%)
1,617
1,895
Lumber & Wood Products
2,329
2,522
(8%)
17,591
18,701
Pulp, Paper & Allied Products
1,725
1,603
8%
14,486
13,348
Chemicals
17,716
18,074
(2%)
143,704
140,426
Petroleum Products
4,299
4,183
3%
40,080
33,376
Stone, Clay & Glass Products
2,405
2,288
5%
19,928
19,512
Coke
440
685
(36%)
4,398
5,612
Metals & Products
2,744
2,809
(2%)
21,374
19,069
Motor Vehicles & Equipment
9,083
9,915
(8%)
64,524
67,047
Iron & Steel Scrap
767
835
(8%)
5,545
5,493
Waste & Nonferrous Scrap
846
715
18%
6,012
5,513
All Other
4,229
3,316
28%
27,886
27,469
Total Carloads
92,525
92,785
(0%)
723,486
728,886
Intermodal Containers
70,937
71,662
(1%)
574,176
539,571
Intermodal Trailers
3,430
3,138
9%
28,435
24,787
Total Intermodal
74,367
74,800
(1%)
602,611
564,358
Total Carloads & Intermodal
166,892
167,585
(0%)
1,326,097
1,293,244
1st Qtr to Date
Year to Date
2018
% Chg
2019
2018
% Chg
(2%)
49,210
50,053
(2%)
0%
3,410
3,409
0%
(2%)
2,351
2,400
(2%)
(1%)
175,860
177,397
(1%)
(15%)
63,623
74,806
(15%)
19%
5,699
4,796
19%
(3%)
24,564
25,218
(3%)
(5%)
31,624
33,346
(5%)
(15%)
1,617
1,895
(15%)
(6%)
17,591
18,701
(6%)
9%
14,486
13,348
9%
2%
143,704
140,426
2%
20%
40,080
33,376
20%
2%
19,928
19,512
2%
(22%)
4,398
5,612
(22%)
12%
21,374
19,069
12%
(4%)
64,524
67,047
(4%)
1%
5,545
5,493
1%
9%
6,012
5,513
9%
2%
27,886
27,469
2%
(1%)
723,486
728,886
(1%)
6%
574,176
539,571
6%
15%
28,435
24,787
15%
7%
602,611
564,358
7%
3%
1,326,097
1,293,244
3%
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 22:57:06 UTC
