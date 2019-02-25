Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/25 04:00:14 pm
169.5 USD   -0.33%
05:58pUNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 8
PU
05:43pUNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 02/25/2019
PU
02/20UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 7
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Pacific : Current Carloadings - Week 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 05:58pm EST

Union Pacific Railroad

Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Traffic Report

Week 8

Week of February 17, 2019 through February 23, 2019

Week of February 18, 2018 through February 24, 2018

Week 8

2019

2018

% Chg

2019

Grain

5,748

5,760

(0%)

49,210

50,053

Farm Products, Except Grain

346

388

(11%)

3,410

3,409

Metallic Ores

252

314

(20%)

2,351

2,400

Coal

22,166

21,703

2%

175,860

177,397

Crushed Stone, Gravel & Sand

8,990

9,311

(3%)

63,623

74,806

Nonmetallic Minerals

788

613

29%

5,699

4,796

Grain Mill Products

3,105

3,104

0%

24,564

25,218

Food & Kindred Products

4,290

4,368

(2%)

31,624

33,346

Primary Forest Products

257

279

(8%)

1,617

1,895

Lumber & Wood Products

2,329

2,522

(8%)

17,591

18,701

Pulp, Paper & Allied Products

1,725

1,603

8%

14,486

13,348

Chemicals

17,716

18,074

(2%)

143,704

140,426

Petroleum Products

4,299

4,183

3%

40,080

33,376

Stone, Clay & Glass Products

2,405

2,288

5%

19,928

19,512

Coke

440

685

(36%)

4,398

5,612

Metals & Products

2,744

2,809

(2%)

21,374

19,069

Motor Vehicles & Equipment

9,083

9,915

(8%)

64,524

67,047

Iron & Steel Scrap

767

835

(8%)

5,545

5,493

Waste & Nonferrous Scrap

846

715

18%

6,012

5,513

All Other

4,229

3,316

28%

27,886

27,469

Total Carloads

92,525

92,785

(0%)

723,486

728,886

Intermodal Containers

70,937

71,662

(1%)

574,176

539,571

Intermodal Trailers

3,430

3,138

9%

28,435

24,787

Total Intermodal

74,367

74,800

(1%)

602,611

564,358

Total Carloads & Intermodal

166,892

167,585

(0%)

1,326,097

1,293,244

1st Qtr to Date

Year to Date

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg

(2%)

49,210

50,053

(2%)

0%

3,410

3,409

0%

(2%)

2,351

2,400

(2%)

(1%)

175,860

177,397

(1%)

(15%)

63,623

74,806

(15%)

19%

5,699

4,796

19%

(3%)

24,564

25,218

(3%)

(5%)

31,624

33,346

(5%)

(15%)

1,617

1,895

(15%)

(6%)

17,591

18,701

(6%)

9%

14,486

13,348

9%

2%

143,704

140,426

2%

20%

40,080

33,376

20%

2%

19,928

19,512

2%

(22%)

4,398

5,612

(22%)

12%

21,374

19,069

12%

(4%)

64,524

67,047

(4%)

1%

5,545

5,493

1%

9%

6,012

5,513

9%

2%

27,886

27,469

2%

(1%)

723,486

728,886

(1%)

6%

574,176

539,571

6%

15%

28,435

24,787

15%

7%

602,611

564,358

7%

3%

1,326,097

1,293,244

3%

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 22:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
05:58pUNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 8
PU
05:43pUNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 02/25/2019
PU
05:22pUNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20UNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 7
PU
02/19UNION PACIFIC : UPC 8-K Filed 02/19/2019
PU
02/19UNION PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12UNION PACIFIC : Cuts 250 Jobs; 450 Employees are Furloughed -- Omaha World-Heral..
DJ
02/08UNION PACIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08UNION PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/07UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Announces 10 Percent Dividend Increase for First Qua..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 721 M
EBIT 2019 9 351 M
Net income 2019 6 437 M
Debt 2019 23 809 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
P/E ratio 2020 16,46
EV / Sales 2019 6,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 176 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Vena Chief Operating Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC23.03%122 933
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.52%62 310
CSX CORPORATION17.99%59 794
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION22.58%49 025
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD12.94%29 274
DSV A/S27.68%15 657
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.