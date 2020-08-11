Log in
Union Pacific : Current Overview Business update Pitchbook

08/11/2020 | 09:34am EDT

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

August 2020

Cautionary Information

This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

2

CURRENT OVERVIEW / BUSINESS UPDATE

August 2020

3

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Earnings Per Share

Operating Ratio

$2.22

$1.67

61.0

-25%

59.6

+1.4 pts

2019

2020

2019

2020

4

Third Quarter Volume & Outlook

Third Quarter Volume To Date*

7-Day Weekly Carloadings

(000s)

Premium

+3%

180

2019

Bulk

-12%

160

Industrial

-17%

140

2020

TOTAL

-7%

120

100

December

January

5 * Volume through August 4

BUSINESS TEAM REVIEW

August 2020

6

Diverse Portfolio of Business

Bulk

25%

1H 2020 Industrial

28%

Volume

Premium

47%

2019 Full Year Volume:

Bulk 25%, Industrial 26%, Premium 49%

v

1H 2020 Results

Revenue $8,852M (-14%)

Automotive Distribution Centers

Volume 3,658K (-13%)

Intermodal Terminals

ARC $2,420 (Flat)

Manifest Terminals

Ports

Border Crossings, Gateways and Interchanges

7

ARC = Average Revenue Per Car

Economic Indicators

Industrial

Housing

Light Vehicle

Imports

Exports

Production

GDP

Starts (MM)

Sales (MM)

of Goods

of Goods

2019

0.9%

2.3%

1.30

16.9

0.3%

0.2%

2020

-8.6%

-6.1%

1.25

13.2

-17.7%

-20.0%

2021

6.4%

3.7%

1.29

14.6

12.3%

21.7%

8 Source: IHS Markit U.S. Economic Outlook, July 2020

2019 Freight Volumes

International Trade

Domestic

59%

  • Diverse franchise creates opportunity
  • Off-shoring/near-shoringof U.S. manufacturing
  • Demand for grain and food

Other

Imports

17%

Other

Exports

Imports

from

13%

Mexico

6%

Exports to

Mexico

5%

International Volumes

Other - 9%

Food & Beverage - 1%

Metals- 1%

Intermodal

Fertilizer - 1%

(excl Mexico)

Forest Products - 2%

Grain Products - 2%

54%

Coal - 3%

Grain - 4%

Mexico Intermodal - 7%

Vehicles

& Parts

16%

9

Bulk

Potash

Grain &

Produce

Grain Products

37%

Grain

Export

1H 2020

Fertilizer

Dairy

Volume

11%

Coal

Major Grain,Grain

Coal &

Food &

Products,&

Refrigerated

Renewables

9%

FertilizerRegion

Produce Dairy

43%

Coal

Dairy,

2019 Full Year Volume:

Poultry

Grain/Grain Products 34%,

Cattle,

Fertilizer 9%, Food & Refrigerated 9%,

Coal & Renewables 48%

Poultry

Cattle,

Cattle

Poultry

1H 2020 Results

Revenue $2,920M (-11%)

Volume 924K (-11%)

Grain

Grain

ARC $3,161 (Flat)

Export

Export

10

ARC = Average Revenue Per Car

Grain

  • Volume drivers
    • Grain inventory management
    • Export market fundamentals
    • Food & beverage shipment demand

UNP Weekly Grain Carloads*

U.S. Grain Stocks**

(As reported to the AAR)

(Bushels in Billions)

9,000

7,500

6,000

2018

4,500

2020

2019

3,000

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

11

*Through August 8, 2020

6.6

7.4

7.6

8.1

8.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Corn

Soybeans

Wheat

**Source: USDA; As of June 1, 2020

Coal

  • Volume Drivers
    • Weather impacts demand
    • Natural gas prices
    • Coal inventory levels

UNP Weekly Coal Carloads*

Electricity Generation Market Share**

(As reported to the AAR)

25,000

2018

15,000

2019

2020

5,000

21%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

12

*Through August 8, 2020

% from coal

% from natural gas

35%

37%

35%

34%

35%

28%

32%

27%

28%

26%

2Q'12

2Q'14

2Q'16

2Q'18

2Q'20

**Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Industrial

Petroleum

LPG

Lumber,

Energy &

Industrial

Paper

Chem & Plastic

Sand

Specialized

29%

27%

1H 2020

Volume

Steel

Forest

Soda

Shale

Products

11%

Ash

Metals &

Minerals

33%

Copper,

Iron Ore,

Shale

2019 Full Year Volume:

Salt, Lime

Energy & Specialized 28%,

and Other

Shale

Industrial Chem & Plastic 28%, Metals & Minerals 34%,

Minerals

Forest Products 10%

Pipe,

1H 2020 Results

Shale

Cement,

Shale

Revenue $3,394M (-10%)

Aggregates

Volume 1,014K (-8%)

Network and Regional Manifest Terminals

Petroleum LPG,

Major Transload Terminals

Shale

Plastics,

ARC $3,345 (-3%)

Industrial Chem

13

ARC = Average Revenue Per Car

Plastics

OKLAHOMA

ARKANSAS

Dallas

To East for

LOUISIANA

Export

TEXAS

To Gulf for

To LA/LB for

Export

Export

Houston

New Orleans

Corpus Christi

Future Expansions

2017-2019 Expansions

UP SIT Facility

14

*Source: American Chemistry Council, June 2019

  • $204 billion petrochemical investment in Gulf*
  • Comprehensive product offerings & service excellence
  • Dallas to Dock service solution for export plastics

- Plastic pellets travel in hopper cars from Gulf region to Dallas

  • Pellets are packaged and transferred into intermodal containers for export
  • Katoen Natie expanding their Dallas packaging facility to double capacity to 500,000+ square feet by fourth quarter 2020
  • KTN has the ability to grow to 2.5 million square feet

Shale Related Volumes

First Half

Volume

% Change

% of Total

2020*

(000s)

(vs 2019)

UP Volume

Crude

28

(12%)

0.8%

Frac Sand**

29

(62%)

0.8%

    • Excludes pipe related to shale activity
    • *Includes Barites
  • Crude oil drivers
    • Crude oil price spreads
    • Production & demand
    • Pipeline capacity
  • Frac sand drivers
    • Energy prices
    • Rig counts
    • Enhanced fracing technology
    • White / brown sand mix

Crude Oil Volume

(000s)

46

46

75

28

14

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H 20

Frac Sand Volume**

(By Shale, 000s)

230

233

119

122

29

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H 20

Eagle Ford

Permian

DJ Basin

Other

Total

15

Housing Trends

  • Housing market still well below historical averages
  • UP lumber, stone & glass business correlates with housing starts
  • Housing also drives appliances, roofing, rebar, aggregates, and cement demand
  • Housing related shipments represent ~ 5 - 10% of current UP volumes

Lumber, Stone & Glass

UP Wkly

Housing Starts

Carloadings*

(mils)

10,000

2.0

1.8

8,000

1.6

1.4

6,000

1.2

4,000

1.0

0.8

2,000

0.6

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

IHS Global Insight forecast

16

*Through August 8, 2020

Premium

Intermodal

83%

1H 2020

Volume

Automotive

17%

Agricultural

13% Industrial

2019 Full Year Volume:

26%

Intermodal 79%, Automotive 21%

v

Energy 17%

1H 2020 Results

Revenue $2,538M (-20%)

Automotive Distribution Centers

Volume 1,720K (-17%)

Intermodal Terminals

Ports

ARC $1,476 (-3%)

Border Crossings, Gateways and Interchanges

17

ARC = Average Revenue Per Car

Highway Conversion Growth Opportunities

Cass Truckload Linehaul Index

145

135

125

115

105

95

2008

June 2020

Transportation Mode

(By Tonnage)

Water

Rail 6% 11%

Truck 83%

  • Highway conversion opportunities in all business groups
  • High insurance costs
  • Drug & alcohol testing
  • Truck capacity
  • LOUP

18 Source: Cass Information Systems, Index uses January 2005 as its base month, U.S DOT Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Butler Intermodal Terminal

Hybrid Service Product - Valor Victoria

Manly

Butler

Boone

Council

Council Bluffs

Bluffs

LA

Intermodal Service

Manifest Service

Short Line Service

Private Intermodal Terminal

19

Finished Vehicles

Seattle

Eastport

Portland

Duluth

Twin Cities

Chicago

Omaha

Oakland

Salt

Lake

Denver

City

Kansas

St. Louis

U.S. Light Vehicle SAAR*

City

Los

Memphis

17.4

17.5

17.1

17.2

16.9

Angeles

Dallas

14.6

New

13.2

Orleans

Houston

Borders & Interchange

Distribution Centers/Ports

(UP Owned/Leased and Private)

Assembly Centers (UP served)

20

*Source: Global Insight

Full-Service Expertise For Almost Any Commodity

Loup Total Supply Chain Logistics

Wholesale

Retail Auto

Carload

Carrier

Intermodal

Parts

Traditional Rail

Relations

Door-to-Door

Just-In-Time

Execution

Service

Performance

Capacity

EQUIPMENT

INVENTORY

MILITARY

DRAYAGE

VALUE

MANAGEMENT

MANAGEMENT

SERVICES

SOURCING

ADDED

NETWORK

SERVICES

POOL

WAREHOUSING

CROSSTOWN

MANAGEMENT

OPTIMIZATION

SERVICES

TRANSLOADING

VISIBILITY

21

Calexico

Mexico

Mexicali

Nogales

Ciudad

El Paso

Nogales

Juárez

Hermosillo

Eagle Pass

San Antonio

Guaymas

Piedras Negras

Chihuahua

Nuevo

Laredo

Laredo

Topolobampo

Brownsville

Torreón

Saltillo

Matamoros

Monterrey

Bulk

Durango

Industrial

Mazatlán

San

21%

Luis

20%

Potosi

Altamira

1H 2020

Aguascalientes

Tampico

Progresso

Silao

Puebla

Volume

Guadalajara

Querétaro

Premium

Manzanillo

Toluca

Veracruz

59%

Ferromex

Lazaro Cardenas

Mexico

Coatzacoalcos

KCSM

City

Ferrosur

2019 Full Year Volume:

Short Lines

Salina Cruz

Bulk 18%, Industrial 17%, Premium 65%

UP Intermodal Operations

22

UP Offices

Ciudad Hidalgo

Border Crossings

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

August 2020

23

FIRST HALF RESULTS

Safety

Employee

Rail Equipment

(Reportable Personal Injury Incidents

(Reportable Derailment Incidents

Per 200,000 Employee-Hours)

Per Million Train Miles)

Good

-9%

Good

0.97

-5%

3.13

3.08

4.17

3.81

0.87

0.83

2.93

0.76

0.76

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Public

(Crossing Accidents Per Million Train Miles) Good

Continued Focus on Safety

2.71

+11%

2.65

2.40

2.32

2.38

Goal of Zero Incidents

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

24

Unified Plan 2020

Precision Scheduled Railroading Tenets

  • Shifting the focus of operations from moving trains to moving cars
  • Minimizing car dwell, car classification events and locomotive requirements
  • Utilizing general-purpose trains by blending train services
  • Balancing train movements to improve the utilization of crews and rail assets

25

Unified Plan 2020

Key Performance Metrics - July 2020 vs. July 2019

219

22.6

25.4

138

981

72

72

FREIGHT CAR

FREIGHT CAR

TRAIN SPEED*

LOCOMOTIVE

WORKFORCE

INTERMODAL

MANIFEST/AUTO

VELOCITY *

TERMINAL

(Miles Per Hour)

PRODUCTIVITY

PRODUCTIVITY

TRIP PLAN

TRIP PLAN

(Daily Miles per Car)

DWELL *

(GTMs Per HP Day)

(Daily Miles per FTE)

COMPLIANCE

COMPLIANCE

(Hours)

(% of Boxes On Time)

(% of Cars On Time)

6% 7% 3% 13% 12% 6 pts 8 pts

26 *Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation which reflects minor refinements.

Unified Plan 2020

Key Performance Metrics - July YTD 2020 vs. July YTD 2019

217

22.8

25.9

134

895

81

70

FREIGHT CAR

FREIGHT CAR

TRAIN SPEED*

LOCOMOTIVE

WORKFORCE

INTERMODAL

MANIFEST/AUTO

VELOCITY *

TERMINAL

(Miles Per Hour)

PRODUCTIVITY

PRODUCTIVITY

TRIP PLAN

TRIP PLAN

(Daily Miles per Car)

DWELL *

(GTMs Per HP Day)

(Daily Miles per FTE)

COMPLIANCE

COMPLIANCE

(Hours)

(% of Boxes On Time)

(% of Cars On Time)

9% 12% 5% 16% 6% 12 pts 8 pts

27 *Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation which reflects minor refinements.

Unified Plan 2020 Update

Terminal Rationalization & Network Changes

Train Length

(Max on Route, in Feet)

• Completed Sixteen 15,000 Foot Sidings

  • Redesigning Yard and Local Transportation Plan
  • Intermodal Network Changes
    • Chicago Global 3
    • Houston Settegast
  • Initiated Construction of Englewood Yard Improvements

9,000

~1,950 ft

8,500

+28%

8,000

7,500

7,000

6,500

28

Unified Plan 2020

Locomotive Productivity

GTMs per

7 Day

HP Day

Carloads

160

200

140

177

168

180

138

163

131

136

120

154

160

120

100

109

109

133

140

80

120

  • Result of using the locomotive fleet more efficiently
  • Second quarter GTMs per horsepower day increased 12% compared to second quarter 2019
  • Driven by less units, increased train length and reduced dwell

29

Unified Plan 2020

Inventory Management

Operating Inventory and

Cars in Storage

  • Operating inventory reduced with Unified Plan 2020

60,000

Operating

250,000

- Excludes cars in storage and cars

Inventory

54,367

50,000

193,082

200,000

placed at customer

- Change driven by improved freight

40,000

30,000

Cars in Storage

150,000

car velocity and terminal dwell

Cars in storage on the rise

128,993

100,000

20,000

24,526

- Increased more than 80% since

10,000

50,000

fourth quarter 2018

Unified Plan 2020 Launch

0

0

30

Unified Plan 2020

Employee Force Levels

Force Levels

7-Day

Unified Plan 2020 driving a

Carloadings

(FTEs)

(000's)

significant reduction in FTEs

50,000

47,457

200

- Down ~22% or about 8,600 FTEs in

190

45,000

second quarter 2020 from second

42,919

180

quarter 2019

40,000

37,483

170

- Lowest number of FTEs in the last 15

160

years

35,000

177

174

150

- Driven by asset utilization and

164

168

163

30,059

process improvements

140

30,000

151

133

Additional opportunity exists

130

25,000

120

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

2Q20

31

Positive Train Control (PTC)

  • Approximately $2.9 billion invested through 2019
  • Total estimated investment ~ $2.9 billion
  • Field testing since October 2013
  • Installed on 100% of required rail lines
  • Implemented on 100% of required rail lines
  • Testing and refining PTC interoperability in 2020 and enhance the Energy Management Systems

32

Lines of Code

Enabling New Capabilities

NetControl

85M

62M

UP Vision

40M

v

145k

Micro-services

Mobile

Work Order

Terminal

CX

7,500

Customer APIs

4,500

SmartETA

33

1,000

Improving the Customer Experience Through APIs

Launched over 30 external customer APIs

since 2019, with more on the way

Real-time access to data between

applications and devices

Shipment

Location/Tracks

Learn about your

Display information

shipment(s) including

about tracks at your

their locations, events,

facility

product, status and ETA

Order In

Release

Request rail car if you

Identify rail cars to be

released to/from an industry

are an Order In

track

customer

• Streamline and automate workflows

Enables customer to take action on their

shipments from their interfaces

Expands visibility into the supply chain

Equipment

Display details and characteristics of specific equipment IDs

Gate Reservation

Provides intermodal specific services, like create and view gate reservations

Cases (Service Issues)

Retrieve case (service issue) status, details and responses

Accounts/Contacts

Retrieve information associated with your business(s) and people

34

UPGo - Intermodal

Provides intermodal driver

services to expedite the

intermodal terminal

experience

Protecting the Environment

Fuel Efficiency

  • Union Pacific can move one ton of freight 444 miles on a single gallon of diesel fuel
  • Our customers eliminate GHG emissions by choosing rail over truck
  • Innovative locomotive software to help save fuel installed on the majority of high horsepower units

One Train

Equals

~300 Trucks

35

FINANCIAL REVIEW

August 2020

36

Updated 2020 Guidance

• Volume Down 10% or so for Full Year

2020

Full Year

• Productivity Exceeding $500 Million

Operating Ratio

• Pricing Gains in Excess of Inflation

Improvement

Dollars

• Strong Cash Generation and Cash

Conversion Expected

- Capital Spend of ~$2.9 Billion

- Maintain Dividend

37

Financial Performance

Expanding Margins and Driving Returns

Operating Ratio

Earnings Per Share

(Percent)

$7.91

$8.38

63.7%

62.9%

62.8%

62.7%

$5.49

$5.07

$5.79

60.6%

177

174

168

164

163

2015

2016

2017*

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017*

2018

2019

7 Day Volume (000s)

ROIC**

15.1% 15.0%

14.3%

13.7%

12.7%

2015 2016 2017* 2018 2019

38

*Adjusted to exclude the impact of Corporate Tax Reform

** See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Financial Performance

Growing Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Cash From Ops

Dividends Paid

($ in Billions)

$8.7

$8.6

($ in Billions)

$2.3

$2.3

$2.6

$7.3

$7.5

$7.2

$2.0

$1.9

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Cumulative Share Repurchases

Market Cap

($ in Billions)

$37.2

($ in Billions)

$23.2

$31.4

$126

$127

$19.1

$105

$100

$16.0

$85

2007-15

2016

2017

2018

2019

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

39

Aug 10

Pricing Fundamentals

  • Unified Plan 2020 service reliability drives cost savings to the customer
  • Balanced portfolio provides flexibility for repricing as value grows
  • Pricing above inflation

40

Balanced Revenue Portfolio

Contracts

Tariffs

>1 Year

45%

25%

Contracts

  • 1 Year
    30%

Productivity Results

Net Productivity of $185 Million

Productivity Trend

($ in millions)

Car Velocity &

$35

Inventory

$405

$360

Train Length

$75

$230

Locomotive

$30

Efficiency

1st Half

2nd Half

Workforce &

$45

2019

2020

Other Productivity

41

Strengthening the

Franchise

2020 Capital Plan

($ In Millions)

Infrastructure

Capacity /

Strategic

Commercial

Siding

Replacement

Facilities

Extensions

$1,775

$400

$150

Equipment

$290

Technology /

PTC Other

$85$200

42

  • 2020 Capital Plan ~$2.9+ billion
  • Safe & resilient infrastructure
  • Capacity & commercial facilities
  • $150 million for strategic siding extensions
  • Equipment acquisitions:
    • Locomotive modernizations
    • Targeted freight car purchases
  • PTC spending

Capital Program

Capital Spending & Returns

$4.3

$3.5

ROIC**

$3.2

$3.2

$3.1

$2.9 +

2015

2016

2017*

2018

2019

2020E

Positive Train Control

Technology / Other

Capacity / Commercial Facilities

Locomotives / Equipment

Infrastructure Replacement

43 *Adjusted to exclude the impact of Corporate Tax Reform.

**See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP.

  • Return-focusedcapital program
  • Productivity through G55+0 initiatives
  • Capex less than 15% of revenue longer-term

Cash Generation & Liquidity

Cash From Ops

Cash to Shareholders

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$3,900

$4,392

$5,396

$4,275

1H 2019

1H 2020

1H 2019

1H 2020

Cash Balance

($ in millions)

$2,706

$1,130

$831

12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20

44

* See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP

1st Half Year-to-Date

  • Cash Flow Conversion Rate Equal to 107% of Net Income*
  • Adjusted Debt Increased $3 Billion since Year-End 2019
  • Adjusted Debt / EBITDA of 2.9x*
  • Repurchased 14 million Shares for a 4% Reduction in the Average Share Balance

Shareholder Returns

Declared Dividend Per Share

(cents)

97

97

88

Dividend payout target of 40% to 45%

80

73

• Repurchased ~40% of shares since 2007

55 55

55

60.5

60.5

Share repurchase authorization three years

beginning April 1, 2019

  • Up to 150 million shares
  • Suspended share repurchase program as of March 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Cumulative Share Repurchases

($ In Billions, Shares in Millions)

$37.2

$39.7

$31.4

$19.1

$23.2

457.7

$16.0

408.4

443.4

314.8

351.2

279.8

45

2007-15

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H 2020

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:33:02 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC1.18%126 841
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY13.99%72 015
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION5.34%52 170
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.70%38 871
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN20.46%17 406
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.23.58%13 029
