Union Pacific : Current Overview Business update Pitchbook

Cautionary Information This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC). Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein. 2 CURRENT OVERVIEW / BUSINESS UPDATE August 2020

Off-shoring/near-shoring of U.S. manufacturing

of U.S. manufacturing Demand for grain and food Other Imports 17% Other Exports Imports from 13% Mexico 6% Exports to Mexico 5% International Volumes Other - 9% Food & Beverage - 1% Metals- 1% Intermodal Fertilizer - 1% (excl Mexico) Forest Products - 2% Grain Products - 2% 54% Coal - 3% Grain - 4% Mexico Intermodal - 7% Vehicles & Parts 16% 9 Bulk Potash Grain & Produce Grain Products 37% Grain Export 1H 2020 Fertilizer Dairy Volume 11% Coal Major Grain,Grain Coal & Food & Products,& Refrigerated Renewables 9% FertilizerRegion Produce Dairy 43% Coal Dairy, 2019 Full Year Volume: Poultry Grain/Grain Products 34%, Cattle, Fertilizer 9%, Food & Refrigerated 9%, Coal & Renewables 48% Poultry Cattle, Cattle Poultry 1H 2020 Results Revenue $2,920M (-11%) Volume 924K (-11%) Grain Grain ARC $3,161 (Flat) Export Export 10 ARC = Average Revenue Per Car Grain Volume drivers

Grain inventory management Export market fundamentals Food & beverage shipment demand

UNP Weekly Grain Carloads* U.S. Grain Stocks** (As reported to the AAR) (Bushels in Billions) 9,000 7,500 6,000 2018 4,500 2020 2019 3,000 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 11 *Through August 8, 2020 6.6 7.4 7.6 8.1 8.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Corn Soybeans Wheat **Source: USDA; As of June 1, 2020 Coal Volume Drivers

Weather impacts demand Natural gas prices Coal inventory levels

UNP Weekly Coal Carloads* Electricity Generation Market Share** (As reported to the AAR) 25,000 2018 15,000 2019 2020 5,000 21% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 12 *Through August 8, 2020 % from coal % from natural gas 35% 37% 35% 34% 35% 28% 32% 27% 28% 26% 2Q'12 2Q'14 2Q'16 2Q'18 2Q'20 **Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Industrial Petroleum LPG Lumber, Energy & Industrial Paper Chem & Plastic Sand Specialized 29% 27% 1H 2020 Volume Steel Forest Soda Shale Products 11% Ash Metals & Minerals 33% Copper, Iron Ore, Shale 2019 Full Year Volume: Salt, Lime Energy & Specialized 28%, and Other Shale Industrial Chem & Plastic 28%, Metals & Minerals 34%, Minerals Forest Products 10% Pipe, 1H 2020 Results Shale Cement, Shale Revenue $3,394M (-10%) Aggregates Volume 1,014K (-8%) Network and Regional Manifest Terminals Petroleum LPG, Major Transload Terminals Shale Plastics, ARC $3,345 (-3%) Industrial Chem 13 ARC = Average Revenue Per Car Plastics OKLAHOMA ARKANSAS Dallas To East for LOUISIANA Export TEXAS To Gulf for To LA/LB for Export Export Houston New Orleans Corpus Christi Future Expansions 2017-2019 Expansions UP SIT Facility 14 *Source: American Chemistry Council, June 2019 $204 billion petrochemical investment in Gulf*

Comprehensive product offerings & service excellence

Dallas to Dock service solution for export plastics - Plastic pellets travel in hopper cars from Gulf region to Dallas Pellets are packaged and transferred into intermodal containers for export

Katoen Natie expanding their Dallas packaging facility to double capacity to 500,000+ square feet by fourth quarter 2020

KTN has the ability to grow to 2.5 million square feet Shale Related Volumes First Half Volume % Change % of Total 2020* (000s) (vs 2019) UP Volume Crude 28 (12%) 0.8% Frac Sand** 29 (62%) 0.8% Excludes pipe related to shale activity *Includes Barites

Crude oil drivers

Crude oil price spreads Production & demand Pipeline capacity

Frac sand drivers

Energy prices Rig counts Enhanced fracing technology White / brown sand mix

Crude Oil Volume (000s) 46 46 75 28 14 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 20 Frac Sand Volume** (By Shale, 000s) 230 233 119 122 29 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 20 Eagle Ford Permian DJ Basin Other Total 15 Housing Trends Housing market still well below historical averages

UP lumber, stone & glass business correlates with housing starts

Housing also drives appliances, roofing, rebar, aggregates, and cement demand

Housing related shipments represent ~ 5 - 10% of current UP volumes Lumber, Stone & Glass UP Wkly Housing Starts Carloadings* (mils) 10,000 2.0 1.8 8,000 1.6 1.4 6,000 1.2 4,000 1.0 0.8 2,000 0.6 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 IHS Global Insight forecast 16 *Through August 8, 2020 Premium Intermodal 83% 1H 2020 Volume Automotive 17% Agricultural 13% Industrial 2019 Full Year Volume: 26% Intermodal 79%, Automotive 21% v Energy 17% 1H 2020 Results Revenue $2,538M (-20%) Automotive Distribution Centers Volume 1,720K (-17%) Intermodal Terminals Ports ARC $1,476 (-3%) Border Crossings, Gateways and Interchanges 17 ARC = Average Revenue Per Car Highway Conversion Growth Opportunities Cass Truckload Linehaul Index 145 135 125 115 105 95 2008 June 2020 Transportation Mode (By Tonnage) Water Rail 6% 11% Truck 83% Highway conversion opportunities in all business groups

High insurance costs

Drug & alcohol testing

Truck capacity

LOUP 18 Source: Cass Information Systems, Index uses January 2005 as its base month, U.S DOT Bureau of Transportation Statistics Butler Intermodal Terminal Hybrid Service Product - Valor Victoria Manly Butler Boone Council Council Bluffs Bluffs LA Intermodal Service Manifest Service Short Line Service Private Intermodal Terminal 19 Finished Vehicles Seattle Eastport Portland Duluth Twin Cities Chicago Omaha Oakland Salt Lake Denver City Kansas St. Louis U.S. Light Vehicle SAAR* City Los Memphis 17.4 17.5 17.1 17.2 16.9 Angeles Dallas 14.6 New 13.2 Orleans Houston Borders & Interchange Distribution Centers/Ports (UP Owned/Leased and Private) Assembly Centers (UP served) 20 *Source: Global Insight Full-Service Expertise For Almost Any Commodity Loup Total Supply Chain Logistics Wholesale Retail Auto Carload Carrier Intermodal Parts Traditional Rail Relations Door-to-Door Just-In-Time Execution Service Performance Capacity EQUIPMENT INVENTORY MILITARY DRAYAGE VALUE MANAGEMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES SOURCING ADDED NETWORK SERVICES POOL WAREHOUSING CROSSTOWN MANAGEMENT OPTIMIZATION SERVICES TRANSLOADING VISIBILITY 21 Calexico Mexico Mexicali Nogales Ciudad El Paso Nogales Juárez Hermosillo Eagle Pass San Antonio Guaymas Piedras Negras Chihuahua Nuevo Laredo Laredo Topolobampo Brownsville Torreón Saltillo Matamoros Monterrey Bulk Durango Industrial Mazatlán San 21% Luis 20% Potosi Altamira 1H 2020 Aguascalientes Tampico Progresso Silao Puebla Volume Guadalajara Querétaro Premium Manzanillo Toluca Veracruz 59% Ferromex Lazaro Cardenas Mexico Coatzacoalcos KCSM City Ferrosur 2019 Full Year Volume: Short Lines Salina Cruz Bulk 18%, Industrial 17%, Premium 65% UP Intermodal Operations 22 UP Offices Ciudad Hidalgo Border Crossings OPERATIONS OVERVIEW August 2020 23 FIRST HALF RESULTS Safety Employee Rail Equipment (Reportable Personal Injury Incidents (Reportable Derailment Incidents Per 200,000 Employee-Hours) Per Million Train Miles) Good -9% Good 0.97 -5% 3.13 3.08 4.17 3.81 0.87 0.83 2.93 0.76 0.76 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Public (Crossing Accidents Per Million Train Miles) Good • Continued Focus on Safety 2.71 +11% 2.65 2.40 2.32 2.38 • Goal of Zero Incidents 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 24 Unified Plan 2020 Precision Scheduled Railroading Tenets Shifting the focus of operations from moving trains to moving cars

Minimizing car dwell, car classification events and locomotive requirements

Utilizing general-purpose trains by blending train services

general-purpose trains by blending train services Balancing train movements to improve the utilization of crews and rail assets 25 Unified Plan 2020 Key Performance Metrics - July 2020 vs. July 2019 219 22.6 25.4 138 981 72 72 FREIGHT CAR FREIGHT CAR TRAIN SPEED* LOCOMOTIVE WORKFORCE INTERMODAL MANIFEST/AUTO VELOCITY * TERMINAL (Miles Per Hour) PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTIVITY TRIP PLAN TRIP PLAN (Daily Miles per Car) DWELL * (GTMs Per HP Day) (Daily Miles per FTE) COMPLIANCE COMPLIANCE (Hours) (% of Boxes On Time) (% of Cars On Time) 6% 7% 3% 13% 12% 6 pts 8 pts 26 *Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation which reflects minor refinements. Unified Plan 2020 Key Performance Metrics - July YTD 2020 vs. July YTD 2019 217 22.8 25.9 134 895 81 70 FREIGHT CAR FREIGHT CAR TRAIN SPEED* LOCOMOTIVE WORKFORCE INTERMODAL MANIFEST/AUTO VELOCITY * TERMINAL (Miles Per Hour) PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTIVITY TRIP PLAN TRIP PLAN (Daily Miles per Car) DWELL * (GTMs Per HP Day) (Daily Miles per FTE) COMPLIANCE COMPLIANCE (Hours) (% of Boxes On Time) (% of Cars On Time) 9% 12% 5% 16% 6% 12 pts 8 pts 27 *Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation which reflects minor refinements. Unified Plan 2020 Update Terminal Rationalization & Network Changes Train Length (Max on Route, in Feet) • Completed Sixteen 15,000 Foot Sidings Redesigning Yard and Local Transportation Plan

Intermodal Network Changes

Chicago Global 3 Houston Settegast

Initiated Construction of Englewood Yard Improvements 9,000 ~1,950 ft 8,500 +28% 8,000 7,500 7,000 6,500 28 Unified Plan 2020 Locomotive Productivity GTMs per 7 Day HP Day Carloads 160 200 140 177 168 180 138 163 131 136 120 154 160 120 100 109 109 133 140 80 120 Result of using the locomotive fleet more efficiently

Second quarter GTMs per horsepower day increased 12% compared to second quarter 2019

Driven by less units, increased train length and reduced dwell 29 Unified Plan 2020 Inventory Management Operating Inventory and Cars in Storage Operating inventory reduced with Unified Plan 2020 60,000 Operating 250,000 - Excludes cars in storage and cars Inventory 54,367 50,000 193,082 200,000 placed at customer - Change driven by improved freight 40,000 30,000 Cars in Storage 150,000 car velocity and terminal dwell • Cars in storage on the rise 128,993 100,000 20,000 24,526 - Increased more than 80% since 10,000 50,000 fourth quarter 2018 Unified Plan 2020 Launch 0 0 30 Unified Plan 2020 Employee Force Levels Force Levels 7-Day • Unified Plan 2020 driving a Carloadings (FTEs) (000's) significant reduction in FTEs 50,000 47,457 200 - Down ~22% or about 8,600 FTEs in 190 45,000 second quarter 2020 from second 42,919 180 quarter 2019 40,000 37,483 170 - Lowest number of FTEs in the last 15 160 years 35,000 177 174 150 - Driven by asset utilization and 164 168 163 30,059 process improvements 140 30,000 151 133 • Additional opportunity exists 130 25,000 120 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 31 Positive Train Control (PTC) Approximately $2.9 billion invested through 2019

Total estimated investment ~ $2.9 billion

Field testing since October 2013

Installed on 100% of required rail lines

Implemented on 100% of required rail lines

Testing and refining PTC interoperability in 2020 and enhance the Energy Management Systems 32 Lines of Code Enabling New Capabilities NetControl 85M 62M UP Vision 40M v 145k Micro-services Mobile Work Order Terminal CX 7,500 Customer APIs 4,500 SmartETA 33 1,000 Improving the Customer Experience Through APIs • Launched over 30 external customer APIs since 2019, with more on the way • Real-time access to data between applications and devices Shipment Location/Tracks Learn about your Display information shipment(s) including about tracks at your their locations, events, facility product, status and ETA Order In Release Request rail car if you Identify rail cars to be released to/from an industry are an Order In track customer • Streamline and automate workflows • Enables customer to take action on their shipments from their interfaces • Expands visibility into the supply chain Equipment Display details and characteristics of specific equipment IDs Gate Reservation Provides intermodal specific services, like create and view gate reservations Cases (Service Issues) Retrieve case (service issue) status, details and responses Accounts/Contacts Retrieve information associated with your business(s) and people 34 UPGo - Intermodal Provides intermodal driver services to expedite the intermodal terminal experience Protecting the Environment Fuel Efficiency Union Pacific can move one ton of freight 444 miles on a single gallon of diesel fuel

Our customers eliminate GHG emissions by choosing rail over truck

Innovative locomotive software to help save fuel installed on the majority of high horsepower units One Train Equals ~300 Trucks 35 FINANCIAL REVIEW August 2020 36 Updated 2020 Guidance • Volume Down 10% or so for Full Year 2020 Full Year • Productivity Exceeding $500 Million Operating Ratio • Pricing Gains in Excess of Inflation Improvement Dollars • Strong Cash Generation and Cash Conversion Expected - Capital Spend of ~$2.9 Billion - Maintain Dividend 37 Financial Performance Expanding Margins and Driving Returns Operating Ratio Earnings Per Share (Percent) $7.91 $8.38 63.7% 62.9% 62.8% 62.7% $5.49 $5.07 $5.79 60.6% 177 174 168 164 163 2015 2016 2017* 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017* 2018 2019 7 Day Volume (000s) ROIC** 15.1% 15.0% 14.3% 13.7% 12.7% 2015 2016 2017* 2018 2019 38 *Adjusted to exclude the impact of Corporate Tax Reform ** See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP. Financial Performance Growing Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns Cash From Ops Dividends Paid ($ in Billions) $8.7 $8.6 ($ in Billions) $2.3 $2.3 $2.6 $7.3 $7.5 $7.2 $2.0 $1.9 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cumulative Share Repurchases Market Cap ($ in Billions) $37.2 ($ in Billions) $23.2 $31.4 $126 $127 $19.1 $105 $100 $16.0 $85 2007-15 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 39 Aug 10 Pricing Fundamentals Unified Plan 2020 service reliability drives cost savings to the customer

Balanced portfolio provides flexibility for repricing as value grows

Pricing above inflation 40 Balanced Revenue Portfolio Contracts Tariffs >1 Year 45% 25% Contracts 1 Year

30% Productivity Results Net Productivity of $185 Million Productivity Trend ($ in millions) Car Velocity & $35 Inventory $405 $360 Train Length $75 $230 Locomotive $30 Efficiency 1st Half 2nd Half Workforce & $45 2019 2020 Other Productivity 41 Strengthening the Franchise 2020 Capital Plan ($ In Millions) Infrastructure Capacity / Strategic Commercial Siding Replacement Facilities Extensions $1,775 $400 $150 Equipment $290 Technology / PTC Other $85$200 42 2020 Capital Plan ~$2.9+ billion

Safe & resilient infrastructure

Capacity & commercial facilities

$150 million for strategic siding extensions

Equipment acquisitions:

Locomotive modernizations Targeted freight car purchases

PTC spending Capital Program Capital Spending & Returns $4.3 $3.5 ROIC** $3.2 $3.2 $3.1 $2.9 + 2015 2016 2017* 2018 2019 2020E Positive Train Control Technology / Other Capacity / Commercial Facilities Locomotives / Equipment Infrastructure Replacement 43 *Adjusted to exclude the impact of Corporate Tax Reform. **See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP. Return-focused capital program

capital program Productivity through G55+0 initiatives

Capex less than 15% of revenue longer-term Cash Generation & Liquidity Cash From Ops Cash to Shareholders ($ in millions) ($ in millions) $3,900 $4,392 $5,396 $4,275 1H 2019 1H 2020 1H 2019 1H 2020 Cash Balance ($ in millions) $2,706 $1,130 $831 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 44 * See Union Pacific website under Investors for a reconciliation to GAAP 1st Half Year-to-Date Cash Flow Conversion Rate Equal to 107% of Net Income*

Adjusted Debt Increased $3 Billion since Year-End 2019

Year-End 2019 Adjusted Debt / EBITDA of 2.9x*

Repurchased 14 million Shares for a 4% Reduction in the Average Share Balance Shareholder Returns Declared Dividend Per Share (cents) 97 97 88 • Dividend payout target of 40% to 45% 80 73 • Repurchased ~40% of shares since 2007 55 55 55 60.5 60.5 • Share repurchase authorization three years beginning April 1, 2019 Up to 150 million shares

Suspended share repurchase program as of March 2020 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cumulative Share Repurchases ($ In Billions, Shares in Millions) $37.2 $39.7 $31.4 $19.1 $23.2 457.7 $16.0 408.4 443.4 314.8 351.2 279.8 45 2007-15 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Attachments Original document

