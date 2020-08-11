Union Pacific : Current Overview Business update Pitchbook
08/11/2020 | 09:34am EDT
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
August 2020
Cautionary Information
This presentation and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
CURRENT OVERVIEW / BUSINESS UPDATE
August 2020
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Earnings Per Share
Operating Ratio
$2.22
$1.67
61.0
-25%
59.6
+1.4 pts
2019
2020
2019
2020
Third Quarter Volume & Outlook
Third Quarter Volume To Date*
7-Day Weekly Carloadings
(000s)
Premium
+3%
180
2019
Bulk
-12%
160
Industrial
-17%
140
2020
TOTAL
-7%
120
100
December
January
5 * Volume through August 4
BUSINESS TEAM REVIEW
August 2020
Diverse Portfolio of Business
Bulk
25%
1H 2020 Industrial
28%
Volume
Premium
47%
2019 Full Year Volume:
Bulk 25%, Industrial 26%, Premium 49%
v
1H 2020 Results
Revenue $8,852M (-14%)
Automotive Distribution Centers
Volume 3,658K (-13%)
Intermodal Terminals
ARC $2,420 (Flat)
Manifest Terminals
Ports
Border Crossings, Gateways and Interchanges
ARC = Average Revenue Per Car
Economic Indicators
Industrial
Housing
Light Vehicle
Imports
Exports
Production
GDP
Starts (MM)
Sales (MM)
of Goods
of Goods
2019
0.9%
2.3%
1.30
16.9
0.3%
0.2%
2020
-8.6%
-6.1%
1.25
13.2
-17.7%
-20.0%
2021
6.4%
3.7%
1.29
14.6
12.3%
21.7%
8 Source: IHS Markit U.S. Economic Outlook, July 2020
2019 Freight Volumes
International Trade
Domestic
59%
Diverse franchise creates opportunity
Off-shoring/near-shoringof U.S. manufacturing
Demand for grain and food
Other
Imports
17%
Other
Exports
Imports
from
13%
Mexico
6%
Exports to
Mexico
5%
International Volumes
Other - 9%
Food & Beverage - 1%
Metals- 1%
Intermodal
Fertilizer - 1%
(excl Mexico)
Forest Products - 2%
Grain Products - 2%
54%
Coal - 3%
Grain - 4%
Mexico Intermodal - 7%
Vehicles
& Parts
16%
9
Bulk
Potash
Grain &
Produce
Grain Products
37%
Grain
Export
1H 2020
Fertilizer
Dairy
Volume
11%
Coal
Major Grain,Grain
Coal &
Food &
Products,&
Refrigerated
Renewables
9%
FertilizerRegion
Produce Dairy
43%
Coal
Dairy,
2019 Full Year Volume:
Poultry
Grain/Grain Products 34%,
Cattle,
Fertilizer 9%, Food & Refrigerated 9%,
Coal & Renewables 48%
Poultry
Cattle,
Cattle
Poultry
1H 2020 Results
Revenue $2,920M (-11%)
Volume 924K (-11%)
Grain
Grain
ARC $3,161 (Flat)
Export
Export
10
ARC = Average Revenue Per Car
Grain
Volume drivers
Grain inventory management
Export market fundamentals
Food & beverage shipment demand
UNP Weekly Grain Carloads*
U.S. Grain Stocks**
(As reported to the AAR)
(Bushels in Billions)
9,000
7,500
6,000
2018
4,500
2020
2019
3,000
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
11
*Through August 8, 2020
6.6
7.4
7.6
8.1
8.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Corn
Soybeans
Wheat
**Source: USDA; As of June 1, 2020
Coal
Volume Drivers
Weather impacts demand
Natural gas prices
Coal inventory levels
UNP Weekly Coal Carloads*
Electricity Generation Market Share**
(As reported to the AAR)
25,000
2018
15,000
2019
2020
5,000
21%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
12
*Through August 8, 2020
% from coal
% from natural gas
35%
37%
35%
34%
35%
28%
32%
27%
28%
26%
2Q'12
2Q'14
2Q'16
2Q'18
2Q'20
**Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
