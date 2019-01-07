Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC (UNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Pacific : Hires Canadian National Railway Veteran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

By Maria Armental

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has hired Canadian National Railway Co. veteran Jim Vena as chief operating officer, the company said Monday.

Mr. Vena's appointment is effective Jan. 14.

The 60-year-old Mr. Vena, who retired in 2016 as CN's chief operating officer, will be in charge of improving Union Pacific's operating perfomance.

The Omaha, Neb.-based company targets a 60% operating ratio by 2020 under its so-called Unified Plan 2020.

One of two major freight railroads in the western U.S., Union Pacific has struggled with network congestion and service issues. The company in October launched a new operating plan, following along the lines of the playbook followed by the late railroad turnaround expert Hunter Harrison.

During Mr. Vena's time at CN, Union Pacific said Monday, CN achieved the best safety incident ratio in the company's history and the best operating ratio for the North American rail industry.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
05:01pUNION PACIFIC : Hires Canadian National Railway Veteran
DJ
04:18pUNION PACIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
01/01Regulator Examines Railroads for Hitting Customers With Late Fees
DJ
2018UNION PACIFIC : Invites You to Join Its 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Broadc..
PR
2018NUCOR : Federal grant to expand Sedalia rail-served industrial park
AQ
2018Flag-waving crowds in Texas watch Bush's funeral train
AQ
2018Flag-waving crowds in Texas watch Bush's funeral train
AQ
2018THE LATEST : Bush motorcade arrives for funeral train trip
AQ
2018UNION PACIFIC : Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969
AQ
2018UNION PACIFIC : Locomotive 4141 takes Bush to final resting place
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 829 M
EBIT 2018 8 468 M
Net income 2018 5 910 M
Debt 2018 21 073 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 17,56
P/E ratio 2019 15,38
EV / Sales 2018 5,37x
EV / Sales 2019 5,28x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Lischer Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC-0.32%101 522
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.34%54 853
CSX CORPORATION1.06%53 021
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.66%40 996
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%25 772
DSV3.66%12 765
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.