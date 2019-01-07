Union Pacific : Hires Canadian National Railway Veteran

By Maria Armental



Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has hired Canadian National Railway Co. veteran Jim Vena as chief operating officer, the company said Monday.

Mr. Vena's appointment is effective Jan. 14.

The 60-year-old Mr. Vena, who retired in 2016 as CN's chief operating officer, will be in charge of improving Union Pacific's operating perfomance.

The Omaha, Neb.-based company targets a 60% operating ratio by 2020 under its so-called Unified Plan 2020.

One of two major freight railroads in the western U.S., Union Pacific has struggled with network congestion and service issues. The company in October launched a new operating plan, following along the lines of the playbook followed by the late railroad turnaround expert Hunter Harrison.

During Mr. Vena's time at CN, Union Pacific said Monday, CN achieved the best safety incident ratio in the company's history and the best operating ratio for the North American rail industry.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com