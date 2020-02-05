Log in
Union Pacific : Performance Measures - 2019

02/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST

UNION PACIFIC - 2019

MONTHLY PERFORMANCE MEASURES

MEASURE

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Train Speed (MPH)

Intermodal

31.4

29.1

28.2

30.1

30.6

29.8

30.8

31.2

32.0

31.5

32.1

33.1

Manifest

23.9

21.3

20.3

21.6

22.0

21.0

22.0

22.0

23.0

22.6

23.0

24.0

Auto

26.8

24.3

22.6

24.1

25.0

23.4

24.1

24.4

26.3

26.2

26.7

27.5

Coal

28.1

26.0

24.0

27.4

27.3

25.4

25.3

25.9

27.4

27.2

27.8

28.7

Grain

26.0

23.6

23.4

24.4

24.3

23.1

23.4

23.9

25.2

24.7

24.6

25.6

System

26.6

24.3

23.1

24.6

25.0

23.9

24.7

25.0

26.1

25.6

26.1

26.9

System Inventory

System

52,052

53,404

53,246

52,516

52,823

52,302

51,803

51,367

51,098

51,370

51,178

50,460

Foreign

33,320

36,747

37,143

35,840

33,736

34,613

33,893

34,437

33,544

32,987

33,058

33,276

Private

209,838

212,670

216,155

215,252

215,851

216,580

212,757

210,685

207,787

206,904

206,019

206,957

System Inventory

295,211

302,822

306,544

303,608

302,410

303,495

298,453

296,489

292,429

291,261

290,255

290,693

System Inventory

Boxcar

21,506

22,861

23,039

23,013

23,137

23,138

22,622

22,725

22,464

22,461

21,904

21,980

Covered Hopper

109,986

111,448

114,285

113,759

115,001

114,626

112,607

111,736

110,316

109,747

109,479

108,938

Gondola

10,823

11,299

11,431

11,176

10,576

10,793

10,865

10,716

10,674

10,968

10,868

11,287

Intermodal

15,483

16,815

15,936

15,326

15,469

15,689

15,548

15,397

15,307

14,700

15,044

15,088

Multi-Level

12,278

15,096

14,485

13,092

11,574

12,135

11,850

12,335

11,772

11,992

12,255

12,048

Open Hopper

36,924

36,682

36,516

36,242

35,615

35,655

35,307

34,916

34,610

33,919

33,046

33,188

Tank

74,368

73,766

75,889

75,863

76,135

76,651

75,406

74,362

73,410

73,374

73,901

74,753

Other

13,842

14,854

14,961

15,137

14,903

14,808

14,249

14,301

13,876

14,099

13,759

13,411

System Inventory

295,211

302,822

306,544

303,608

302,410

303,495

298,453

296,489

292,429

291,261

290,255

290,693

Terminal Dwell (Hours)

Proviso - NZ021

29.0

41.3

29.1

30.7

27.8

27.1

24.5

17.9

18.0

19.6

18.6

20.4

Ft Worth - TP250

26.9

26.9

26.2

26.7

25.7

28.4

24.8

24.1

24.2

27.3

24.2

25.9

Englewood - LS372

28.7

28.9

31.3

29.0

27.5

30.7

25.7

25.0

25.9

24.6

25.5

25.4

Livonia - TB114

22.9

24.4

26.4

25.6

25.7

28.0

27.4

25.0

26.2

23.1

24.0

23.5

North Little Rock - X344

23.7

26.1

29.9

23.6

22.3

23.1

24.9

25.0

23.9

21.6

22.6

26.4

North Platte East

24.0

26.2

26.2

22.3

23.9

24.4

25.6

23.2

22.4

21.9

23.5

22.4

North Platte West

26.4

33.0

30.6

25.7

28.3

24.2

27.8

24.3

22.7

22.2

23.4

24.2

Pine Bluff - JH404

25.5

34.4

39.0

26.1

24.1

25.7

22.4

26.5

25.5

23.9

24.8

28.4

Roseville - RV323

28.1

28.0

28.2

27.3

26.9

26.6

26.4

24.3

22.3

23.0

23.3

25.6

West Colton - SP760

25.3

27.5

29.8

28.5

28.5

29.5

26.1

26.3

27.2

27.9

28.3

29.5

System Terminal Dwell

24.9

27.2

28.2

26.4

25.5

25.3

24.3

23.2

23.2

22.6

23.0

24.2

Effective December 2, 2019, the definition of arrival and departure, which is used to calculate train speed and car dwell, was modified to more clearly define span of control between line of road and terminal operations. Historical train speed and car dwell numbers above were restated for comparison purposes and match the data sent to the STB on December 18, 2019.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 22:51:01 UTC
