Union Pacific : Performance Measures - 2019
02/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST
UNION PACIFIC - 2019
MONTHLY PERFORMANCE MEASURES
MEASURE
Jan-19
Feb-19
Mar-19
Apr-19
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Dec-19
Train Speed (MPH)
Intermodal
31.4
29.1
28.2
30.1
30.6
29.8
30.8
31.2
32.0
31.5
32.1
33.1
Manifest
23.9
21.3
20.3
21.6
22.0
21.0
22.0
22.0
23.0
22.6
23.0
24.0
Auto
26.8
24.3
22.6
24.1
25.0
23.4
24.1
24.4
26.3
26.2
26.7
27.5
Coal
28.1
26.0
24.0
27.4
27.3
25.4
25.3
25.9
27.4
27.2
27.8
28.7
Grain
26.0
23.6
23.4
24.4
24.3
23.1
23.4
23.9
25.2
24.7
24.6
25.6
System
26.6
24.3
23.1
24.6
25.0
23.9
24.7
25.0
26.1
25.6
26.1
26.9
System Inventory
System
52,052
53,404
53,246
52,516
52,823
52,302
51,803
51,367
51,098
51,370
51,178
50,460
Foreign
33,320
36,747
37,143
35,840
33,736
34,613
33,893
34,437
33,544
32,987
33,058
33,276
Private
209,838
212,670
216,155
215,252
215,851
216,580
212,757
210,685
207,787
206,904
206,019
206,957
System Inventory
295,211
302,822
306,544
303,608
302,410
303,495
298,453
296,489
292,429
291,261
290,255
290,693
System Inventory
Boxcar
21,506
22,861
23,039
23,013
23,137
23,138
22,622
22,725
22,464
22,461
21,904
21,980
Covered Hopper
109,986
111,448
114,285
113,759
115,001
114,626
112,607
111,736
110,316
109,747
109,479
108,938
Gondola
10,823
11,299
11,431
11,176
10,576
10,793
10,865
10,716
10,674
10,968
10,868
11,287
Intermodal
15,483
16,815
15,936
15,326
15,469
15,689
15,548
15,397
15,307
14,700
15,044
15,088
Multi-Level
12,278
15,096
14,485
13,092
11,574
12,135
11,850
12,335
11,772
11,992
12,255
12,048
Open Hopper
36,924
36,682
36,516
36,242
35,615
35,655
35,307
34,916
34,610
33,919
33,046
33,188
Tank
74,368
73,766
75,889
75,863
76,135
76,651
75,406
74,362
73,410
73,374
73,901
74,753
Other
13,842
14,854
14,961
15,137
14,903
14,808
14,249
14,301
13,876
14,099
13,759
13,411
System Inventory
295,211
302,822
306,544
303,608
302,410
303,495
298,453
296,489
292,429
291,261
290,255
290,693
Terminal Dwell (Hours)
Proviso - NZ021
29.0
41.3
29.1
30.7
27.8
27.1
24.5
17.9
18.0
19.6
18.6
20.4
Ft Worth - TP250
26.9
26.9
26.2
26.7
25.7
28.4
24.8
24.1
24.2
27.3
24.2
25.9
Englewood - LS372
28.7
28.9
31.3
29.0
27.5
30.7
25.7
25.0
25.9
24.6
25.5
25.4
Livonia - TB114
22.9
24.4
26.4
25.6
25.7
28.0
27.4
25.0
26.2
23.1
24.0
23.5
North Little Rock - X344
23.7
26.1
29.9
23.6
22.3
23.1
24.9
25.0
23.9
21.6
22.6
26.4
North Platte East
24.0
26.2
26.2
22.3
23.9
24.4
25.6
23.2
22.4
21.9
23.5
22.4
North Platte West
26.4
33.0
30.6
25.7
28.3
24.2
27.8
24.3
22.7
22.2
23.4
24.2
Pine Bluff - JH404
25.5
34.4
39.0
26.1
24.1
25.7
22.4
26.5
25.5
23.9
24.8
28.4
Roseville - RV323
28.1
28.0
28.2
27.3
26.9
26.6
26.4
24.3
22.3
23.0
23.3
25.6
West Colton - SP760
25.3
27.5
29.8
28.5
28.5
29.5
26.1
26.3
27.2
27.9
28.3
29.5
System Terminal Dwell
24.9
27.2
28.2
26.4
25.5
25.3
24.3
23.2
23.2
22.6
23.0
24.2
Effective December 2, 2019, the definition of arrival and departure, which is used to calculate train speed and car dwell, was modified to more clearly define span of control between line of road and terminal operations. Historical train speed and car dwell numbers above were restated for comparison purposes and match the data sent to the STB on December 18, 2019.
