Union Pacific : Profit, Revenue Top Expectations

By Micah Maidenberg



Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) said sales rose in the fourth quarter, with most of its main business lines reporting higher revenue.

The Omaha, Neb.-based company reported a profit of $1.55 billion, or $2.12 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $7.28 billion, or $9.25 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The 2017 profit figure included adjustments related to the impact of corporate tax reform, the railroad said. Excluding that impact, the company earned $1.53 a share in that period.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $2.07 a share in the fourth quarter last year.

Revenue rose 6% from the year earlier, to $5.76 billion, more than the $5.74 billion analysts predicted.

Sales related to the company's premium service, which includes transporting finished vehicles and auto parts, increased 15%, to $1.75 billion, in the fourth quarter, while industrial revenue rose 10%. Shipments in both units were up, the company said. Union Pacific's agricultural products unit saw sales increase 5%, even though the company said shipments fell. Energy related revenue dropped 8% and shipments dropped.

Chief Executive Lance Fritz said the company is optimistic about economic growth this year and foresees rising operating margins.

