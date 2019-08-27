Log in
Union Pacific : Top Military Publication Salutes Union Pacific

08/27/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific was recognized as a Military Friendly Employer® by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs®, for the fifth consecutive year.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

The designation recognizes businesses for their commitment to successfully create sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community after they transition into civilian life. Companies are evaluated on hiring incentives, retention and training.

More than 17% of Union Pacific's employees have military experience, with some still active in the National Guard or Reserves. In the last five years, 24% of new hires were veterans.

UP VETS, Union Pacific's veteran employee resource group, helps attract, develop and retain veterans within the company. Members receive immediate access to a network of fellow service members serving as a constant source of camaraderie and mentorship.

More information about Union Pacific's military support and employment opportunities is available at https://up.jobs/military/at-up/index.htm.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-military-publication-salutes-union-pacific-300907776.html

SOURCE Union Pacific


© PRNewswire 2019
