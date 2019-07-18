Union Pacific : UPC 10-Q Filed 07/18/2019

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts,
2019
for the Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
5,236
$
5,317
Other revenues
360
355
Total operating revenues
5,596
5,672
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,145
1,241
Purchased services and materials
573
630
Depreciation
551
546
Fuel
560
643
Equipment and other rents
260
265
Other
247
248
Total operating expenses
3,336
3,573
Operating income
2,260
2,099
Other income (Note 6)
57
42
Interest expense
(259)
(203)
Income before income taxes
2,058
1,938
Income taxes
(488)
(429)
Net income
$
1,570
$
1,509
Share and Per Share (Note 8):
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.23
$
1.98
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.22
$
1.98
Weighted average number of shares - basic
705.5
760.5
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
708.0
763.7
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Millions,
2019
for the Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
Net income
$
1,570
$
1,509
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Defined benefit plans
82
18
Foreign currency translation
(2)
(24)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) [a]
80
(6)
Comprehensive income
$
1,650
$
1,503
Net of deferred taxes of $(27) million and $(7) million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts,
2019
for the Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
10,246
$
10,439
Other revenues
734
708
Total operating revenues
10,980
11,147
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
2,350
2,514
Purchased services and materials
1,149
1,229
Depreciation
1,100
1,089
Fuel
1,091
1,232
Equipment and other rents
518
531
Other
552
514
Total operating expenses
6,760
7,109
Operating income
4,220
4,038
Other income (Note 6)
134
-
Interest expense
(506)
(389)
Income before income taxes
3,848
3,649
Income taxes
(887)
(830)
Net income
$
2,961
$
2,819
Share and Per Share (Note 8):
Earnings per share - basic
$
4.16
$
3.67
Earnings per share - diluted
$
4.15
$
3.65
Weighted average number of shares - basic
711.2
768.4
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
713.8
771.6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
Millions,
2019
for the Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
Net income
$
2,961
$
2,819
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Defined benefit plans
92
37
Foreign currency translation
25
(24)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) [a]
117
13
Comprehensive income
$
3,078
$
2,832
Net of deferred taxes of $(31) million and $(13) million during the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies
June 30,
December 31,
Millions, Except Share and Per Share Amounts
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,049
$
1,273
Short-term investments (Note 13)
60
60
Accounts receivable, net (Note 10)
1,809
1,755
Materials and supplies
775
742
Other current assets
393
333
Total current assets
4,086
4,163
Investments
1,989
1,912
Net properties (Note 11)
53,115
52,679
Operating lease assets (Note 16)
2,076
-
Other assets
442
393
Total assets
$
61,708
$
59,147
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (Note 12)
$
3,368
$
3,160
Debt due within one year (Note 14)
2,297
1,466
Total current liabilities
5,665
4,626
Debt due after one year (Note 14)
22,955
20,925
Operating lease liabilities (Note 16)
1,612
-
Deferred income taxes
11,574
11,302
Other long-term liabilities
1,731
1,871
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
Total liabilities
43,537
38,724
Common shareholders' equity:
Common shares, $2.50 par value, 1,400,000,000 authorized;
1,112,046,154 and 1,111,739,781 issued; 704,942,478 and 725,056,690
outstanding, respectively
2,780
2,779
Paid-in-surplus
3,954
4,449
Retained earnings
46,997
45,284
Treasury stock
(34,262)
(30,674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 9)
(1,298)
(1,415)
Total common shareholders' equity
18,171
20,423
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
61,708
$
59,147
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
