Union Pacific : UPC 10-Q Filed 07/18/2019

07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from __________ to ____________

Commission File Number 1-6075

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Utah

13-2626465

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

1400 Douglas Street, Omaha, Nebraska

(Address of principal executive offices)

68179

(Zip Code)

(402) 544-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock (Par Value $2.50 per share)

UNP

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act).

Yes No

As of July 12, 2019, there were 704,529,750 shares of the Registrant's Common Stock outstanding.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

3

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

4

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

6

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

7

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8

(Unaudited)

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

25

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

36

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

36

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

36

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

37

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

37

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

38

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

38

Item 5.

Other Information

38

Item 6.

Exhibits

39

Signatures

40

Certifications

2

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts,

2019

for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

Operating revenues:

Freight revenues

$

5,236

$

5,317

Other revenues

360

355

Total operating revenues

5,596

5,672

Operating expenses:

Compensation and benefits

1,145

1,241

Purchased services and materials

573

630

Depreciation

551

546

Fuel

560

643

Equipment and other rents

260

265

Other

247

248

Total operating expenses

3,336

3,573

Operating income

2,260

2,099

Other income (Note 6)

57

42

Interest expense

(259)

(203)

Income before income taxes

2,058

1,938

Income taxes

(488)

(429)

Net income

$

1,570

$

1,509

Share and Per Share (Note 8):

Earnings per share - basic

$

2.23

$

1.98

Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.22

$

1.98

Weighted average number of shares - basic

705.5

760.5

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

708.0

763.7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Millions,

2019

for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

Net income

$

1,570

$

1,509

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Defined benefit plans

82

18

Foreign currency translation

(2)

(24)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) [a]

80

(6)

Comprehensive income

$

1,650

$

1,503

  1. Net of deferred taxes of $(27) million and $(7) million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts,

2019

for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

Operating revenues:

Freight revenues

$

10,246

$

10,439

Other revenues

734

708

Total operating revenues

10,980

11,147

Operating expenses:

Compensation and benefits

2,350

2,514

Purchased services and materials

1,149

1,229

Depreciation

1,100

1,089

Fuel

1,091

1,232

Equipment and other rents

518

531

Other

552

514

Total operating expenses

6,760

7,109

Operating income

4,220

4,038

Other income (Note 6)

134

-

Interest expense

(506)

(389)

Income before income taxes

3,848

3,649

Income taxes

(887)

(830)

Net income

$

2,961

$

2,819

Share and Per Share (Note 8):

Earnings per share - basic

$

4.16

$

3.67

Earnings per share - diluted

$

4.15

$

3.65

Weighted average number of shares - basic

711.2

768.4

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

713.8

771.6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

Millions,

2019

for the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

Net income

$

2,961

$

2,819

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Defined benefit plans

92

37

Foreign currency translation

25

(24)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) [a]

117

13

Comprehensive income

$

3,078

$

2,832

  1. Net of deferred taxes of $(31) million and $(13) million during the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

Union Pacific Corporation and Subsidiary Companies

June 30,

December 31,

Millions, Except Share and Per Share Amounts

2019

2018

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,049

$

1,273

Short-term investments (Note 13)

60

60

Accounts receivable, net (Note 10)

1,809

1,755

Materials and supplies

775

742

Other current assets

393

333

Total current assets

4,086

4,163

Investments

1,989

1,912

Net properties (Note 11)

53,115

52,679

Operating lease assets (Note 16)

2,076

-

Other assets

442

393

Total assets

$

61,708

$

59,147

Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities (Note 12)

$

3,368

$

3,160

Debt due within one year (Note 14)

2,297

1,466

Total current liabilities

5,665

4,626

Debt due after one year (Note 14)

22,955

20,925

Operating lease liabilities (Note 16)

1,612

-

Deferred income taxes

11,574

11,302

Other long-term liabilities

1,731

1,871

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

Total liabilities

43,537

38,724

Common shareholders' equity:

Common shares, $2.50 par value, 1,400,000,000 authorized;

1,112,046,154 and 1,111,739,781 issued; 704,942,478 and 725,056,690

outstanding, respectively

2,780

2,779

Paid-in-surplus

3,954

4,449

Retained earnings

46,997

45,284

Treasury stock

(34,262)

(30,674)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 9)

(1,298)

(1,415)

Total common shareholders' equity

18,171

20,423

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

61,708

$

59,147

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
