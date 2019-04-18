Log in
Union Pacific : UPC 8-K Filed 04/18/2019

04/18/2019 | 08:13am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 18, 2019 (April 18, 2019)

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Utah

1-6075

13-2626465

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

1400 Douglas Street, Omaha, Nebraska

68179

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (402) 544-5000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 18, 2019, Union Pacific Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

99.1Press Release of Union Pacific Corporation, dated April 18, 2019, announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: April 18, 2019

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

By: /s/ Robert M. Knight, Jr.

Robert M. Knight, Jr.

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit Index

99.1Press Release of Union Pacific Corporation, dated April 18, 2019.

Exhibit 99.1

Union Pacific Reports Record First Quarter Results

First Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share up 15 percent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

First Quarter Results

Diluted earnings per share of $1.93 increased 15 percent.

Operating income totaled $2.0 billion, up 1 percent.

Operating ratio of 63.6 percent, improved 1.0 point.

Omaha, Neb., April 18, 2019 - Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2019 first quarter net income of $1.4 billion, or $1.93 per diluted share. This compares to $1.3 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2018.

"We delivered record first quarter financial results driven by improved operating performance, while dealing with significant weather challenges," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Unified Plan 2020 created a more resilient and robust network, allowing us to quickly return to normal operations."

First Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.4 billion was down 2 percent in the first quarter 2019 compared to the first quarter 2018. First quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 2 percent compared to 2018. Volume increases in industrial and premium were more than offset by declines in energy and agricultural products. In addition:

-more-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 12:12:17 UTC
