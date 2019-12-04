Union Pacific : UPC 8-K Filed 12/04/2019

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

On December 4, 2019, Robert M. Knight, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Union Pacific Corporation (the Company) presented at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference. In Mr. Knight's prepared remarks he confirmed the Company's expectation of a sub-sixty-one percent operating ratio result for full-year 2019, while updating the Company's volume guidance stating that the Company now anticipates volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be down a little more than ten percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company also expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be down a similar percentage as volumes, although not quite to the magnitude of the volume decline after factoring in pricing actions. The full presentation is available at the Company's website www.up.com under Investors; Earnings Release and Management Presentations; Transportation Conferences.

This Form 8-K and the presentation referred to herein contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2019. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward- looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.