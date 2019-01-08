Log in
UNION PACIFIC (UNP)
Union Pacific Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2009 -- Data Talk

01/08/2019 | 11:35am EST

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $150.65, up $12.00 or 8.65%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 6, 2018, when it closed at $151.68

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 2, 2009, when it rose 8.77%

-- Shares of Union Pacific Corp. shot up in morning trade Tuesday after the hiring of a new chief operating officer prompted bullish analyst calls. Late Monday, the railroad operator named Jim Vena as COO, effective Jan. 14

-- Earlier Tuesday, four firms raised their rating on Union Pacific, Benzinga reported

-- Up 8.99% month-to-date

-- Up 8.99% year-to-date

-- Down 8.69% from its all-time closing high of $164.99 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 6.84% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 9, 2018), when it closed at $141.00

-- Down 8.69% from its 52-week closing high of $164.99 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 21.35% from its 52-week closing low of $124.14 on Feb. 5, 2018

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:04:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.63% 23680.22 Delayed Quote.0.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 6498.0776 Delayed Quote.1.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 6836.8425 Delayed Quote.1.56%
S&P 500 0.34% 2557.84 Delayed Quote.1.00%
UNION PACIFIC 8.05% 149.9 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 825 M
EBIT 2018 8 462 M
Net income 2018 5 906 M
Debt 2018 21 109 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,69
P/E ratio 2019 15,48
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Lischer Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC-0.32%102 156
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.34%56 479
CSX CORPORATION0.52%52 734
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION1.36%41 280
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%26 267
DSV7.22%13 264
