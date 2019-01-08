Union Pacific Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2009 -- Data Talk

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is currently at $150.65, up $12.00 or 8.65%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 6, 2018, when it closed at $151.68

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 2, 2009, when it rose 8.77%

-- Shares of Union Pacific Corp. shot up in morning trade Tuesday after the hiring of a new chief operating officer prompted bullish analyst calls. Late Monday, the railroad operator named Jim Vena as COO, effective Jan. 14

-- Earlier Tuesday, four firms raised their rating on Union Pacific, Benzinga reported

-- Up 8.99% month-to-date

-- Up 8.99% year-to-date

-- Down 8.69% from its all-time closing high of $164.99 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 6.84% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 9, 2018), when it closed at $141.00

-- Down 8.69% from its 52-week closing high of $164.99 on Sept. 21, 2018

-- Up 21.35% from its 52-week closing low of $124.14 on Feb. 5, 2018

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:04:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet