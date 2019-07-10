Log in
UNION PACIFIC

UNION PACIFIC

(UNP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/10 04:02:12 pm
169.57 USD   -0.02%
06:53pUNION PACIFIC : Weekly Performance Measures
PU
06:53pUNION PACIFIC : Current Performance Measures - 2019
PU
01:24pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended July 6
DJ
News 
Union Pacific : Weekly Performance Measures

Union Pacific : Weekly Performance Measures

0
07/10/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

UNION PACIFIC - Weekly Performance Measures

MEASURE

31-May-2019

7-Jun-2019

14-Jun-2019

21-Jun-2019

28-Jun-2019

5-Jul-2019

Train Speed (MPH)

Intermodal

28.5

28.1

28.4

28.6

27.7

28.1

Manifest

20.8

19.9

20.0

20.0

19.5

19.8

Auto

22.9

22.1

21.5

22.5

22.3

22.1

Coal

24.8

23.8

24.5

24.5

23.6

23.3

Grain

23.1

22.1

21.9

20.8

21.3

20.6

System

23.3

22.6

22.9

22.8

22.4

22.4

System Inventory

Box

23,589

22,986

23,589

23,251

22,875

22,462

Covered Hopper

114,074

114,763

114,213

114,703

114,762

113,923

Gondola

10,532

10,799

10,857

10,567

10,902

10,943

Intermodal

15,233

15,522

15,651

15,631

15,866

15,807

Multi-Level

11,993

11,896

11,923

12,096

12,348

13,404

Open Hopper

35,500

36,282

35,765

35,684

35,085

35,281

Tank

75,292

76,167

76,928

76,656

76,826

76,470

Other

15,038

14,844

14,746

14,813

14,870

14,615

System Inventory

301,251

303,259

303,672

303,401

303,533

302,905

Terminal Dwell (Hours)

Proviso - NZ021

28.5

30.6

26.5

25.8

24.1

23.4

Ft Worth - TP250

25.1

26.3

30.1

30.1

26.7

25.5

Hinkle - OX591

39.3

35.7

44.7

34.1

28.6

27.5

Englewood - LS372

25.8

25.4

36.1

31.8

29.1

26.9

Settegast - B372

29.0

28.0

30.3

29.0

27.4

30.0

Kansas City - MX283

27.2

24.4

24.3

28.7

29.0

28.5

Livonia - TB114

25.9

26.6

28.0

26.9

30.5

27.7

North Little Rock - X344

21.7

21.5

23.1

23.9

23.2

26.6

North Platte East - NX284E

22.8

22.7

23.9

24.3

25.4

25.4

North Platte West - NX284W

22.8

22.8

25.0

23.4

24.4

26.1

Pine Bluff - JH404

21.9

26.3

26.7

25.4

26.4

26.0

Roseville - RV323

27.7

24.7

26.2

28.9

25.4

26.4

West Colton - SP760

27.4

29.1

31.3

29.1

27.8

28.4

Key Terminal Average

26.5

26.5

28.9

27.8

26.8

26.8

System

25.0

24.4

25.3

25.4

24.8

25.1

7/10/2019

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 22:52:08 UTC
