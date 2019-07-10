Union Pacific : Weekly Performance Measures
07/10/2019 | 06:53pm EDT
UNION PACIFIC - Weekly Performance Measures
MEASURE
31-May-2019
7-Jun-2019
14-Jun-2019
21-Jun-2019
28-Jun-2019
5-Jul-2019
Train Speed (MPH)
Intermodal
28.5
28.1
28.4
28.6
27.7
28.1
Manifest
20.8
19.9
20.0
20.0
19.5
19.8
Auto
22.9
22.1
21.5
22.5
22.3
22.1
Coal
24.8
23.8
24.5
24.5
23.6
23.3
Grain
23.1
22.1
21.9
20.8
21.3
20.6
System
23.3
22.6
22.9
22.8
22.4
22.4
System Inventory
Box
23,589
22,986
23,589
23,251
22,875
22,462
Covered Hopper
114,074
114,763
114,213
114,703
114,762
113,923
Gondola
10,532
10,799
10,857
10,567
10,902
10,943
Intermodal
15,233
15,522
15,651
15,631
15,866
15,807
Multi-Level
11,993
11,896
11,923
12,096
12,348
13,404
Open Hopper
35,500
36,282
35,765
35,684
35,085
35,281
Tank
75,292
76,167
76,928
76,656
76,826
76,470
Other
15,038
14,844
14,746
14,813
14,870
14,615
System Inventory
301,251
303,259
303,672
303,401
303,533
302,905
Terminal Dwell (Hours)
Proviso - NZ021
28.5
30.6
26.5
25.8
24.1
23.4
Ft Worth - TP250
25.1
26.3
30.1
30.1
26.7
25.5
Hinkle - OX591
39.3
35.7
44.7
34.1
28.6
27.5
Englewood - LS372
25.8
25.4
36.1
31.8
29.1
26.9
Settegast - B372
29.0
28.0
30.3
29.0
27.4
30.0
Kansas City - MX283
27.2
24.4
24.3
28.7
29.0
28.5
Livonia - TB114
25.9
26.6
28.0
26.9
30.5
27.7
North Little Rock - X344
21.7
21.5
23.1
23.9
23.2
26.6
North Platte East - NX284E
22.8
22.7
23.9
24.3
25.4
25.4
North Platte West - NX284W
22.8
22.8
25.0
23.4
24.4
26.1
Pine Bluff - JH404
21.9
26.3
26.7
25.4
26.4
26.0
Roseville - RV323
27.7
24.7
26.2
28.9
25.4
26.4
West Colton - SP760
27.4
29.1
31.3
29.1
27.8
28.4
Key Terminal Average
26.5
26.5
28.9
27.8
26.8
26.8
System
25.0
24.4
25.3
25.4
24.8
25.1
Disclaimer
UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 22:52:08 UTC
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.