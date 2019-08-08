Uniper : Despite a challenging first half from an operating perspective, Uniper on course to reach 2019 targets

Uniper posted adjusted EBIT of €308 million in the first half of the 2019 financial year (H1 2018: €601 million). The year-on-year decline of €293 million was largely anticipated. Operating earnings in the first half of 2019 were adversely affected primarily by the non-recurrence of positive effects recorded in the prior year and by a temporary price-driven increase in costs for carbon allowances. By contrast, adjusted EBIT benefited from higher output and power prices in Russia.
Uniper anticipates a number of factors in the second half of the year that will have a significant positive impact on its operating earnings. The company stands by its previously issued earnings and dividend forecast: it expects its adjusted EBIT to be between €550 and €850 million. Its planned dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year is roughly €390 million. Uniper's CEO Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert, who assumed their positions on June 1, 2019, presented the company's numbers today for the first time.
