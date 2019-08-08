Log in
UNIPER

(UN01)
Uniper : Despite a challenging first half from an operating perspective, Uniper on course to reach 2019 targets

08/08/2019

Uniper posted adjusted EBIT of €308 million in the first half of the 2019 financial year (H1 2018: €601 million). The year-on-year decline of €293 million was largely anticipated. Operating earnings in the first half of 2019 were adversely affected primarily by the non-recurrence of positive effects recorded in the prior year and by a temporary price-driven increase in costs for carbon allowances. By contrast, adjusted EBIT benefited from higher output and power prices in Russia.

Uniper anticipates a number of factors in the second half of the year that will have a significant positive impact on its operating earnings. The company stands by its previously issued earnings and dividend forecast: it expects its adjusted EBIT to be between €550 and €850 million. Its planned dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year is roughly €390 million. Uniper's CEO Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert, who assumed their positions on June 1, 2019, presented the company's numbers today for the first time.

Uniper SE published this content on 08 August 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 77 577 M
EBIT 2019 723 M
Net income 2019 406 M
Debt 2019 1 906 M
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 9 936 M
Chart UNIPER
Duration : Period :
Uniper Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 25,48  €
Last Close Price 27,33  €
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Eckhard Rümmler Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Jost Delbrück Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER20.13%11 145
ORSTED AS46.25%40 203
SEMPRA ENERGY26.36%37 534
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.62%36 643
ENGIE6.03%36 310
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.20%35 097
