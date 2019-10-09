Log in
ONE STEP AHEAD: Interview with Pete Davies

10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

How can the Enerlytics tool help plant managers save time and money?

PD: Every minute of downtime is a lost opportunity to earn revenue at the power plant and in some markets not all minutes are equal. Data gathering and visualization is the first step and can immediately provide insights into downtime and where the money is in flexible markets.

As worldwide renewables generation increases, older reliable generating assets are asked to operate in more flexible ways and need to, to provide security of supply. Therefore every minutes saved shaved off start-up times, or thermodynamic efficiency and emmisions and low load will help make the plant more responsive to market needs and world wide needs..

The only way to stay relvant in a change energy world is to keep on improving a power station's systems; the only way a plant's profitability can be increased is to make it more efficient. Enerlytics, built on a strong engineering base, can provide a complete, 360-degree view of the entire plant and provide decision support to owners and operators.

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 09:00:05 UTC
