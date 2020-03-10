Uniper : List of Assets 2019

Well-diversified International generation portfolio
Net capacity by country and fuel type (GW)1,2
Sweden
4.6
Russia
UK
Netherlands
10.8
6.4Germany
1.6
10.5
Hungary 0.4
Hydro
Nuclear
Hard Coal
Gas
Other
Lignite
Net capacity by fuel type (GW)1,2
3.2 Lignite
2.8 Other
1.4 Nuclear
34.3
17.4 Gas
GW
3.6 Hydro
6.0 Hard coal
Electricity production by technology (TWh)
9.8 Hard coal
11.0 Nuclear
103.9
60.2 Gas
TWh
10.1 Lignite
12.7 Hydro
Note: Deviations may occur due to rounding
1.
Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view)
2
2.
Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019.
European Generation
Asset Overview and Asset List
Asset overview
Overview - Capacity development, MW1,2
2018
2019
Hydro
Germany
1,991
1,991
Sweden
1,579
1,579
Nuclear
Sweden
1,400
1,400
Germany
2,902
2,902
Hard coal
UK
2,000
2,000
France
1,190
-
Netherlands
1,070
1,070
Lignite
Germany
900
900
Germany
3,333
3,333
Sweden
447
447
Gas
UK
4,188
4,188
France
828
-
Netherlands
526
526
Hungary
428
428
Germany
1,418
1,418
Other3
Sweden
1,162
1,162
UK
221
221
France
244
-
Total4
25,827
23,565
Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding.
1.
Accounting view
2.
Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view)
3.
Other includes Renewables, Biomass, Fuel Oil.
4.
Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019.
4
Asset overview (cont'd)
Overview - Electricity production, TWh1
2018
2019
Hydro
Germany
3.752
5.399
Sweden
6.588
7.310
Nuclear
Sweden
10.729
11.020
Germany
9.357
5.641
Hard coal
UK
3.571
744
France
2.049
319
Netherlands
5.841
3.133
Lignite
Germany
5.526
3.618
Germany
782
865
Sweden
7
6
Gas
UK
11.538
13.185
France
3.016
1.912
Netherlands
1.671
1.788
Hungary
2.340
2.559
Other
France
513
96
Total
67.280
57.597
Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding.
1. Accounting view.
5
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio
Hydro - Storage
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Walchensee
Consolidated
124
100.00%
1924
124
124
Roßhaupten
Consolidated
50
100.00%
1954
46
46
Hemfurth
Consolidated
20
100.00%
1915/1994
20
20
Helminghausen
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1924
1
1
Total
195
191
191
Hydro - Pumped storage
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Waldeck II
Consolidated
480
100.00%
1974
480
480
Langenprozelten
Consolidated
164
77.66%
1976
127
164
Happurg1
Consolidated
160
100.00%
1958/1963/1965
160
160
Waldeck I2
Consolidated
145
100.00%
1931/1933/2009
145
145
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
1.
Happurg facility mothballed in 2016.
6
2.
Includes also Bringhausen.
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Pumped storage (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Oberberg
Consolidated
9
100.00%
1960/1985
9
9
Total
958
921
958
Hydro - Run-of-river
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Kachlet
Consolidated
56
77.49%
1927
42
54
Aufkirchen
Consolidated
38
100.00%
1924
27
27
Eitting
Consolidated
36
100.00%
1925
26
26
Geisling
Consolidated
26
77.49%
1985
19
25
Bergheim
Consolidated
24
77.66%
1970
18
24
Vohburg
Consolidated
23
77.66%
1992
18
23
Pfrombach
Consolidated
24
100.00%
1929
22
22
Straubing
Consolidated
22
77.49%
1994
17
22
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
7
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Bittenbrunn
Consolidated
20
77.66%
1969
16
20
Ingolstadt
Consolidated
20
77.66%
1971
15
20
Prem
Consolidated
22
100.00%
1971
19
19
Bertoldsheim
Consolidated
19
77.66%
1967
15
19
Altheim
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1951
18
18
Kaufering
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1975
17
17
Dornau
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1960
17
17
Gummering
Consolidated
17
100.00%
1957
17
17
Niederaichbach
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1951
16
16
Dingolfing
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1957
15
15
Obernach
Consolidated
16
100.00%
1955
13
13
Ettling
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1988
13
13
Landau
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1984
13
13
Pielweichs
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1994
13
13
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
8
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Oberpeiching
Consolidated
13
77.49%
1954
10
13
Unterbergen
Consolidated
14
100.00%
1983
12
12
Scheuring
Consolidated
14
100.00%
1980
12
12
Prittriching
Consolidated
12
100.00%
1984
12
12
Merching
Consolidated
14
100.00%
1978
12
12
Schwabstadl
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1981
12
12
Mühltal
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1924
11
11
Rain
Consolidated
12
77.49%
1955
9
12
Dessau
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1967
10
10
Urspring
Consolidated
12
100.00%
1966
10
10
Ellgau
Consolidated
11
77.49%
1952
8
11
Kleinostheim
Consolidated
10
77.49%
1971
8
10
Feldheim
Consolidated
9
77.49%
1960
7
9
Epfach
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1948
8
8
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
9
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Dornstetten
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1943
8
8
Kinsau
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1992
8
8
Lechblick
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1943
8
8
Finsing
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1924
8
8
Lechmühlen
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1943
8
8
Pitzling
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1944
8
8
Landsberg
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1943
8
8
Finsterau
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1950
8
8
Apfeldorf
Consolidated
7
100.00%
1944
7
7
Regensburg
Consolidated
8
77.49%
1977
6
7
Sperber
Consolidated
7
100.00%
1947
7
7
Bad Abbach
Consolidated
6
77.49%
1978
5
6
Ottendorf
Consolidated
7
77.49%
1962
5
6
Viereth
Consolidated
7
77.49%
1925/1983
5
6
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
10
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Gottfrieding TW
Consolidated
5
100.00%
2009
5
5
Schönmühl
Consolidated
5
100.00%
1922
5
5
Kesselstadt
Consolidated
5
100.00%
1921/1986
5
5
Gottfrieding
Consolidated
6
100.00%
1978
5
5
Freudenberg
Consolidated
5
77.49%
1934
3
4
Dettelbach
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1958
3
4
Rothenfels
Consolidated
7
77.49%
1939
6
6
Steinbach
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1939
3
4
Faulbach
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1939
3
4
Haag
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1923/1991
4
4
Offenbach
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1985
4
4
Pullach
Consolidated
5
100.00%
1904
4
4
Garstadt
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1956
3
4
Hirschaid
Consolidated
5
100.00%
1923
4
4
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
11
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Limbach
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1951
3
4
Abbach TW
Consolidated
4
77.49%
2000
3
4
Heubach
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1932
3
3
Wallstadt
Consolidated
4
77.49%
1930
3
3
Obernau
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1930
3
3
Eichel
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1939
2
3
Höllriegelskreuth
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1894/1940
3
3
Klingenberg
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1930
2
3
Harrbach
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1940
2
3
Kitzingen
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1956
2
3
Knetzgau
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1960
2
3
Wipfeld
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1951
2
3
Forchheim
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1964
2
3
Erlabrunn
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1934
2
3
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
12
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Lengfurt
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1940
2
3
Himmelstadt
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1940
2
3
Gerlachshausen
Consolidated
3
77.49%
1957
2
2
Regensburg TW
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1990
2
2
Niedernach
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1951
2
2
Marktbreit
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1955
2
2
Goßmannsdorf
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1952
2
2
Randersacker
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1950
2
2
Hausen
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1965
2
2
Volkach
Consolidated
2
77.49%
1957
1
2
Speicherseekraftwerk
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1951
1
1
Klein Kinsau
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1992
1
1
Oberföhring
Consolidated
1
100.00%
2008
1
1
Untere Mainmühle
Consolidated
1
77.49%
1924/1988
1
1
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
13
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Dietfurt TW
Consolidated
1
77.49%
1991
0
1
Finsing Bachsammler
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1950
0
0
Kesselbach
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1919
0
0
Krün
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1990
0
0
Lochbach
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1983
0
0
Neuses
Consolidated
0
77.49%
2015
0
0
Hallerndorf
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1952
0
0
Happach
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1958
0
0
Kaupersberg
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1921
0
0
Altenstadt
Not consolidated
1
60.00%
1990
0
0
Au
Not consolidated
10
60.00%
1930
6
0
Dillingen
Not consolidated
8
46.49%
1981
4
0
Donauwörth
Not consolidated
9
46.49%
1984
4
0
Faimingen
Not consolidated
10
46.49%
1965
5
0
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
14
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Gundelfingen
Not consolidated
8
46.49%
1964
4
0
Günzburg
Not consolidated
9
46.49%
1962
4
0
Höchstädt
Not consolidated
11
46.49%
1982
5
0
Leipheim
Not consolidated
10
46.49%
1961
5
0
Oberelchingen
Not consolidated
10
46.49%
1960
5
0
Offingen
Not consolidated
8
46.49%
1963
4
0
Schweinfurt
Not consolidated
4
58.12%
1963
2
0
Schwenningen
Not consolidated
9
46.49%
1983
4
0
Untereichen
Not consolidated
10
60.00%
1930
6
0
Total
1,027
815
842
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
15
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hard coal
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Heyden
Consolidated
875
100.00%
1987
875
875
Wilhelmshaven
Consolidated
757
100.00%
1976
757
757
Staudinger 5
Consolidated
510
100.00%
1992
510
510
Scholven B
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1968
345
345
Scholven C
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1969
345
345
Scholven FWK Buer
Consolidated
138
100.00%
1985
70
70
Kiel
Not consolidated
0
50.00%
1970
0
0
Total
2,970
2,902
2,902
Lignite
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Schkopau A+B
Consolidated
900
58.10%
1996
500
900
Total
900
500
900
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
16
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Irsching 5
Consolidated
846
50.20%
2010
425
846
Staudinger 4
Consolidated
622
100.00%
1977
622
622
Irsching 4
Consolidated
561
100.00%
2011
561
561
Franken I/2
Consolidated
440
100.00%
1976
440
440
Franken I/1
Consolidated
383
100.00%
1973
383
383
Huntorf
Consolidated
321
100.00%
1978
321
321
Kirchmöser
Consolidated
178
100.00%
1995
160
160
Total
3,351
2,912
3,333
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
17
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Other
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Irsching 3
Consolidated
415
100.00%
1974
415
415
Pleinting 21
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1976
0
0
Ingolstadt 3
Consolidated
386
100.00%
1973
386
386
Ingolstadt 4
Consolidated
386
100.00%
1974
386
386
Pleinting 11
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1968
0
0
Kiel/Audorf
Consolidated
87
100.00%
1973
87
87
Kiel/Itzehoe
Consolidated
88
100.00%
1972
88
88
Wilhelmshaven GT
Consolidated
56
100.00%
1973
56
56
Total
1,418
1,418
1,418
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
18
1. Pleinting 1 and Pleinting 2 facility mothballed in 2016.
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the UK power plant portfolio
Hard coal
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Ratcliffe U1
Consolidated
500
100.00%
1967
500
500
Ratcliffe U2
Consolidated
500
100.00%
1968
500
500
Ratcliffe U3
Consolidated
500
100.00%
1969
500
500
Ratcliffe U4
Consolidated
500
100.00%
1970
500
500
Total
2,000
2,000
2,000
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Grain 6
Consolidated
455
100.00%
2011
455
455
Grain 7
Consolidated
455
100.00%
2011
455
455
Grain 8
Consolidated
455
100.00%
2011
455
455
Killingholme Mod 11
Consolidated
300
100.00%
1992
300
300
Killingholme Mod 22
Consolidated
300
100.00%
1992
300
300
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
1. Killingholme 1 and 2 have been converted from CCGT to OCGT mid 2016 by reducing total capacity of both units from 900MW to 600MW.
19
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Enfield
Consolidated
408
100.00%
2002
408
408
Cottam Development Centre
Consolidated
435
100.00%
1998
435
435
Connah's Quay U1
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1996
345
345
Connah's Quay U2
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1996
345
345
Connah's Quay U3
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1996
345
345
Connah's Quay U4
Consolidated
345
100.00%
1996
345
345
Total
4,188
4,188
4,188
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
20
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Other
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Taylors Lane GT2
Consolidated
68
100.00%
1981
68
68
Taylors Lane GT3
Consolidated
64
100.00%
1979
64
64
Grain Aux GT1
Consolidated
27
100.00%
1979
27
27
Grain Aux GT4
Consolidated
27
100.00%
1984
28
28
Ratcliffe Aux GT2
Consolidated
17
100.00%
1968
17
17
Ratcliffe Aux GT4
Consolidated
17
100.00%
1970
17
17
Total
220
221
221
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
21
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio
Hydro Storage
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Hjälta
Consolidated
178
100.00%
1949
178
178
Ramsele
Consolidated
171
100.00%
1958
163
163
Moforsen
Consolidated
140
100.00%
1968
140
140
Storfinnforsen
Consolidated
120
100.00%
1953
112
112
Bålforsen
Consolidated
88
100.00%
1958
88
88
Hällby
Consolidated
84
100.00%
1970
84
84
Edensforsen
Consolidated
73
100.00%
1956
73
73
Trångfors
Consolidated
73
100.00%
1975
73
73
Gulsele
Consolidated
72
100.00%
1955
72
72
Degerforsen
Consolidated
78
100.00%
1965
78
78
Edsele
Consolidated
60
100.00%
1965
60
60
Rätan
Consolidated
60
100.00%
1968
60
60
Lövön
Consolidated
36
100.00%
1973
36
36
Borgforsen
Consolidated
26
100.00%
1965
26
26
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
22
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro Storage (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Betsele
Consolidated
26
100.00%
1965
25
25
Flåsjö
Consolidated
29
100.00%
1975
20
20
Yngeredsfors
Consolidated
19
100.00%
1964
19
19
Turinge
Consolidated
18
100.00%
1961
18
18
Bodum
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1975
12
12
Fjällsjö
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1976
12
12
Ledinge
Consolidated
10
100.00%
1982
10
10
Skåpanäs
Consolidated
9
100.00%
1957
9
9
Skogsforsen
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1939
8
8
Semla
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1920/1988
4
4
Rundbacken
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1916
2
2
Graninge
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1960
2
2
Lafssjö
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1980
2
2
Karlsnäs
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1952
1
1
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
23
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro Storage (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Bergeforsen
Not consolidated
155
43.15%
1955
67
0
Blåsjön
Not consolidated
60
50.00%
1957
30
0
Gammelänge
Not consolidated
78
6.60%
1944
5
0
Krångede
Not consolidated
248
9.24%
1936
23
0
Kvarnfallet
Not consolidated
19
50.00%
1969
10
0
Linnvasselv
Not consolidated
70
9.86%
1962
7
0
Sippmikk
Not consolidated
4
50.00%
1953
2
0
Stensjöfallet
Not consolidated
95
50.00%
1968
48
0
Total
2,142
1,577
1,386
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
24
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Forsse
Consolidated
59
100.00%
1968
52
52
Hällforsen
Consolidated
22
100.00%
1964
23
23
Ätrafors
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1917/1930
13
13
Sil
Consolidated
13
100.00%
1976
12
12
Granö
Consolidated
9
100.00%
1958
9
9
Bällforsen
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1950
8
8
Bursnäs
Consolidated
8
100.00%
1961
8
8
Genastorp
Consolidated
7
100.00%
1969
7
7
Torsebro
Consolidated
6
100.00%
1982
6
6
Nöbbelöv
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1956
4
4
Broby
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1959
4
4
Hemsjö Övre
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1907
4
4
Högsby
Consolidated
4
100.00%
1920
4
4
Njura
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1962
2
2
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
25
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Hornsö
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1993
2
2
Storå
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1961
2
2
Östanå
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1943
2
2
Finsjö Nedre
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1993
2
2
Högfors
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1978
2
2
Horkoneryd
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1984
2
2
Blankaström
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1917
2
2
Emsfors
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1952
2
2
Hemsjö Nedre
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1917
2
2
Västgöthyttefors
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1921
2
2
Delary
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1949
2
2
Knislinge
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1925/1976
2
2
Ronneby
Consolidated
2
100.00%
1950
2
2
Kallinge
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1985
1
1
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
26
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Djupafors
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1948
1
1
Fagersta
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1988
1
1
Västanfors
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1948
1
1
Morgårdshammar
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1982
1
1
Uddnäs
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1988
1
1
Marieberg
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1918
1
1
Uman
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1990
1
1
Verperyd
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1921
1
1
Brantafors
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1921
1
1
Finsjö Övre
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1920
1
1
Karlslund
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1980
1
1
Lagfors
Consolidated
1
100.00%
1989
1
1
Klåvben
Not consolidated
3
50.00%
1949
1
0
Total
203
195
193
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
27
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Nuclear
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Oskarshamn 3
Consolidated
1,400
54.50%
1985
763
1,400
Forsmark 1
Not consolidated
988
9.30%
1980
92
0
Forsmark 2
Not consolidated
1,118
9.30%
1981
104
0
Forsmark 3
Not consolidated
1,172
10.80%
1985
127
0
Ringhals 1
Not consolidated
881
29.60%
1976
261
0
Ringhals 2
Not consolidated
0
29.60%
1975
0
0
Ringhals 3
Not consolidated
1,063
29.60%
1981
315
0
Ringhals 4
Not consolidated
1,103
29.60%
1983
326
0
Total
7,725
1,988
1,400
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
28
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Öresundsverket1
Consolidated
447
100.00%
2009
447
447
Oskarshamn GT 23
Consolidated
34
54.50%
2001
0
0
Oskarshamn GT 24
Consolidated
34
54.50%
2001
0
0
Total
515
447
447
Other
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Halmstad GT 12
Consolidated
172
100.00%
1992
172
172
Halmstad GT 11
Consolidated
78
100.00%
1972
78
78
Öresundsverket GT G24
Consolidated
63
100.00%
1971
63
63
Öresundsverket GT G25
Consolidated
63
100.00%
1972
63
63
Barsebäck GT1
Consolidated
42
100.00%
1974
42
42
Barsebäck GT2
Consolidated
42
100.00%
1974
42
42
Karlshamn G13
Consolidated
37
100.00%
1973
37
37
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
1. Öresundsverket facility mothballed in 2018.
29
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Other (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Öresundsverket Diesel G26
Consolidated
3
100.00%
2015
3
3
Karlshamn G2
Consolidated
334
100.00%
1971
334
334
Karlshamn G3
Consolidated
328
100.00%
1973
328
328
Total
1,162
1,162
1,162
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
30
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Dutch power plant portfolio
Hard coal
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Maasvlakte 3
Consolidated
1,070
100.00%
2013
1,070
1,070
Total
1,070
1,070
1,070
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Rotterdam Capelle GT 3
Consolidated
220
100.00%
1996
213
213
Galileistraat CHP
Consolidated
0
100.00%
1988
0
0
Den Haag CHP
Consolidated
112
100.00%
1981
107
107
Leiden CHP
Consolidated
83
100.00%
2004
85
85
UCML
Consolidated
70
100.00%
2003
70
70
Rotterdam Capelle GT 1
Consolidated
24
100.00%
1982
26
26
Rotterdam Capelle GT 2
Consolidated
25
100.00%
1982
25
25
UCML BPT
Consolidated
0
100.00%
2003
0
0
Total
534
526
526
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
31
Germany
United Kingdom
Sweden
Netherlands
Hungary
Details on the Hungarian power plant portfolio
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Gönyü
Consolidated
428
100.00%
2011
428
428
Total
428
428
428
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
32
Details on assets disposed in 2019
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Country
Fuel Type
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Emile Huchet 6
France
Hard coal
595
100.00%
1981
595
595
Provence 5
France
Hard coal
595
100.00%
1984
595
595
Emile Huchet 7
France
Gas
414
100.00%
2010
414
414
Emile Huchet 8
France
Gas
414
100.00%
2010
414
414
Provence 4
France
Biomass
150
100.00%
2018
150
150
Kergrist
France
Onshore wind
26
100.00%
2010
26
26
Caulières
France
Onshore wind
18
100.00%
2010
18
18
Ambon
France
Onshore wind
10
100.00%
2008
10
10
Muzillac
France
Onshore wind
10
100.00%
2008
10
10
Lehaucourt
France
Onshore wind
10
100.00%
2007
10
10
Les Vents de Cernon 1
France
Onshore wind
10
100.00%
2008
10
10
Brigadel
France
Solar
8
100.00%
2011
8
8
Le Lauzet
France
Solar
3
100.00%
2010
3
3
33
International Power
Asset Overview and Asset List
Asset overview
Gross MW installed1
CSA MW installed
TWh prоduced2
Total
CSA
12М 2018
12М 2019
12М 2018
12М 2019
Surgutskaya-2
5,667
807
61%
61%
30,4
30,2
Berezovskaya3
2,400
800
26%
31%
5,4
6,4
Shaturskaya
1,500
400
36%
32%
4,7
4,1
Smolenskaya
630
0
27%
25%
1,5
1,4
Yaivinskaya
1,048
448
50%
46%
4,5
4,2
Unipro total
11,245
2,455
47%
47%
46,6
46,4
Installed capacity at the end of the period (own consumption is not deductible)
Gross production (own consumption is not deducted)
3. Block 3 is under repair
35
Russia
Other
Details on the Russian power plant portfolio
Gas
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Surgutskaya TG 1
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1985
661
790
Surgutskaya TG 2
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1985
661
790
Surgutskaya TG 3
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1986
661
790
Surgutskaya TG 4
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1987
661
790
Surgutskaya TG 5
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1987
661
790
Surgutskaya TG 6
Consolidated
790
83.73%
1988
661
790
Yaivinskaya TG 5
Consolidated
437
83.73%
2011
366
437
Surgutskaya TG 8
Consolidated
390
83.73%
2011
326
390
Surgutskaya TG 7
Consolidated
386
83.73%
2011
324
386
Shaturskaya TG 7
Consolidated
393
83.73%
2010
329
393
Shaturskaya TG 4
Consolidated
196
83.73%
1978
164
196
Shaturskaya TG 5
Consolidated
196
83.73%
1978
164
196
Smolenskaya TG 1
Consolidated
195
83.73%
1978
163
195
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
36
Russia
Other
Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Gas (cont'd)
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Smolenskaya TG 2
Consolidated
195
83.73%
1979
163
195
Smolenskaya TG 3
Consolidated
195
83.73%
1985
163
195
Shaturskaya TG 1
Consolidated
186
83.73%
1971
156
186
Shaturskaya TG 2
Consolidated
186
83.73%
1972
156
186
Shaturskaya TG 3
Consolidated
186
83.73%
1972
156
186
Yaivinskaya TG 1
Consolidated
140
83.73%
1963
117
140
Yaivinskaya TG 2
Consolidated
140
83.73%
1964
117
140
Yaivinskaya TG 3
Consolidated
140
83.73%
1964
117
140
Yaivinskaya TG 4
Consolidated
140
83.73%
1965
117
140
Shaturskaya TG 6
Consolidated
75
83.73%
1982
62
75
8,517
7,131
8,517
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
37
Russia
Other
Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd)
Lignite
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Berezovskaya GRES TG 1
Consolidated
754
83.73%
1987
632
754
Berezovskaya GRES TG 2
Consolidated
754
83.73%
1991
632
754
Berezovskaya GRES TG 31
Consolidated
754
83.73%
2015
632
754
2,263
1,895
2,263
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
1. Berezovskaya GRES TG 3 facility currently under unscheduled repairs.
38
Russia
Other
Details on the remaining power plant portfolio
Czech Republic
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Consolidation
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Teplarna Tabor
Not consolidated
20
51.95%
1991
11
20
Solar Energy Znojmo
Not consolidated
1
24.98%
2008
0
0
Bioplyn Trebon
Not consolidated
1
24.67%
1974
0
0
22
11
20
Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.
39
Details on assets disposed in 2019
Capacity
Pro-rata
Accounting
Site
Country
Fuel Type
(technical, MW)
Stake
COD
(MW)
(MW)
Parnaiba I
Brazil
Gas
668
6.10%
2013
41
0
Parnaiba II
Brazil
Gas
512
6.10%
2015
31
0
Parnaiba III
Brazil
Gas
174
6.10%
2013
11
0
Parnaiba IV
Brazil
Gas
55
6.10%
2013
3
0
Itaqui
Brazil
Hard coal
322
6.10%
2013
20
0
40
Global Commodities
Storage and Pipelines
Portfolio of gas storages
Gas storage portfolio at a glance
Storage
Country
Capacity1
Main applications
Epe L-Gas
0.4
Peak shaving
Krummhörn2
0.2
Peak shaving
Nüttermoor
0.1
Peak shaving
Epe H-Gas
1.3
Peak shaving and seasonal use
Eschenfelden
<0.1
Peak shaving and seasonal use
Etzel ESE
1.0
Seasonal use and peak shaving
Etzel EGL
1.0
Seasonal use and peak shaving
Breitbrunn
1.0
Seasonal use
Bierwang
0.8
Mainly seasonal use
7 Fields
1.6
Mainly seasonal use
Holford
0.2
Peak shaving
Total
7.7
Key value drivers
Storage can enable time arbitrage value to be captured - gas is
injected at times of low prices and withdrawn at times of higher
Arbitrage
prices
For seasonal storage this is usually summer and peak winter
months, for mid and fast churn storage (peak shaving) arbitrage
value can be captured over shorter time periods
Storage close to demand centers can help to lower network
investment costs by reducing size of pipelines to meet peak
demand
System
Network operators can ask for location swaps to support/balance
the gas system at specific delivery points. By supporting this, our
storage assets can add value for the energy economy and
generate additional income.
Storage can provide a safeguard against the high impact of unexpected technical failures, geopolitical risk or severe weather
Insurance A "security of supply" premium is not
currently compensated by the system given well-supplied European gas markets
1. In billion cubic meters (as of 31 December 2019)
2.
Not marketed anymore
42
Pipeline participations
OPAL
Key metrics
Stake
20%1,2
Capacity (100%)
36.5 bcm/a
Start-up date
2011
Business description
Connects the Nord Stream landfall point with the exit/entry point at the German-Czech border
Pro-ratatransmission capacity long-term marketed
Technical operation provided by majority owner OPAL Gastransport which is indirectly owned by Wintershall and Gazprom
Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH
BBL
Bacton
Balgzand
United
Kingdom
Amsterdam
London
Netherlands
Key metrics
Stake
20%1
Capacity (100%)
16 bcm/a
Start-up date
2006
Business description
Connectings the Netherlands and the UK
Capacity marketed via standardised auctions for certain products (forward flow, interruptible forward flow, interruptible reverse flow)
The other partners in BBL are Gasunie (60%) and Fluxys (20%)
Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH
Transitgas
Germany
Rodersdorf
Wallbach
France
Lostorf
Däniken
Austria
Ruswil
Switzerland
Griespass
Italy
Key metrics
Stake
3%1
Capacity (100%)
18 bcm/a
Start-up date
1974
Business description
Crossing Switzerland from North to South, with a connection to the French and the Italian grid
Constructed, maintained and operated
by Transitgas AG, which is a partnership between Swissgas (51%), FluxSwiss (46%) and Uniper (3%)
Source: Transitgas AG
Stake as of 31 December 2016
Stake held by means of Bruchteilsgemeinschaft through 100% subsidiary Lubmin-Brandov Gastransport GmbH
Disclaimer
This document and the presentation to which it relates contains information relating to Uniper SE, ("Uniper" or the "Company") that must not be relied upon for any purpose and may not be redistributed, reproduced, published, or passed on to any other person or used in whole or in part for any other purposes. By accessing this document you agree to abide by the limitations set out in this document.
This document is being presented solely for informational purposes and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It is not, and is not intended to be, a prospectus, is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and should not be used as the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities in the Company on the basis of or in reliance on the information in this document.
Neither Uniper nor any of their respective officers, employees or affiliates nor any other person shall assume or accept any responsibility, obligation or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or the statements contained herein as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of statements contained herein.
In giving this presentation, neither Uniper nor its respective agents undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information.
Certain numerical data in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts..
Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.