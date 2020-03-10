Uniper : List of Assets 2019 0 03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields List of Assets December 2019 Well-diversified International generation portfolio Net capacity by country and fuel type (GW)1,2 Sweden 4.6 Russia UK Netherlands 10.8 6.4Germany 1.6 10.5 Hungary 0.4 Hydro Nuclear Hard Coal Gas Other Lignite Net capacity by fuel type (GW)1,2 3.2 Lignite 2.8 Other 1.4 Nuclear 34.3 17.4 Gas GW 3.6 Hydro 6.0 Hard coal Electricity production by technology (TWh) 9.8 Hard coal 11.0 Nuclear 103.9 60.2 Gas TWh 10.1 Lignite 12.7 Hydro Note: Deviations may occur due to rounding 1. Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view) 2 2. Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019. European Generation Asset Overview and Asset List Asset overview Overview - Capacity development, MW1,2 2018 2019 Hydro Germany 1,991 1,991 Sweden 1,579 1,579 Nuclear Sweden 1,400 1,400 Germany 2,902 2,902 Hard coal UK 2,000 2,000 France 1,190 - Netherlands 1,070 1,070 Lignite Germany 900 900 Germany 3,333 3,333 Sweden 447 447 Gas UK 4,188 4,188 France 828 - Netherlands 526 526 Hungary 428 428 Germany 1,418 1,418 Other3 Sweden 1,162 1,162 UK 221 221 France 244 - Total4 25,827 23,565 Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding. 1. Accounting view 2. Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view) 3. Other includes Renewables, Biomass, Fuel Oil. 4. Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019. 4 Asset overview (cont'd) Overview - Electricity production, TWh1 2018 2019 Hydro Germany 3.752 5.399 Sweden 6.588 7.310 Nuclear Sweden 10.729 11.020 Germany 9.357 5.641 Hard coal UK 3.571 744 France 2.049 319 Netherlands 5.841 3.133 Lignite Germany 5.526 3.618 Germany 782 865 Sweden 7 6 Gas UK 11.538 13.185 France 3.016 1.912 Netherlands 1.671 1.788 Hungary 2.340 2.559 Other France 513 96 Total 67.280 57.597 Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding. 1. Accounting view. 5 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio Hydro - Storage Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Walchensee Consolidated 124 100.00% 1924 124 124 Roßhaupten Consolidated 50 100.00% 1954 46 46 Hemfurth Consolidated 20 100.00% 1915/1994 20 20 Helminghausen Consolidated 1 100.00% 1924 1 1 Total 195 191 191 Hydro - Pumped storage Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Waldeck II Consolidated 480 100.00% 1974 480 480 Langenprozelten Consolidated 164 77.66% 1976 127 164 Happurg1 Consolidated 160 100.00% 1958/1963/1965 160 160 Waldeck I2 Consolidated 145 100.00% 1931/1933/2009 145 145 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 1. Happurg facility mothballed in 2016. 6 2. Includes also Bringhausen. Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Pumped storage (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Oberberg Consolidated 9 100.00% 1960/1985 9 9 Total 958 921 958 Hydro - Run-of-river Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Kachlet Consolidated 56 77.49% 1927 42 54 Aufkirchen Consolidated 38 100.00% 1924 27 27 Eitting Consolidated 36 100.00% 1925 26 26 Geisling Consolidated 26 77.49% 1985 19 25 Bergheim Consolidated 24 77.66% 1970 18 24 Vohburg Consolidated 23 77.66% 1992 18 23 Pfrombach Consolidated 24 100.00% 1929 22 22 Straubing Consolidated 22 77.49% 1994 17 22 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 7 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Bittenbrunn Consolidated 20 77.66% 1969 16 20 Ingolstadt Consolidated 20 77.66% 1971 15 20 Prem Consolidated 22 100.00% 1971 19 19 Bertoldsheim Consolidated 19 77.66% 1967 15 19 Altheim Consolidated 18 100.00% 1951 18 18 Kaufering Consolidated 18 100.00% 1975 17 17 Dornau Consolidated 18 100.00% 1960 17 17 Gummering Consolidated 17 100.00% 1957 17 17 Niederaichbach Consolidated 18 100.00% 1951 16 16 Dingolfing Consolidated 18 100.00% 1957 15 15 Obernach Consolidated 16 100.00% 1955 13 13 Ettling Consolidated 13 100.00% 1988 13 13 Landau Consolidated 13 100.00% 1984 13 13 Pielweichs Consolidated 13 100.00% 1994 13 13 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 8 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Oberpeiching Consolidated 13 77.49% 1954 10 13 Unterbergen Consolidated 14 100.00% 1983 12 12 Scheuring Consolidated 14 100.00% 1980 12 12 Prittriching Consolidated 12 100.00% 1984 12 12 Merching Consolidated 14 100.00% 1978 12 12 Schwabstadl Consolidated 13 100.00% 1981 12 12 Mühltal Consolidated 13 100.00% 1924 11 11 Rain Consolidated 12 77.49% 1955 9 12 Dessau Consolidated 13 100.00% 1967 10 10 Urspring Consolidated 12 100.00% 1966 10 10 Ellgau Consolidated 11 77.49% 1952 8 11 Kleinostheim Consolidated 10 77.49% 1971 8 10 Feldheim Consolidated 9 77.49% 1960 7 9 Epfach Consolidated 8 100.00% 1948 8 8 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 9 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Dornstetten Consolidated 8 100.00% 1943 8 8 Kinsau Consolidated 8 100.00% 1992 8 8 Lechblick Consolidated 8 100.00% 1943 8 8 Finsing Consolidated 8 100.00% 1924 8 8 Lechmühlen Consolidated 8 100.00% 1943 8 8 Pitzling Consolidated 8 100.00% 1944 8 8 Landsberg Consolidated 8 100.00% 1943 8 8 Finsterau Consolidated 8 100.00% 1950 8 8 Apfeldorf Consolidated 7 100.00% 1944 7 7 Regensburg Consolidated 8 77.49% 1977 6 7 Sperber Consolidated 7 100.00% 1947 7 7 Bad Abbach Consolidated 6 77.49% 1978 5 6 Ottendorf Consolidated 7 77.49% 1962 5 6 Viereth Consolidated 7 77.49% 1925/1983 5 6 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 10 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Gottfrieding TW Consolidated 5 100.00% 2009 5 5 Schönmühl Consolidated 5 100.00% 1922 5 5 Kesselstadt Consolidated 5 100.00% 1921/1986 5 5 Gottfrieding Consolidated 6 100.00% 1978 5 5 Freudenberg Consolidated 5 77.49% 1934 3 4 Dettelbach Consolidated 4 77.49% 1958 3 4 Rothenfels Consolidated 7 77.49% 1939 6 6 Steinbach Consolidated 4 77.49% 1939 3 4 Faulbach Consolidated 4 77.49% 1939 3 4 Haag Consolidated 4 100.00% 1923/1991 4 4 Offenbach Consolidated 4 100.00% 1985 4 4 Pullach Consolidated 5 100.00% 1904 4 4 Garstadt Consolidated 4 77.49% 1956 3 4 Hirschaid Consolidated 5 100.00% 1923 4 4 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 11 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Limbach Consolidated 4 77.49% 1951 3 4 Abbach TW Consolidated 4 77.49% 2000 3 4 Heubach Consolidated 4 77.49% 1932 3 3 Wallstadt Consolidated 4 77.49% 1930 3 3 Obernau Consolidated 3 77.49% 1930 3 3 Eichel Consolidated 3 77.49% 1939 2 3 Höllriegelskreuth Consolidated 4 100.00% 1894/1940 3 3 Klingenberg Consolidated 3 77.49% 1930 2 3 Harrbach Consolidated 3 77.49% 1940 2 3 Kitzingen Consolidated 3 77.49% 1956 2 3 Knetzgau Consolidated 3 77.49% 1960 2 3 Wipfeld Consolidated 3 77.49% 1951 2 3 Forchheim Consolidated 3 77.49% 1964 2 3 Erlabrunn Consolidated 3 77.49% 1934 2 3 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 12 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Lengfurt Consolidated 3 77.49% 1940 2 3 Himmelstadt Consolidated 3 77.49% 1940 2 3 Gerlachshausen Consolidated 3 77.49% 1957 2 2 Regensburg TW Consolidated 2 77.49% 1990 2 2 Niedernach Consolidated 2 100.00% 1951 2 2 Marktbreit Consolidated 2 77.49% 1955 2 2 Goßmannsdorf Consolidated 2 77.49% 1952 2 2 Randersacker Consolidated 2 77.49% 1950 2 2 Hausen Consolidated 2 77.49% 1965 2 2 Volkach Consolidated 2 77.49% 1957 1 2 Speicherseekraftwerk Consolidated 2 100.00% 1951 1 1 Klein Kinsau Consolidated 2 100.00% 1992 1 1 Oberföhring Consolidated 1 100.00% 2008 1 1 Untere Mainmühle Consolidated 1 77.49% 1924/1988 1 1 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 13 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Dietfurt TW Consolidated 1 77.49% 1991 0 1 Finsing Bachsammler Consolidated 0 100.00% 1950 0 0 Kesselbach Consolidated 0 100.00% 1919 0 0 Krün Consolidated 0 100.00% 1990 0 0 Lochbach Consolidated 0 100.00% 1983 0 0 Neuses Consolidated 0 77.49% 2015 0 0 Hallerndorf Consolidated 0 100.00% 1952 0 0 Happach Consolidated 0 100.00% 1958 0 0 Kaupersberg Consolidated 0 100.00% 1921 0 0 Altenstadt Not consolidated 1 60.00% 1990 0 0 Au Not consolidated 10 60.00% 1930 6 0 Dillingen Not consolidated 8 46.49% 1981 4 0 Donauwörth Not consolidated 9 46.49% 1984 4 0 Faimingen Not consolidated 10 46.49% 1965 5 0 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 14 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Gundelfingen Not consolidated 8 46.49% 1964 4 0 Günzburg Not consolidated 9 46.49% 1962 4 0 Höchstädt Not consolidated 11 46.49% 1982 5 0 Leipheim Not consolidated 10 46.49% 1961 5 0 Oberelchingen Not consolidated 10 46.49% 1960 5 0 Offingen Not consolidated 8 46.49% 1963 4 0 Schweinfurt Not consolidated 4 58.12% 1963 2 0 Schwenningen Not consolidated 9 46.49% 1983 4 0 Untereichen Not consolidated 10 60.00% 1930 6 0 Total 1,027 815 842 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 15 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hard coal Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Heyden Consolidated 875 100.00% 1987 875 875 Wilhelmshaven Consolidated 757 100.00% 1976 757 757 Staudinger 5 Consolidated 510 100.00% 1992 510 510 Scholven B Consolidated 345 100.00% 1968 345 345 Scholven C Consolidated 345 100.00% 1969 345 345 Scholven FWK Buer Consolidated 138 100.00% 1985 70 70 Kiel Not consolidated 0 50.00% 1970 0 0 Total 2,970 2,902 2,902 Lignite Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Schkopau A+B Consolidated 900 58.10% 1996 500 900 Total 900 500 900 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 16 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Irsching 5 Consolidated 846 50.20% 2010 425 846 Staudinger 4 Consolidated 622 100.00% 1977 622 622 Irsching 4 Consolidated 561 100.00% 2011 561 561 Franken I/2 Consolidated 440 100.00% 1976 440 440 Franken I/1 Consolidated 383 100.00% 1973 383 383 Huntorf Consolidated 321 100.00% 1978 321 321 Kirchmöser Consolidated 178 100.00% 1995 160 160 Total 3,351 2,912 3,333 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 17 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd) Other Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Irsching 3 Consolidated 415 100.00% 1974 415 415 Pleinting 21 Consolidated 0 100.00% 1976 0 0 Ingolstadt 3 Consolidated 386 100.00% 1973 386 386 Ingolstadt 4 Consolidated 386 100.00% 1974 386 386 Pleinting 11 Consolidated 0 100.00% 1968 0 0 Kiel/Audorf Consolidated 87 100.00% 1973 87 87 Kiel/Itzehoe Consolidated 88 100.00% 1972 88 88 Wilhelmshaven GT Consolidated 56 100.00% 1973 56 56 Total 1,418 1,418 1,418 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 18 1. Pleinting 1 and Pleinting 2 facility mothballed in 2016. Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the UK power plant portfolio Hard coal Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Ratcliffe U1 Consolidated 500 100.00% 1967 500 500 Ratcliffe U2 Consolidated 500 100.00% 1968 500 500 Ratcliffe U3 Consolidated 500 100.00% 1969 500 500 Ratcliffe U4 Consolidated 500 100.00% 1970 500 500 Total 2,000 2,000 2,000 Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Grain 6 Consolidated 455 100.00% 2011 455 455 Grain 7 Consolidated 455 100.00% 2011 455 455 Grain 8 Consolidated 455 100.00% 2011 455 455 Killingholme Mod 11 Consolidated 300 100.00% 1992 300 300 Killingholme Mod 22 Consolidated 300 100.00% 1992 300 300 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 1. Killingholme 1 and 2 have been converted from CCGT to OCGT mid 2016 by reducing total capacity of both units from 900MW to 600MW. 19 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd) Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Enfield Consolidated 408 100.00% 2002 408 408 Cottam Development Centre Consolidated 435 100.00% 1998 435 435 Connah's Quay U1 Consolidated 345 100.00% 1996 345 345 Connah's Quay U2 Consolidated 345 100.00% 1996 345 345 Connah's Quay U3 Consolidated 345 100.00% 1996 345 345 Connah's Quay U4 Consolidated 345 100.00% 1996 345 345 Total 4,188 4,188 4,188 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 20 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd) Other Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Taylors Lane GT2 Consolidated 68 100.00% 1981 68 68 Taylors Lane GT3 Consolidated 64 100.00% 1979 64 64 Grain Aux GT1 Consolidated 27 100.00% 1979 27 27 Grain Aux GT4 Consolidated 27 100.00% 1984 28 28 Ratcliffe Aux GT2 Consolidated 17 100.00% 1968 17 17 Ratcliffe Aux GT4 Consolidated 17 100.00% 1970 17 17 Total 220 221 221 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 21 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio Hydro Storage Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Hjälta Consolidated 178 100.00% 1949 178 178 Ramsele Consolidated 171 100.00% 1958 163 163 Moforsen Consolidated 140 100.00% 1968 140 140 Storfinnforsen Consolidated 120 100.00% 1953 112 112 Bålforsen Consolidated 88 100.00% 1958 88 88 Hällby Consolidated 84 100.00% 1970 84 84 Edensforsen Consolidated 73 100.00% 1956 73 73 Trångfors Consolidated 73 100.00% 1975 73 73 Gulsele Consolidated 72 100.00% 1955 72 72 Degerforsen Consolidated 78 100.00% 1965 78 78 Edsele Consolidated 60 100.00% 1965 60 60 Rätan Consolidated 60 100.00% 1968 60 60 Lövön Consolidated 36 100.00% 1973 36 36 Borgforsen Consolidated 26 100.00% 1965 26 26 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 22 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro Storage (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Betsele Consolidated 26 100.00% 1965 25 25 Flåsjö Consolidated 29 100.00% 1975 20 20 Yngeredsfors Consolidated 19 100.00% 1964 19 19 Turinge Consolidated 18 100.00% 1961 18 18 Bodum Consolidated 13 100.00% 1975 12 12 Fjällsjö Consolidated 13 100.00% 1976 12 12 Ledinge Consolidated 10 100.00% 1982 10 10 Skåpanäs Consolidated 9 100.00% 1957 9 9 Skogsforsen Consolidated 8 100.00% 1939 8 8 Semla Consolidated 4 100.00% 1920/1988 4 4 Rundbacken Consolidated 2 100.00% 1916 2 2 Graninge Consolidated 2 100.00% 1960 2 2 Lafssjö Consolidated 2 100.00% 1980 2 2 Karlsnäs Consolidated 1 100.00% 1952 1 1 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 23 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro Storage (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Bergeforsen Not consolidated 155 43.15% 1955 67 0 Blåsjön Not consolidated 60 50.00% 1957 30 0 Gammelänge Not consolidated 78 6.60% 1944 5 0 Krångede Not consolidated 248 9.24% 1936 23 0 Kvarnfallet Not consolidated 19 50.00% 1969 10 0 Linnvasselv Not consolidated 70 9.86% 1962 7 0 Sippmikk Not consolidated 4 50.00% 1953 2 0 Stensjöfallet Not consolidated 95 50.00% 1968 48 0 Total 2,142 1,577 1,386 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 24 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Forsse Consolidated 59 100.00% 1968 52 52 Hällforsen Consolidated 22 100.00% 1964 23 23 Ätrafors Consolidated 13 100.00% 1917/1930 13 13 Sil Consolidated 13 100.00% 1976 12 12 Granö Consolidated 9 100.00% 1958 9 9 Bällforsen Consolidated 8 100.00% 1950 8 8 Bursnäs Consolidated 8 100.00% 1961 8 8 Genastorp Consolidated 7 100.00% 1969 7 7 Torsebro Consolidated 6 100.00% 1982 6 6 Nöbbelöv Consolidated 4 100.00% 1956 4 4 Broby Consolidated 4 100.00% 1959 4 4 Hemsjö Övre Consolidated 4 100.00% 1907 4 4 Högsby Consolidated 4 100.00% 1920 4 4 Njura Consolidated 2 100.00% 1962 2 2 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 25 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Hornsö Consolidated 2 100.00% 1993 2 2 Storå Consolidated 2 100.00% 1961 2 2 Östanå Consolidated 2 100.00% 1943 2 2 Finsjö Nedre Consolidated 2 100.00% 1993 2 2 Högfors Consolidated 2 100.00% 1978 2 2 Horkoneryd Consolidated 2 100.00% 1984 2 2 Blankaström Consolidated 2 100.00% 1917 2 2 Emsfors Consolidated 2 100.00% 1952 2 2 Hemsjö Nedre Consolidated 2 100.00% 1917 2 2 Västgöthyttefors Consolidated 2 100.00% 1921 2 2 Delary Consolidated 2 100.00% 1949 2 2 Knislinge Consolidated 2 100.00% 1925/1976 2 2 Ronneby Consolidated 2 100.00% 1950 2 2 Kallinge Consolidated 1 100.00% 1985 1 1 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 26 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Djupafors Consolidated 1 100.00% 1948 1 1 Fagersta Consolidated 1 100.00% 1988 1 1 Västanfors Consolidated 1 100.00% 1948 1 1 Morgårdshammar Consolidated 1 100.00% 1982 1 1 Uddnäs Consolidated 1 100.00% 1988 1 1 Marieberg Consolidated 1 100.00% 1918 1 1 Uman Consolidated 1 100.00% 1990 1 1 Verperyd Consolidated 1 100.00% 1921 1 1 Brantafors Consolidated 1 100.00% 1921 1 1 Finsjö Övre Consolidated 1 100.00% 1920 1 1 Karlslund Consolidated 1 100.00% 1980 1 1 Lagfors Consolidated 1 100.00% 1989 1 1 Klåvben Not consolidated 3 50.00% 1949 1 0 Total 203 195 193 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 27 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Nuclear Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Oskarshamn 3 Consolidated 1,400 54.50% 1985 763 1,400 Forsmark 1 Not consolidated 988 9.30% 1980 92 0 Forsmark 2 Not consolidated 1,118 9.30% 1981 104 0 Forsmark 3 Not consolidated 1,172 10.80% 1985 127 0 Ringhals 1 Not consolidated 881 29.60% 1976 261 0 Ringhals 2 Not consolidated 0 29.60% 1975 0 0 Ringhals 3 Not consolidated 1,063 29.60% 1981 315 0 Ringhals 4 Not consolidated 1,103 29.60% 1983 326 0 Total 7,725 1,988 1,400 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 28 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Öresundsverket1 Consolidated 447 100.00% 2009 447 447 Oskarshamn GT 23 Consolidated 34 54.50% 2001 0 0 Oskarshamn GT 24 Consolidated 34 54.50% 2001 0 0 Total 515 447 447 Other Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Halmstad GT 12 Consolidated 172 100.00% 1992 172 172 Halmstad GT 11 Consolidated 78 100.00% 1972 78 78 Öresundsverket GT G24 Consolidated 63 100.00% 1971 63 63 Öresundsverket GT G25 Consolidated 63 100.00% 1972 63 63 Barsebäck GT1 Consolidated 42 100.00% 1974 42 42 Barsebäck GT2 Consolidated 42 100.00% 1974 42 42 Karlshamn G13 Consolidated 37 100.00% 1973 37 37 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 1. Öresundsverket facility mothballed in 2018. 29 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd) Other (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Öresundsverket Diesel G26 Consolidated 3 100.00% 2015 3 3 Karlshamn G2 Consolidated 334 100.00% 1971 334 334 Karlshamn G3 Consolidated 328 100.00% 1973 328 328 Total 1,162 1,162 1,162 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 30 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Dutch power plant portfolio Hard coal Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Maasvlakte 3 Consolidated 1,070 100.00% 2013 1,070 1,070 Total 1,070 1,070 1,070 Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Rotterdam Capelle GT 3 Consolidated 220 100.00% 1996 213 213 Galileistraat CHP Consolidated 0 100.00% 1988 0 0 Den Haag CHP Consolidated 112 100.00% 1981 107 107 Leiden CHP Consolidated 83 100.00% 2004 85 85 UCML Consolidated 70 100.00% 2003 70 70 Rotterdam Capelle GT 1 Consolidated 24 100.00% 1982 26 26 Rotterdam Capelle GT 2 Consolidated 25 100.00% 1982 25 25 UCML BPT Consolidated 0 100.00% 2003 0 0 Total 534 526 526 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 31 Germany United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Hungary Details on the Hungarian power plant portfolio Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Gönyü Consolidated 428 100.00% 2011 428 428 Total 428 428 428 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 32 Details on assets disposed in 2019 Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Country Fuel Type (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Emile Huchet 6 France Hard coal 595 100.00% 1981 595 595 Provence 5 France Hard coal 595 100.00% 1984 595 595 Emile Huchet 7 France Gas 414 100.00% 2010 414 414 Emile Huchet 8 France Gas 414 100.00% 2010 414 414 Provence 4 France Biomass 150 100.00% 2018 150 150 Kergrist France Onshore wind 26 100.00% 2010 26 26 Caulières France Onshore wind 18 100.00% 2010 18 18 Ambon France Onshore wind 10 100.00% 2008 10 10 Muzillac France Onshore wind 10 100.00% 2008 10 10 Lehaucourt France Onshore wind 10 100.00% 2007 10 10 Les Vents de Cernon 1 France Onshore wind 10 100.00% 2008 10 10 Brigadel France Solar 8 100.00% 2011 8 8 Le Lauzet France Solar 3 100.00% 2010 3 3 33 International Power Asset Overview and Asset List Asset overview Gross MW installed1 CSA MW installed TWh prоduced2 Total CSA 12М 2018 12М 2019 12М 2018 12М 2019 Surgutskaya-2 5,667 807 61% 61% 30,4 30,2 Berezovskaya3 2,400 800 26% 31% 5,4 6,4 Shaturskaya 1,500 400 36% 32% 4,7 4,1 Smolenskaya 630 0 27% 25% 1,5 1,4 Yaivinskaya 1,048 448 50% 46% 4,5 4,2 Unipro total 11,245 2,455 47% 47% 46,6 46,4 Installed capacity at the end of the period (own consumption is not deductible) Gross production (own consumption is not deducted) 3. Block 3 is under repair 35 Russia Other Details on the Russian power plant portfolio Gas Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Surgutskaya TG 1 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1985 661 790 Surgutskaya TG 2 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1985 661 790 Surgutskaya TG 3 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1986 661 790 Surgutskaya TG 4 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1987 661 790 Surgutskaya TG 5 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1987 661 790 Surgutskaya TG 6 Consolidated 790 83.73% 1988 661 790 Yaivinskaya TG 5 Consolidated 437 83.73% 2011 366 437 Surgutskaya TG 8 Consolidated 390 83.73% 2011 326 390 Surgutskaya TG 7 Consolidated 386 83.73% 2011 324 386 Shaturskaya TG 7 Consolidated 393 83.73% 2010 329 393 Shaturskaya TG 4 Consolidated 196 83.73% 1978 164 196 Shaturskaya TG 5 Consolidated 196 83.73% 1978 164 196 Smolenskaya TG 1 Consolidated 195 83.73% 1978 163 195 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 36 Russia Other Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd) Gas (cont'd) Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Smolenskaya TG 2 Consolidated 195 83.73% 1979 163 195 Smolenskaya TG 3 Consolidated 195 83.73% 1985 163 195 Shaturskaya TG 1 Consolidated 186 83.73% 1971 156 186 Shaturskaya TG 2 Consolidated 186 83.73% 1972 156 186 Shaturskaya TG 3 Consolidated 186 83.73% 1972 156 186 Yaivinskaya TG 1 Consolidated 140 83.73% 1963 117 140 Yaivinskaya TG 2 Consolidated 140 83.73% 1964 117 140 Yaivinskaya TG 3 Consolidated 140 83.73% 1964 117 140 Yaivinskaya TG 4 Consolidated 140 83.73% 1965 117 140 Shaturskaya TG 6 Consolidated 75 83.73% 1982 62 75 8,517 7,131 8,517 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 37 Russia Other Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd) Lignite Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Berezovskaya GRES TG 1 Consolidated 754 83.73% 1987 632 754 Berezovskaya GRES TG 2 Consolidated 754 83.73% 1991 632 754 Berezovskaya GRES TG 31 Consolidated 754 83.73% 2015 632 754 2,263 1,895 2,263 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 1. Berezovskaya GRES TG 3 facility currently under unscheduled repairs. 38 Russia Other Details on the remaining power plant portfolio Czech Republic Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Consolidation (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Teplarna Tabor Not consolidated 20 51.95% 1991 11 20 Solar Energy Znojmo Not consolidated 1 24.98% 2008 0 0 Bioplyn Trebon Not consolidated 1 24.67% 1974 0 0 22 11 20 Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019. 39 Details on assets disposed in 2019 Capacity Pro-rata Accounting Site Country Fuel Type (technical, MW) Stake COD (MW) (MW) Parnaiba I Brazil Gas 668 6.10% 2013 41 0 Parnaiba II Brazil Gas 512 6.10% 2015 31 0 Parnaiba III Brazil Gas 174 6.10% 2013 11 0 Parnaiba IV Brazil Gas 55 6.10% 2013 3 0 Itaqui Brazil Hard coal 322 6.10% 2013 20 0 40 Global Commodities Storage and Pipelines Portfolio of gas storages Gas storage portfolio at a glance Storage Country Capacity1 Main applications Epe L-Gas 0.4 Peak shaving Krummhörn2 0.2 Peak shaving Nüttermoor 0.1 Peak shaving Epe H-Gas 1.3 Peak shaving and seasonal use Eschenfelden <0.1 Peak shaving and seasonal use Etzel ESE 1.0 Seasonal use and peak shaving Etzel EGL 1.0 Seasonal use and peak shaving Breitbrunn 1.0 Seasonal use Bierwang 0.8 Mainly seasonal use 7 Fields 1.6 Mainly seasonal use Holford 0.2 Peak shaving Total 7.7 Key value drivers  Storage can enable time arbitrage value to be captured - gas is injected at times of low prices and withdrawn at times of higher Arbitrage prices  For seasonal storage this is usually summer and peak winter months, for mid and fast churn storage (peak shaving) arbitrage value can be captured over shorter time periods  Storage close to demand centers can help to lower network investment costs by reducing size of pipelines to meet peak demand System  Network operators can ask for location swaps to support/balance the gas system at specific delivery points. By supporting this, our storage assets can add value for the energy economy and generate additional income. Storage can provide a safeguard against the high impact of unexpected technical failures, geopolitical risk or severe weather Insurance  A "security of supply" premium is not currently compensated by the system given well-supplied European gas markets 1. In billion cubic meters (as of 31 December 2019) 2. Not marketed anymore 42 Pipeline participations OPAL Key metrics Stake 20%1,2 Capacity (100%) 36.5 bcm/a Start-up date 2011 Business description Connects the Nord Stream landfall point with the exit/entry point at the German-Czech border

German-Czech border Pro-rata transmission capacity long-term marketed

transmission capacity long-term marketed Technical operation provided by majority owner OPAL Gastransport which is indirectly owned by Wintershall and Gazprom Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH BBL Bacton Balgzand United Kingdom Amsterdam London Netherlands Key metrics Stake 20%1 Capacity (100%) 16 bcm/a Start-up date 2006 Business description Connectings the Netherlands and the UK

Capacity marketed via standardised auctions for certain products (forward flow, interruptible forward flow, interruptible reverse flow)

The other partners in BBL are Gasunie (60%) and Fluxys (20%) Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH Transitgas Germany Rodersdorf Wallbach France Lostorf Däniken Austria Ruswil Switzerland Griespass Italy Key metrics Stake 3%1 Capacity (100%) 18 bcm/a Start-up date 1974 Business description Crossing Switzerland from North to South, with a connection to the French and the Italian grid

Constructed, maintained and operated

by Transitgas AG, which is a partnership between Swissgas (51%), FluxSwiss (46%) and Uniper (3%) Source: Transitgas AG Stake as of 31 December 2016 Stake held by means of Bruchteilsgemeinschaft through 100% subsidiary Lubmin-Brandov Gastransport GmbH Disclaimer This document and the presentation to which it relates contains information relating to Uniper SE, ("Uniper" or the "Company") that must not be relied upon for any purpose and may not be redistributed, reproduced, published, or passed on to any other person or used in whole or in part for any other purposes. By accessing this document you agree to abide by the limitations set out in this document. This document is being presented solely for informational purposes and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It is not, and is not intended to be, a prospectus, is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and should not be used as the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities in the Company on the basis of or in reliance on the information in this document. Neither Uniper nor any of their respective officers, employees or affiliates nor any other person shall assume or accept any responsibility, obligation or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or the statements contained herein as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of statements contained herein. In giving this presentation, neither Uniper nor its respective agents undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information. Certain numerical data in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts. 44 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Uniper SE published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:06 UTC 0 Latest news on UNIPER SE 04:59a UNIPER : List of Assets 2019 PU 03:35a FORTUM OYJ : Uniper raises payouts as group transformation takes hold RE 02:44a UNIPER : Presentation Full Year Results 2019 PU 03/05 UNIPER SE : annual earnings release 03/02 Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business RE 03/02 Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business RE 03/02 Fortum Receives Russian Authority's Approval to Acquire Additional Shares in .. DJ 02/25 UNIPER SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc.. EQ 02/21 UNIPER : sells stake in Schkopau lignite-fired power plant to joint venture part.. PU 02/14 Munich Re targets growing global energy weather hedges RE

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 78 731 M EBIT 2019 850 M Net income 2019 721 M Debt 2019 2 430 M Yield 2019 4,29% P/E ratio 2019 10,5x P/E ratio 2020 15,9x EV / Sales2019 0,15x EV / Sales2020 0,15x Capitalization 9 189 M Chart UNIPER SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 26,75 € Last Close Price 25,11 € Spread / Highest target 35,4% Spread / Average Target 6,54% Spread / Lowest Target -16,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board David Bryson Chie Operating Officer Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) UNIPER SE -14.91% 10 504 NATIONAL GRID PLC 3.49% 46 385 ORSTED AS 3.80% 45 534 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 14.68% 43 476 SEMPRA ENERGY -15.66% 41 465 ENGIE -5.00% 40 809