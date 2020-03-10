Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/10 05:15:43 am
25.55 EUR   +1.75%
04:59aUNIPER : List of Assets 2019
PU
03:35aFORTUM OYJ : Uniper raises payouts as group transformation takes hold
RE
02:44aUNIPER : Presentation Full Year Results 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper : List of Assets 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

List of Assets

December 2019

Well-diversified International generation portfolio

Net capacity by country and fuel type (GW)1,2

Sweden

4.6

Russia

UK

Netherlands

10.8

6.4Germany

1.6

10.5

Hungary 0.4

Hydro

Nuclear

Hard Coal

Gas

Other

Lignite

Net capacity by fuel type (GW)1,2

3.2 Lignite

2.8 Other

1.4 Nuclear

34.3

17.4 Gas

GW

3.6 Hydro

6.0 Hard coal

Electricity production by technology (TWh)

9.8 Hard coal

11.0 Nuclear

103.9

60.2 Gas

TWh

10.1 Lignite

12.7 Hydro

Note: Deviations may occur due to rounding

1.

Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view)

2

2.

Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019.

European Generation

Asset Overview and Asset List

Asset overview

Overview - Capacity development, MW1,2

2018

2019

Hydro

Germany

1,991

1,991

Sweden

1,579

1,579

Nuclear

Sweden

1,400

1,400

Germany

2,902

2,902

Hard coal

UK

2,000

2,000

France

1,190

-

Netherlands

1,070

1,070

Lignite

Germany

900

900

Germany

3,333

3,333

Sweden

447

447

Gas

UK

4,188

4,188

France

828

-

Netherlands

526

526

Hungary

428

428

Germany

1,418

1,418

Other3

Sweden

1,162

1,162

UK

221

221

France

244

-

Total4

25,827

23,565

Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding.

1.

Accounting view

2.

Net capacity as of 31st December 2019 (accounting view)

3.

Other includes Renewables, Biomass, Fuel Oil.

4.

Excluding net generation capacities from Hydro LTCs in Austria and Switzerland of 564 MW in 2018 and 564 MW in 2019.

4

Asset overview (cont'd)

Overview - Electricity production, TWh1

2018

2019

Hydro

Germany

3.752

5.399

Sweden

6.588

7.310

Nuclear

Sweden

10.729

11.020

Germany

9.357

5.641

Hard coal

UK

3.571

744

France

2.049

319

Netherlands

5.841

3.133

Lignite

Germany

5.526

3.618

Germany

782

865

Sweden

7

6

Gas

UK

11.538

13.185

France

3.016

1.912

Netherlands

1.671

1.788

Hungary

2.340

2.559

Other

France

513

96

Total

67.280

57.597

Note: Totals shown are exact figures - deviations possible due to rounding.

1. Accounting view.

5

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio

Hydro - Storage

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Walchensee

Consolidated

124

100.00%

1924

124

124

Roßhaupten

Consolidated

50

100.00%

1954

46

46

Hemfurth

Consolidated

20

100.00%

1915/1994

20

20

Helminghausen

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1924

1

1

Total

195

191

191

Hydro - Pumped storage

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Waldeck II

Consolidated

480

100.00%

1974

480

480

Langenprozelten

Consolidated

164

77.66%

1976

127

164

Happurg1

Consolidated

160

100.00%

1958/1963/1965

160

160

Waldeck I2

Consolidated

145

100.00%

1931/1933/2009

145

145

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

1.

Happurg facility mothballed in 2016.

6

2.

Includes also Bringhausen.

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Pumped storage (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Oberberg

Consolidated

9

100.00%

1960/1985

9

9

Total

958

921

958

Hydro - Run-of-river

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Kachlet

Consolidated

56

77.49%

1927

42

54

Aufkirchen

Consolidated

38

100.00%

1924

27

27

Eitting

Consolidated

36

100.00%

1925

26

26

Geisling

Consolidated

26

77.49%

1985

19

25

Bergheim

Consolidated

24

77.66%

1970

18

24

Vohburg

Consolidated

23

77.66%

1992

18

23

Pfrombach

Consolidated

24

100.00%

1929

22

22

Straubing

Consolidated

22

77.49%

1994

17

22

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

7

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Bittenbrunn

Consolidated

20

77.66%

1969

16

20

Ingolstadt

Consolidated

20

77.66%

1971

15

20

Prem

Consolidated

22

100.00%

1971

19

19

Bertoldsheim

Consolidated

19

77.66%

1967

15

19

Altheim

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1951

18

18

Kaufering

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1975

17

17

Dornau

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1960

17

17

Gummering

Consolidated

17

100.00%

1957

17

17

Niederaichbach

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1951

16

16

Dingolfing

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1957

15

15

Obernach

Consolidated

16

100.00%

1955

13

13

Ettling

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1988

13

13

Landau

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1984

13

13

Pielweichs

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1994

13

13

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

8

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Oberpeiching

Consolidated

13

77.49%

1954

10

13

Unterbergen

Consolidated

14

100.00%

1983

12

12

Scheuring

Consolidated

14

100.00%

1980

12

12

Prittriching

Consolidated

12

100.00%

1984

12

12

Merching

Consolidated

14

100.00%

1978

12

12

Schwabstadl

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1981

12

12

Mühltal

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1924

11

11

Rain

Consolidated

12

77.49%

1955

9

12

Dessau

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1967

10

10

Urspring

Consolidated

12

100.00%

1966

10

10

Ellgau

Consolidated

11

77.49%

1952

8

11

Kleinostheim

Consolidated

10

77.49%

1971

8

10

Feldheim

Consolidated

9

77.49%

1960

7

9

Epfach

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1948

8

8

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

9

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Dornstetten

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1943

8

8

Kinsau

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1992

8

8

Lechblick

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1943

8

8

Finsing

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1924

8

8

Lechmühlen

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1943

8

8

Pitzling

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1944

8

8

Landsberg

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1943

8

8

Finsterau

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1950

8

8

Apfeldorf

Consolidated

7

100.00%

1944

7

7

Regensburg

Consolidated

8

77.49%

1977

6

7

Sperber

Consolidated

7

100.00%

1947

7

7

Bad Abbach

Consolidated

6

77.49%

1978

5

6

Ottendorf

Consolidated

7

77.49%

1962

5

6

Viereth

Consolidated

7

77.49%

1925/1983

5

6

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

10

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Gottfrieding TW

Consolidated

5

100.00%

2009

5

5

Schönmühl

Consolidated

5

100.00%

1922

5

5

Kesselstadt

Consolidated

5

100.00%

1921/1986

5

5

Gottfrieding

Consolidated

6

100.00%

1978

5

5

Freudenberg

Consolidated

5

77.49%

1934

3

4

Dettelbach

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1958

3

4

Rothenfels

Consolidated

7

77.49%

1939

6

6

Steinbach

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1939

3

4

Faulbach

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1939

3

4

Haag

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1923/1991

4

4

Offenbach

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1985

4

4

Pullach

Consolidated

5

100.00%

1904

4

4

Garstadt

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1956

3

4

Hirschaid

Consolidated

5

100.00%

1923

4

4

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

11

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Limbach

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1951

3

4

Abbach TW

Consolidated

4

77.49%

2000

3

4

Heubach

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1932

3

3

Wallstadt

Consolidated

4

77.49%

1930

3

3

Obernau

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1930

3

3

Eichel

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1939

2

3

Höllriegelskreuth

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1894/1940

3

3

Klingenberg

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1930

2

3

Harrbach

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1940

2

3

Kitzingen

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1956

2

3

Knetzgau

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1960

2

3

Wipfeld

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1951

2

3

Forchheim

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1964

2

3

Erlabrunn

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1934

2

3

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

12

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Lengfurt

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1940

2

3

Himmelstadt

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1940

2

3

Gerlachshausen

Consolidated

3

77.49%

1957

2

2

Regensburg TW

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1990

2

2

Niedernach

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1951

2

2

Marktbreit

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1955

2

2

Goßmannsdorf

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1952

2

2

Randersacker

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1950

2

2

Hausen

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1965

2

2

Volkach

Consolidated

2

77.49%

1957

1

2

Speicherseekraftwerk

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1951

1

1

Klein Kinsau

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1992

1

1

Oberföhring

Consolidated

1

100.00%

2008

1

1

Untere Mainmühle

Consolidated

1

77.49%

1924/1988

1

1

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

13

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Dietfurt TW

Consolidated

1

77.49%

1991

0

1

Finsing Bachsammler

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1950

0

0

Kesselbach

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1919

0

0

Krün

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1990

0

0

Lochbach

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1983

0

0

Neuses

Consolidated

0

77.49%

2015

0

0

Hallerndorf

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1952

0

0

Happach

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1958

0

0

Kaupersberg

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1921

0

0

Altenstadt

Not consolidated

1

60.00%

1990

0

0

Au

Not consolidated

10

60.00%

1930

6

0

Dillingen

Not consolidated

8

46.49%

1981

4

0

Donauwörth

Not consolidated

9

46.49%

1984

4

0

Faimingen

Not consolidated

10

46.49%

1965

5

0

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

14

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Gundelfingen

Not consolidated

8

46.49%

1964

4

0

Günzburg

Not consolidated

9

46.49%

1962

4

0

Höchstädt

Not consolidated

11

46.49%

1982

5

0

Leipheim

Not consolidated

10

46.49%

1961

5

0

Oberelchingen

Not consolidated

10

46.49%

1960

5

0

Offingen

Not consolidated

8

46.49%

1963

4

0

Schweinfurt

Not consolidated

4

58.12%

1963

2

0

Schwenningen

Not consolidated

9

46.49%

1983

4

0

Untereichen

Not consolidated

10

60.00%

1930

6

0

Total

1,027

815

842

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

15

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hard coal

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Heyden

Consolidated

875

100.00%

1987

875

875

Wilhelmshaven

Consolidated

757

100.00%

1976

757

757

Staudinger 5

Consolidated

510

100.00%

1992

510

510

Scholven B

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1968

345

345

Scholven C

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1969

345

345

Scholven FWK Buer

Consolidated

138

100.00%

1985

70

70

Kiel

Not consolidated

0

50.00%

1970

0

0

Total

2,970

2,902

2,902

Lignite

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Schkopau A+B

Consolidated

900

58.10%

1996

500

900

Total

900

500

900

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

16

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Irsching 5

Consolidated

846

50.20%

2010

425

846

Staudinger 4

Consolidated

622

100.00%

1977

622

622

Irsching 4

Consolidated

561

100.00%

2011

561

561

Franken I/2

Consolidated

440

100.00%

1976

440

440

Franken I/1

Consolidated

383

100.00%

1973

383

383

Huntorf

Consolidated

321

100.00%

1978

321

321

Kirchmöser

Consolidated

178

100.00%

1995

160

160

Total

3,351

2,912

3,333

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

17

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the German power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Other

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Irsching 3

Consolidated

415

100.00%

1974

415

415

Pleinting 21

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1976

0

0

Ingolstadt 3

Consolidated

386

100.00%

1973

386

386

Ingolstadt 4

Consolidated

386

100.00%

1974

386

386

Pleinting 11

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1968

0

0

Kiel/Audorf

Consolidated

87

100.00%

1973

87

87

Kiel/Itzehoe

Consolidated

88

100.00%

1972

88

88

Wilhelmshaven GT

Consolidated

56

100.00%

1973

56

56

Total

1,418

1,418

1,418

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

18

1. Pleinting 1 and Pleinting 2 facility mothballed in 2016.

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the UK power plant portfolio

Hard coal

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Ratcliffe U1

Consolidated

500

100.00%

1967

500

500

Ratcliffe U2

Consolidated

500

100.00%

1968

500

500

Ratcliffe U3

Consolidated

500

100.00%

1969

500

500

Ratcliffe U4

Consolidated

500

100.00%

1970

500

500

Total

2,000

2,000

2,000

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Grain 6

Consolidated

455

100.00%

2011

455

455

Grain 7

Consolidated

455

100.00%

2011

455

455

Grain 8

Consolidated

455

100.00%

2011

455

455

Killingholme Mod 11

Consolidated

300

100.00%

1992

300

300

Killingholme Mod 22

Consolidated

300

100.00%

1992

300

300

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

1. Killingholme 1 and 2 have been converted from CCGT to OCGT mid 2016 by reducing total capacity of both units from 900MW to 600MW.

19

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Enfield

Consolidated

408

100.00%

2002

408

408

Cottam Development Centre

Consolidated

435

100.00%

1998

435

435

Connah's Quay U1

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1996

345

345

Connah's Quay U2

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1996

345

345

Connah's Quay U3

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1996

345

345

Connah's Quay U4

Consolidated

345

100.00%

1996

345

345

Total

4,188

4,188

4,188

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

20

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the UK power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Other

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Taylors Lane GT2

Consolidated

68

100.00%

1981

68

68

Taylors Lane GT3

Consolidated

64

100.00%

1979

64

64

Grain Aux GT1

Consolidated

27

100.00%

1979

27

27

Grain Aux GT4

Consolidated

27

100.00%

1984

28

28

Ratcliffe Aux GT2

Consolidated

17

100.00%

1968

17

17

Ratcliffe Aux GT4

Consolidated

17

100.00%

1970

17

17

Total

220

221

221

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

21

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio

Hydro Storage

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Hjälta

Consolidated

178

100.00%

1949

178

178

Ramsele

Consolidated

171

100.00%

1958

163

163

Moforsen

Consolidated

140

100.00%

1968

140

140

Storfinnforsen

Consolidated

120

100.00%

1953

112

112

Bålforsen

Consolidated

88

100.00%

1958

88

88

Hällby

Consolidated

84

100.00%

1970

84

84

Edensforsen

Consolidated

73

100.00%

1956

73

73

Trångfors

Consolidated

73

100.00%

1975

73

73

Gulsele

Consolidated

72

100.00%

1955

72

72

Degerforsen

Consolidated

78

100.00%

1965

78

78

Edsele

Consolidated

60

100.00%

1965

60

60

Rätan

Consolidated

60

100.00%

1968

60

60

Lövön

Consolidated

36

100.00%

1973

36

36

Borgforsen

Consolidated

26

100.00%

1965

26

26

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

22

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro Storage (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Betsele

Consolidated

26

100.00%

1965

25

25

Flåsjö

Consolidated

29

100.00%

1975

20

20

Yngeredsfors

Consolidated

19

100.00%

1964

19

19

Turinge

Consolidated

18

100.00%

1961

18

18

Bodum

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1975

12

12

Fjällsjö

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1976

12

12

Ledinge

Consolidated

10

100.00%

1982

10

10

Skåpanäs

Consolidated

9

100.00%

1957

9

9

Skogsforsen

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1939

8

8

Semla

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1920/1988

4

4

Rundbacken

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1916

2

2

Graninge

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1960

2

2

Lafssjö

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1980

2

2

Karlsnäs

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1952

1

1

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

23

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro Storage (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Bergeforsen

Not consolidated

155

43.15%

1955

67

0

Blåsjön

Not consolidated

60

50.00%

1957

30

0

Gammelänge

Not consolidated

78

6.60%

1944

5

0

Krångede

Not consolidated

248

9.24%

1936

23

0

Kvarnfallet

Not consolidated

19

50.00%

1969

10

0

Linnvasselv

Not consolidated

70

9.86%

1962

7

0

Sippmikk

Not consolidated

4

50.00%

1953

2

0

Stensjöfallet

Not consolidated

95

50.00%

1968

48

0

Total

2,142

1,577

1,386

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

24

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Forsse

Consolidated

59

100.00%

1968

52

52

Hällforsen

Consolidated

22

100.00%

1964

23

23

Ätrafors

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1917/1930

13

13

Sil

Consolidated

13

100.00%

1976

12

12

Granö

Consolidated

9

100.00%

1958

9

9

Bällforsen

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1950

8

8

Bursnäs

Consolidated

8

100.00%

1961

8

8

Genastorp

Consolidated

7

100.00%

1969

7

7

Torsebro

Consolidated

6

100.00%

1982

6

6

Nöbbelöv

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1956

4

4

Broby

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1959

4

4

Hemsjö Övre

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1907

4

4

Högsby

Consolidated

4

100.00%

1920

4

4

Njura

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1962

2

2

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

25

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Hornsö

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1993

2

2

Storå

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1961

2

2

Östanå

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1943

2

2

Finsjö Nedre

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1993

2

2

Högfors

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1978

2

2

Horkoneryd

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1984

2

2

Blankaström

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1917

2

2

Emsfors

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1952

2

2

Hemsjö Nedre

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1917

2

2

Västgöthyttefors

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1921

2

2

Delary

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1949

2

2

Knislinge

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1925/1976

2

2

Ronneby

Consolidated

2

100.00%

1950

2

2

Kallinge

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1985

1

1

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

26

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Hydro - Run-of-river (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Djupafors

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1948

1

1

Fagersta

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1988

1

1

Västanfors

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1948

1

1

Morgårdshammar

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1982

1

1

Uddnäs

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1988

1

1

Marieberg

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1918

1

1

Uman

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1990

1

1

Verperyd

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1921

1

1

Brantafors

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1921

1

1

Finsjö Övre

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1920

1

1

Karlslund

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1980

1

1

Lagfors

Consolidated

1

100.00%

1989

1

1

Klåvben

Not consolidated

3

50.00%

1949

1

0

Total

203

195

193

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

27

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Nuclear

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Oskarshamn 3

Consolidated

1,400

54.50%

1985

763

1,400

Forsmark 1

Not consolidated

988

9.30%

1980

92

0

Forsmark 2

Not consolidated

1,118

9.30%

1981

104

0

Forsmark 3

Not consolidated

1,172

10.80%

1985

127

0

Ringhals 1

Not consolidated

881

29.60%

1976

261

0

Ringhals 2

Not consolidated

0

29.60%

1975

0

0

Ringhals 3

Not consolidated

1,063

29.60%

1981

315

0

Ringhals 4

Not consolidated

1,103

29.60%

1983

326

0

Total

7,725

1,988

1,400

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

28

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Öresundsverket1

Consolidated

447

100.00%

2009

447

447

Oskarshamn GT 23

Consolidated

34

54.50%

2001

0

0

Oskarshamn GT 24

Consolidated

34

54.50%

2001

0

0

Total

515

447

447

Other

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Halmstad GT 12

Consolidated

172

100.00%

1992

172

172

Halmstad GT 11

Consolidated

78

100.00%

1972

78

78

Öresundsverket GT G24

Consolidated

63

100.00%

1971

63

63

Öresundsverket GT G25

Consolidated

63

100.00%

1972

63

63

Barsebäck GT1

Consolidated

42

100.00%

1974

42

42

Barsebäck GT2

Consolidated

42

100.00%

1974

42

42

Karlshamn G13

Consolidated

37

100.00%

1973

37

37

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

1. Öresundsverket facility mothballed in 2018.

29

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Swedish power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Other (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Öresundsverket Diesel G26

Consolidated

3

100.00%

2015

3

3

Karlshamn G2

Consolidated

334

100.00%

1971

334

334

Karlshamn G3

Consolidated

328

100.00%

1973

328

328

Total

1,162

1,162

1,162

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

30

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Dutch power plant portfolio

Hard coal

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Maasvlakte 3

Consolidated

1,070

100.00%

2013

1,070

1,070

Total

1,070

1,070

1,070

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Rotterdam Capelle GT 3

Consolidated

220

100.00%

1996

213

213

Galileistraat CHP

Consolidated

0

100.00%

1988

0

0

Den Haag CHP

Consolidated

112

100.00%

1981

107

107

Leiden CHP

Consolidated

83

100.00%

2004

85

85

UCML

Consolidated

70

100.00%

2003

70

70

Rotterdam Capelle GT 1

Consolidated

24

100.00%

1982

26

26

Rotterdam Capelle GT 2

Consolidated

25

100.00%

1982

25

25

UCML BPT

Consolidated

0

100.00%

2003

0

0

Total

534

526

526

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

31

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Hungary

Details on the Hungarian power plant portfolio

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Gönyü

Consolidated

428

100.00%

2011

428

428

Total

428

428

428

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

32

Details on assets disposed in 2019

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Country

Fuel Type

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Emile Huchet 6

France

Hard coal

595

100.00%

1981

595

595

Provence 5

France

Hard coal

595

100.00%

1984

595

595

Emile Huchet 7

France

Gas

414

100.00%

2010

414

414

Emile Huchet 8

France

Gas

414

100.00%

2010

414

414

Provence 4

France

Biomass

150

100.00%

2018

150

150

Kergrist

France

Onshore wind

26

100.00%

2010

26

26

Caulières

France

Onshore wind

18

100.00%

2010

18

18

Ambon

France

Onshore wind

10

100.00%

2008

10

10

Muzillac

France

Onshore wind

10

100.00%

2008

10

10

Lehaucourt

France

Onshore wind

10

100.00%

2007

10

10

Les Vents de Cernon 1

France

Onshore wind

10

100.00%

2008

10

10

Brigadel

France

Solar

8

100.00%

2011

8

8

Le Lauzet

France

Solar

3

100.00%

2010

3

3

33

International Power

Asset Overview and Asset List

Asset overview

Gross MW installed1

CSA MW installed

TWh prоduced2

Total

CSA

12М 2018

12М 2019

12М 2018

12М 2019

Surgutskaya-2

5,667

807

61%

61%

30,4

30,2

Berezovskaya3

2,400

800

26%

31%

5,4

6,4

Shaturskaya

1,500

400

36%

32%

4,7

4,1

Smolenskaya

630

0

27%

25%

1,5

1,4

Yaivinskaya

1,048

448

50%

46%

4,5

4,2

Unipro total

11,245

2,455

47%

47%

46,6

46,4

  1. Installed capacity at the end of the period (own consumption is not deductible)
  2. Gross production (own consumption is not deducted)

3. Block 3 is under repair

35

Russia

Other

Details on the Russian power plant portfolio

Gas

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Surgutskaya TG 1

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1985

661

790

Surgutskaya TG 2

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1985

661

790

Surgutskaya TG 3

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1986

661

790

Surgutskaya TG 4

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1987

661

790

Surgutskaya TG 5

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1987

661

790

Surgutskaya TG 6

Consolidated

790

83.73%

1988

661

790

Yaivinskaya TG 5

Consolidated

437

83.73%

2011

366

437

Surgutskaya TG 8

Consolidated

390

83.73%

2011

326

390

Surgutskaya TG 7

Consolidated

386

83.73%

2011

324

386

Shaturskaya TG 7

Consolidated

393

83.73%

2010

329

393

Shaturskaya TG 4

Consolidated

196

83.73%

1978

164

196

Shaturskaya TG 5

Consolidated

196

83.73%

1978

164

196

Smolenskaya TG 1

Consolidated

195

83.73%

1978

163

195

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

36

Russia

Other

Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Gas (cont'd)

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Smolenskaya TG 2

Consolidated

195

83.73%

1979

163

195

Smolenskaya TG 3

Consolidated

195

83.73%

1985

163

195

Shaturskaya TG 1

Consolidated

186

83.73%

1971

156

186

Shaturskaya TG 2

Consolidated

186

83.73%

1972

156

186

Shaturskaya TG 3

Consolidated

186

83.73%

1972

156

186

Yaivinskaya TG 1

Consolidated

140

83.73%

1963

117

140

Yaivinskaya TG 2

Consolidated

140

83.73%

1964

117

140

Yaivinskaya TG 3

Consolidated

140

83.73%

1964

117

140

Yaivinskaya TG 4

Consolidated

140

83.73%

1965

117

140

Shaturskaya TG 6

Consolidated

75

83.73%

1982

62

75

8,517

7,131

8,517

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

37

Russia

Other

Details on the Russian power plant portfolio (cont'd)

Lignite

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Berezovskaya GRES TG 1

Consolidated

754

83.73%

1987

632

754

Berezovskaya GRES TG 2

Consolidated

754

83.73%

1991

632

754

Berezovskaya GRES TG 31

Consolidated

754

83.73%

2015

632

754

2,263

1,895

2,263

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

1. Berezovskaya GRES TG 3 facility currently under unscheduled repairs.

38

Russia

Other

Details on the remaining power plant portfolio

Czech Republic

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Consolidation

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Teplarna Tabor

Not consolidated

20

51.95%

1991

11

20

Solar Energy Znojmo

Not consolidated

1

24.98%

2008

0

0

Bioplyn Trebon

Not consolidated

1

24.67%

1974

0

0

22

11

20

Note: Plants shown as of 31st December 2019.

39

Details on assets disposed in 2019

Capacity

Pro-rata

Accounting

Site

Country

Fuel Type

(technical, MW)

Stake

COD

(MW)

(MW)

Parnaiba I

Brazil

Gas

668

6.10%

2013

41

0

Parnaiba II

Brazil

Gas

512

6.10%

2015

31

0

Parnaiba III

Brazil

Gas

174

6.10%

2013

11

0

Parnaiba IV

Brazil

Gas

55

6.10%

2013

3

0

Itaqui

Brazil

Hard coal

322

6.10%

2013

20

0

40

Global Commodities

Storage and Pipelines

Portfolio of gas storages

Gas storage portfolio at a glance

Storage

Country

Capacity1

Main applications

Epe L-Gas

0.4

Peak shaving

Krummhörn2

0.2

Peak shaving

Nüttermoor

0.1

Peak shaving

Epe H-Gas

1.3

Peak shaving and seasonal use

Eschenfelden

<0.1

Peak shaving and seasonal use

Etzel ESE

1.0

Seasonal use and peak shaving

Etzel EGL

1.0

Seasonal use and peak shaving

Breitbrunn

1.0

Seasonal use

Bierwang

0.8

Mainly seasonal use

7 Fields

1.6

Mainly seasonal use

Holford

0.2

Peak shaving

Total

7.7

Key value drivers

Storage can enable time arbitrage value to be captured - gas is

injected at times of low prices and withdrawn at times of higher

Arbitrage

prices

For seasonal storage this is usually summer and peak winter

months, for mid and fast churn storage (peak shaving) arbitrage

value can be captured over shorter time periods

Storage close to demand centers can help to lower network

investment costs by reducing size of pipelines to meet peak

demand

System

Network operators can ask for location swaps to support/balance

the gas system at specific delivery points. By supporting this, our

storage assets can add value for the energy economy and

generate additional income.

  • Storage can provide a safeguard against the high impact of unexpected technical failures, geopolitical risk or severe weather

Insurance A "security of supply" premium is not

currently compensated by the system given well-supplied European gas markets

1. In billion cubic meters (as of 31 December 2019)

2.

Not marketed anymore

42

Pipeline participations

OPAL

Key metrics

Stake

20%1,2

Capacity (100%)

36.5 bcm/a

Start-up date

2011

Business description

  • Connects the Nord Stream landfall point with the exit/entry point at the German-Czech border
  • Pro-ratatransmission capacity long-term marketed
  • Technical operation provided by majority owner OPAL Gastransport which is indirectly owned by Wintershall and Gazprom

Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH

BBL

Bacton

Balgzand

United

Kingdom

Amsterdam

London

Netherlands

Key metrics

Stake

20%1

Capacity (100%)

16 bcm/a

Start-up date

2006

Business description

  • Connectings the Netherlands and the UK
  • Capacity marketed via standardised auctions for certain products (forward flow, interruptible forward flow, interruptible reverse flow)
  • The other partners in BBL are Gasunie (60%) and Fluxys (20%)

Source: OPAL Gastransport GmbH

Transitgas

Germany

Rodersdorf

Wallbach

France

Lostorf

Däniken

Austria

Ruswil

Switzerland

Griespass

Italy

Key metrics

Stake

3%1

Capacity (100%)

18 bcm/a

Start-up date

1974

Business description

  • Crossing Switzerland from North to South, with a connection to the French and the Italian grid
  • Constructed, maintained and operated
    by Transitgas AG, which is a partnership between Swissgas (51%), FluxSwiss (46%) and Uniper (3%)

Source: Transitgas AG

  1. Stake as of 31 December 2016
  2. Stake held by means of Bruchteilsgemeinschaft through 100% subsidiary Lubmin-Brandov Gastransport GmbH

Disclaimer

This document and the presentation to which it relates contains information relating to Uniper SE, ("Uniper" or the "Company") that must not be relied upon for any purpose and may not be redistributed, reproduced, published, or passed on to any other person or used in whole or in part for any other purposes. By accessing this document you agree to abide by the limitations set out in this document.

This document is being presented solely for informational purposes and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It is not, and is not intended to be, a prospectus, is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and should not be used as the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities in the Company on the basis of or in reliance on the information in this document.

Neither Uniper nor any of their respective officers, employees or affiliates nor any other person shall assume or accept any responsibility, obligation or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or the statements contained herein as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of statements contained herein.

In giving this presentation, neither Uniper nor its respective agents undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information.

Certain numerical data in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts..

Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts (sum totals or interim totals or differences or if numbers are put in relation) in this presentation may not correspond in all cases to the amounts contained in the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing in the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.

44

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIPER SE
04:59aUNIPER : List of Assets 2019
PU
03:35aFORTUM OYJ : Uniper raises payouts as group transformation takes hold
RE
02:44aUNIPER : Presentation Full Year Results 2019
PU
03/05UNIPER SE : annual earnings release
03/02Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business
RE
03/02Nokia replaces CEO with Fortum boss Lundmark to revive 5G business
RE
03/02Fortum Receives Russian Authority's Approval to Acquire Additional Shares in ..
DJ
02/25UNIPER SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
02/21UNIPER : sells stake in Schkopau lignite-fired power plant to joint venture part..
PU
02/14Munich Re targets growing global energy weather hedges
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 78 731 M
EBIT 2019 850 M
Net income 2019 721 M
Debt 2019 2 430 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 9 189 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,75  €
Last Close Price 25,11  €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE-14.91%10 504
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.49%46 385
ORSTED AS3.80%45 534
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE14.68%43 476
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.66%41 465
ENGIE-5.00%40 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group