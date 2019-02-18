Uniper : Making Big Waves at the E-World in Essen

A harmonious light installation representing a blue wave floats above Uniper's stand. The exhibit takes up 750 square meters, nearly the entire width of Hall 3. That makes us the largest of the 780 exhibitors at E-world energy & water. But the 25,000 visitors to the fair are drawn by more than just Uniper's stand. Uniper's new products and exhibits prove equally alluring.

Gundolf Schweppe, Chairman of the Executive Board for Uniper Energy Sales, puts it in a nutshell in his final report: 'This year's E-world marked another complete success for us! We welcomed more than 6,700 partners, customers and other interested parties to our stand. Two boxes were available to demonstrate new approaches to digitization in the energy sector and visitors were able to immerse themselves in the digital energy world via virtual reality glasses. Our new product, the 'Green Full Service Package,' which reliably provides distribution and industrial customers with a full range of electricity services as well as flexible proof of origin for the volume supplied, was also well received. We held more than 1000 technical discussions with our customers and other visitors about this and other aspects of our product portfolio. For me, this figure shows that we are on the right track with our range of 'green' and digital products.'

Roughly one in four visitors to the Essen trade fair stopped by the Uniper stand. Sixty key account managers alone were on hand for the more than 1000 meetings with customers. Thousands of visitors also gained insights into new Uniper products at the sophisticated presentation spaces, technical installations and info boxes staffed by expert personnel and promoters. Hats off for the Uniper trade fair team's outstanding performance. Our thanks to all those who helped make our trade fair appearance a success.

Your Uniper team