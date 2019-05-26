Log in
Uniper SE: Personnel Changes within the Board of Management of Uniper

05/26/2019

Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Uniper SE: Personnel Changes within the Board of Management of Uniper

26-May-2019 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel Changes within the Board of Management of Uniper

Chief Operating Officer Eckhardt Rümmler and Chief Commercial Officer Keith Martin today have informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper about their intention to terminate their Board mandates and employment contracts with effect of end of 30 November 2019.

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Patrick Wolff
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Contact for investors and analysts:
Udo Giegerich
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 952082
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Brand
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy

26-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 15:43:02 UTC
