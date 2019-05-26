Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Uniper SE: Personnel Changes within the Board of Management of Uniper
26-May-2019 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel Changes within the Board of Management of Uniper
Chief Operating Officer Eckhardt Rümmler and Chief Commercial Officer Keith Martin today have informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper about their intention to terminate their Board mandates and employment contracts with effect of end of 30 November 2019.
