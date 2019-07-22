Log in
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/22/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
22.07.2019 / 08:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html


22.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

844431  22.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
