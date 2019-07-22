DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.07.2019 / 08:04

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html

