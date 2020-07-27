Log in
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/27/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2020 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3000/berichterstattung.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3000/reporting.html

27.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1101311  27.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
