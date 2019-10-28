Log in
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
10/28/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.10.2019 / 08:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

897923  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=897923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
