UNIPER SE (UN01)
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/12/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.09.2018 / 16:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Paul E. Singer,
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.12 % 7.05 % 10.17 % 365960000
Previous notification 3.06 % 5.83 % 8.89 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 11416731 0 % 3.12 %
Total 11416731 3.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
SWAP 29.07.2019 Cash 16333026 4.46 %
SWAP 01.02.2021 Cash 4469420 1.22 %
SWAP 30.06.2022 Cash 5000000 1.37 %
      Total 25802446 7.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.23% %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. % % 7.70% %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


12.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723037  12.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
