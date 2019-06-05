Log in
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT

05.06.2019 / 12:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the crossing of the 10 % threshold in voting rights of Uniper SE on May 2nd, 2019, Elliott Advisors GP LLC notified Uniper SE on May 31st, 2019 pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, that:

- the aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives whilst not excluding the realisation of trading profits;

- Elliott Advisors GP LLC currently plans to acquire further voting rights of Uniper SE within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means, but preserves the right to abstain from doing so in the future; and

- Elliott Advisors GP LLC currently intends to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of Uniper SE's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies, but preserves the right to abstain from doing so in the future; and

- Elliott Advisors GP LLC currently intends to achieve a material change in Uniper SE's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between its own funds and external funds and the dividend policy, but preserves the right to abstain from doing so in the future.

In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, Elliott Advisors GP LLC notified Uniper SE pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights is financed by 100 % of own funds (Eigenmittel).


05.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819305  05.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
