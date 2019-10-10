DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE

Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.10.2019 / 17:41

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Uniper SE Street: Holzstraße 6 Postal code: 40221 City: Dusseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Republic of Finland

City of registered office, country: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Fortum Deutschland SE



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Oct 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 49.99 % 23.41 % 73.40 % 365960000 Previous notification 47.37 % 0 % 47.37 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000UNSE018 0 182946999 0 % 49.99 % Total 182946999 49.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 65283859 17.84 % Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 20386484 5.57 % Total 85670343 23.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Republic of Finland % % % Fortum Oyj % % % Fortum Finance Ireland DAC % % % Fortum P&H Ireland Limited % % % Fortum Participation Limited % % % Fortum Deutschland SE 49.99 % 23.41 % 73.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

09 Oct 2019

