UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/10/2019 | 11:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2019 / 17:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Uniper SE
Street: Holzstraße 6
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Republic of Finland
City of registered office, country: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Fortum Deutschland SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 49.99 % 23.41 % 73.40 % 365960000
Previous notification 47.37 % 0 % 47.37 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 182946999 0 % 49.99 %
Total 182946999 49.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 65283859 17.84 %
Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 20386484 5.57 %
      Total 85670343 23.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Republic of Finland % % %
Fortum Oyj % % %
Fortum Finance Ireland DAC % % %
Fortum P&H Ireland Limited % % %
Fortum Participation Limited % % %
Fortum Deutschland SE 49.99 % 23.41 % 73.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Oct 2019


10.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887901  10.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
