Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/27/2019 | 01:10pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.11.2019 / 19:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Uniper SE
Street: Holzstraße 6
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.39 % 11.45 % 17.84 % 365960000
Previous notification 7.76 % 10.08 % 17.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 23392000 0 % 6.39 %
Total 23392000 6.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
right to recall re-hypothecated shares at any time 41891859 11.45 %
    Total 41891859 11.45 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. 5.95 % 7.96 % 13.90 %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. 5.95 % 7.96 % 13.90 %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % 7.96 % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Nov 2019


27.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

922857  27.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
