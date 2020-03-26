Log in
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/26/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2020 / 18:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Uniper SE
Street: Holzstraße 6
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
(Partial) closing of share purchase agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Republic of Finland
City of registered office, country: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Fortum Deutschland SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 69.56 % 3.84 % 73.40 % 365960000
Previous notification 49.99 % 23.41 % 73.40 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 254567883 0 % 69.56 %
Total 254567883 69.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 14049459 3.84 %
      Total 3.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Republic of Finland % % %
Fortum Oyj % % %
Fortum Finance Ireland DAC % % %
Fortum P&H Ireland Limited % % %
Fortum Participation Limited % % %
Fortum Deutschland SE 69.56 % % 73.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 March 2020


26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1008649  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
