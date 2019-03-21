DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Uniper SE: Request by Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting



21-March-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG, a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, requests the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Uniper SE with the agenda item "Resolution of an instruction to the Board of Management to prepare the conclusion of a legally valid domination agreement between Uniper SE as the dominated company and Fortum Oyj or one of its subsidiaries as the dominating Company. Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG proposes to conclude the following resolution: "The Board of Management is instructed to prepare the conclusion of a domination agreement between Uniper SE as the dominated company and Fortum Oyj or a subsidiary as the dominating company." Alternatively, Cornwall GmbH & Co KG requests to amend the agenda of an annual shareholders meeting still to be convocated.

The Board of Management of Uniper SE assesses the request of the convocation and prepares a statement in respect thereto.

