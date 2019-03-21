Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper SE: Request by Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Uniper SE: Request by Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting

21-March-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG, a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, requests the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Uniper SE with the agenda item "Resolution of an instruction to the Board of Management to prepare the conclusion of a legally valid domination agreement between Uniper SE as the dominated company and Fortum Oyj or one of its subsidiaries as the dominating Company. Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG proposes to conclude the following resolution: "The Board of Management is instructed to prepare the conclusion of a domination agreement between Uniper SE as the dominated company and Fortum Oyj or a subsidiary as the dominating company." Alternatively, Cornwall GmbH & Co KG requests to amend the agenda of an annual shareholders meeting still to be convocated.

The Board of Management of Uniper SE assesses the request of the convocation and prepares a statement in respect thereto.

 

 


Contact:
Udo Giegerich
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Duesseldorf
Fon +49 211 4579 8200
Fax +49 211 4579 952082
Email ir@uniper.energy

21-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 5 01
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

790109  21-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPER SE
05:20aUNIPER SE : Request by Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG for the convocation of an extraord..
EQ
04:46aElliott Calls for Uniper to Vote on Domination Agreement with Fortum
DJ
03:43aElliott calls for shareholder vote on Uniper 'domination' agreement
RE
03/20IREN : Uniper talks to sell Italy LNG plant stake raise eyebrows in Rome
RE
03/20UNIPER : says UK capacity market suspension could drag into 2020
RE
03/18UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/12Uniper, Fortum talks cover Russian water testing licence - CFO
RE
03/12UNIPER : achieves financial targets for 2018 financial year; dividend proposal a..
PU
03/12FORTUM : Uniper to demand meaningful compensation for Datteln 4 plant
RE
03/07UNIPER SE : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 74 780 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 501 M
Debt 2019 2 057 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
P/E ratio 2020 13,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 9 753 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,1 €
Spread / Average Target -9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Eckhard Rümmler Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Jost Delbrück Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE17.92%11 141
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.20%43 382
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.76%39 937
ENGIE7.58%37 141
SEMPRA ENERGY15.58%33 962
ORSTED17.79%32 809
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.