UNIPER SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/11 02:10:16 pm
28.95 EUR   +3.17%
01:25pUNIPER SE : Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019
EQ
11/08Poland's anti-monopoly body fines France's Engie over Nord Stream 2
RE
11/07UNIPER SE : quaterly earnings release
Uniper SE: Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019

11/11/2019 | 01:25pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Uniper SE: Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019

11-Nov-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019.

Based on the results for the first 9 months of 2019 and the assumptions for the remainder of the running fiscal year 2019, the Board of Management of Uniper SE today decided to increase its outlook for the adjusted EBIT for 2019 from previously EUR 550m-850m to now EUR 750m-950m. The increase is mainly due to the re-installment of the UK capacity market. In this course, the outlook for the adjusted Funds from Operations (adjusted FFO) has been increased from previously EUR 650m-950m to now EUR 850m-1,050m.

At the same time, the Board of Management reaffirms its aspiration for the dividend proposal for 2019, and, from today's perspective based on the assumptions for the remainder of the running fiscal year 2019, sees some possibility for an increased dividend proposal for 2019.

Further details on the 9 months results can be found in the press release as well as the Q3 2019 quarterly statement which will be published on 12 November 2019.

The mentioned financial KPIs are explained in the Uniper SE annual report for 2018 which can be downloaded from www.uniper.energy.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Patrick Wolff
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Contact for investors and analysts:
Udo Giegerich
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 952082
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Brand
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy

 

11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910079

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

910079  11-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
