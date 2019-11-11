Uniper SE: Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019

Uniper increases outlook for Fiscal Year 2019.
Based on the results for the first 9 months of 2019 and the assumptions for the remainder of the running fiscal year 2019, the Board of Management of Uniper SE today decided to increase its outlook for the adjusted EBIT for 2019 from previously EUR 550m-850m to now EUR 750m-950m. The increase is mainly due to the re-installment of the UK capacity market. In this course, the outlook for the adjusted Funds from Operations (adjusted FFO) has been increased from previously EUR 650m-950m to now EUR 850m-1,050m.
At the same time, the Board of Management reaffirms its aspiration for the dividend proposal for 2019, and, from today's perspective based on the assumptions for the remainder of the running fiscal year 2019, sees some possibility for an increased dividend proposal for 2019.
Further details on the 9 months results can be found in the press release as well as the Q3 2019 quarterly statement which will be published on 12 November 2019.
The mentioned financial KPIs are explained in the Uniper SE annual report for 2018 which can be downloaded from www.uniper.energy.
