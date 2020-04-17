Uniper Says Court Has Appointed Five New Supervisory Board Members

By Giulia Petroni

Uniper SE said Friday that a German court has appointed new members and shareholder representatives to its supervisory board.

The German energy company said the Dusseldorf district court appointed Uniper's Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Gunther, Fortum Oyj's Deputy Chairman of the board of directors Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Fortum's General Counsel Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, along with two other individuals.

Earlier this month, five members of the board resigned after the Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum closed the first tranche of the agreement to become Uniper's majority shareholder.

The appointed members are expected to be elected to the board at Uniper's next annual general meeting on May 20.

