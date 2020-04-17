Log in
Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Uniper Says Court Has Appointed Five New Supervisory Board Members

04/17/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Uniper SE said Friday that a German court has appointed new members and shareholder representatives to its supervisory board.

The German energy company said the Dusseldorf district court appointed Uniper's Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Gunther, Fortum Oyj's Deputy Chairman of the board of directors Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Fortum's General Counsel Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, along with two other individuals.

Earlier this month, five members of the board resigned after the Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum closed the first tranche of the agreement to become Uniper's majority shareholder.

The appointed members are expected to be elected to the board at Uniper's next annual general meeting on May 20.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 3.91% 15.82 Delayed Quote.-30.80%
UNIPER SE 4.78% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-22.06%
WTI -8.31% 18.35 Delayed Quote.-62.72%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 71 392 M
EBIT 2020 860 M
Net income 2020 593 M
Debt 2020 1 946 M
Yield 2020 5,94%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 8 417 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,91  €
Last Close Price 23,00  €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE-22.06%9 116
ORSTED A/S-1.07%41 567
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.90%39 171
SEMPRA ENERGY-22.46%34 344
E.ON SE-7.41%24 902
ENGIE-35.06%24 442
