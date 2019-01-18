Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE (UN01)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/18 10:06:44 am
24.665 EUR   +1.88%
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp defends landmark split as scepticism mounts
RE
2018Split marks only first step in Thyssenkrupp renewal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uniper : Test blog Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:24am EST

When is the next Deep Dive Day?

Innovation never stops; therefore, the next round is already around the corner: On January 24, 2019, the next 'Deep Dive Day' takes place in Berlin. New start-ups will present their business ideas.

Are you looking for an attractive innovation?

Then this event is just right for you! If you are looking for a targeted innovation for your business or are interested in the digital transformation, then do not miss this opportunity. You cannot be in Berlin personally? No problem! Single sequences are transmitted via a Skype session. The Skype invitation will be sent to you prior to the event. If you have questions about the deep dive day or PlugandPlay or digitalization in general, just post it in the comment box below or visit the Digitalization@Uniper community.

Disclaimer

Uniper SE published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPER SE
09:24aUNIPER : Test blog Article
PU
01/17UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/14UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/13U.S. warns German companies of possible sanctions over Russian pipeline
RE
01/09Activist Investor Elliott Raises Stake in Germany's Uniper
DJ
01/09UNIPER : to build new gas power plant in Irsching
PU
01/09UNIPER : to build new gas power plant in Irsching
EQ
01/08UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018Tough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built - EU's Oettinger
RE
2018UNIPER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 550 M
EBIT 2018 878 M
Net income 2018 49,3 M
Debt 2018 2 081 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 46,09
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 8 860 M
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,2 €
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. B. Wilhelm Reutersberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Eckhard Rümmler Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Jost Delbrück Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Jagodzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE7.12%10 093
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.18%47 410
ENGIE8.58%37 730
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.04%35 182
SEMPRA ENERGY4.13%30 748
ORSTED2.09%28 540
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.