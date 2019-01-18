Uniper : Test blog Article

When is the next Deep Dive Day?

Innovation never stops; therefore, the next round is already around the corner: On January 24, 2019, the next 'Deep Dive Day' takes place in Berlin. New start-ups will present their business ideas.

Are you looking for an attractive innovation?

Then this event is just right for you! If you are looking for a targeted innovation for your business or are interested in the digital transformation, then do not miss this opportunity. You cannot be in Berlin personally? No problem! Single sequences are transmitted via a Skype session. The Skype invitation will be sent to you prior to the event. If you have questions about the deep dive day or PlugandPlay or digitalization in general, just post it in the comment box below or visit the Digitalization@Uniper community.