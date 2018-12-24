DGAP-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Uniper and EPH enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Uniper's activities in France



24.12.2018 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Strategic review of French business was announced in August 2018 Uniper has received a unilateral binding offer from Energetický a pr?myslový holding, a. s. (EPH), through its wholly owned subsidiary EP Power Europe, and has accepted to enter into exclusive negotiations with EPH for the sale of Uniper's activities in France. The aim of EPH is to acquire all activities and assets of Uniper in France. The next step now is a mandatory consultation process with the employees' representative bodies to be initiated in January. Only then a possible transaction can be concluded. The exploratory process for a possible sale of Uniper's activities was initiated as part of a strategic review of the French business which was communicated in August. The decision of the Uniper Board to enter into exclusive negotiations with EPH represents an important milestone in this context.



Uniper France

Uniper's portfolio in France includes (i) two gas-fired power plants with around 400 MW each in Saint-Avold (Lorraine), (ii) two hard coal plants, each with around 600 MW, located in Saint-Avold and Gardanne (Provence), (iii) a 150 MW biomass power plant "Provence 4 Biomasse" located in Gardanne, as well as (iv) wind and solar power plants with a combined capacity of around 100 MW. Uniper supplies electricity and gas products to industrial and commercial customers and also offers energy-related services in this segment. The contribution of Uniper France to the overall Uniper group net income in 2017 was a low single-digit million Euro amount.



Uniper

Uniper is a leading international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries and around 12,000 employees globally. Its business is the secure provision of energy and related services. Its main activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.



For further information please contact:



Georg Oppermann

T +49 2 11-45 79-55 32

M +49 1 78-4 39 48 47

georg.oppermann @uniper.energy



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments

24.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

