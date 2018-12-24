Uniper : and EPH enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Uniper's activities in France

Düsseldorf, 24 December 2018

Strategic review of French business was announced in August 2018

Uniper has received a unilateral binding offer from Energetický a průmyslový holding, a. s. (EPH), through its wholly owned subsidiary EP Power Europe, and has accepted to enter into exclusive negotiations with EPH for the sale of Uniper's activities in France. The aim of EPH is to acquire all activities and assets of Uniper in France. The next step now is a mandatory consultation process with the employees' representative bodies to be initiated in January. Only then a possible transaction can be concluded. The exploratory process for a possible sale of Uniper's activities was initiated as part of a strategic review of the French business which was communicated in August. The decision of the Uniper Board to enter into exclusive negotiations with EPH represents an important milestone in this context.

Uniper France

Uniper's portfolio in France includes (i) two gas-fired power plants with around 400 MW each in Saint-Avold (Lorraine), (ii) two hard coal plants, each with around 600 MW, located in Saint-Avold and Gardanne (Provence), (iii) a 150 MW biomass power plant 'Provence 4 Biomasse' located in Gardanne, as well as (iv) wind and solar power plants with a combined capacity of around 100 MW. Uniper supplies electricity and gas products to industrial and commercial customers and also offers energy-related services in this segment. The contribution of Uniper France to the overall Uniper group net income in 2017 was a low single-digit million Euro amount.

Uniper

Uniper is a leading international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries and around 12,000 employees globally. Its business is the secure provision of energy and related services. Its main activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.