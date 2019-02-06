Uniper and Fortum to Hold Talks on Future Relationship

By Nathan Allen



Uniper SE said late Tuesday that it would begin talks with its biggest shareholder Fortum to redefine their relationship and defuse some of the tension that has emerged between the two energy companies.

Fortum acquired a 47% stake in Uniper from Germany's E.ON SE last year, despite strong resistance from Uniper's management. Since then the two companies have been at odds over how to proceed.

"The status quo can't continue. Too much is at stake-for both companies, for our employees, and also for the energy industry as a whole," Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said.

The companies said they will establish a working group with the goal of defining how best their partnership can create value for all shareholders.

Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck will step down on Aug. 31 to clear the way for the talks, the company said.

