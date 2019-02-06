Log in
Uniper and Fortum to Hold Talks on Future Relationship

02/06/2019 | 01:40am EST

By Nathan Allen

Uniper SE said late Tuesday that it would begin talks with its biggest shareholder Fortum to redefine their relationship and defuse some of the tension that has emerged between the two energy companies.

Fortum acquired a 47% stake in Uniper from Germany's E.ON SE last year, despite strong resistance from Uniper's management. Since then the two companies have been at odds over how to proceed.

"The status quo can't continue. Too much is at stake-for both companies, for our employees, and also for the energy industry as a whole," Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said.

The companies said they will establish a working group with the goal of defining how best their partnership can create value for all shareholders.

Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck will step down on Aug. 31 to clear the way for the talks, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON 1.57% 9.762 Delayed Quote.13.16%
FORTUM 1.65% 20.37 Delayed Quote.4.92%
UNIPER SE 0.27% 26.12 Delayed Quote.15.58%
WTI -0.20% 53.63 Delayed Quote.21.59%
