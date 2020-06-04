' style='display: inline-block; line-height: 1; vertical-align: bottom; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; text-indent: 0px; text-align: center;'>Share
Uniper convinced by the German National Stimulus Package
Uniper is changing its course, and has recently announced a new ambitious strategy to empower energy evolution. In brief, this strategy is based on exiting coal power generation in Europe, expanding its gas activities and developing and propelling the hydrogen economy, all in order to become carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035. Uniper considers hydrogen as an essential element of the low-emissions energy-mix of the future, together with gas, renewables and hydro power. Hydrogen is also key to help decarbonize other large-scale industries, like steel and chemicals.
On the National Stimulus Package announced today by the German government, Uniper CEO, Andreas Schierenbeck says:
'The agreement on an economic stimulus package is a strong positive signal from the coalition. On the basis of these important and correct political decisions, we can contribute to jointly develop the climate-neutral energy mix of the future, as our strategy defines for making Uniper`s power generation in Europe carbon-neutral by 2035. With our portfolio and our strong decarbonization strategy, Uniper is well positioned to play a crucial role in transforming the energy sector, and to help other sectors to also decarbonize, together with industrial partners and policy makers'.
'The coalition recognizes the important role hydrogen will play in the energy future. Committing to an important initial financial package and tax exemptions is of the essence to support the start of the hydrogen economy, an essential element for developing a sustainable energy future. This is the right signal at the right time. With the coalition's compromise, we are convinced that the hydrogen strategy will now also be adopted shortly - hydrogen will be a central key to decarbonize most sectors'.
'The compromise on an economic stimulus package provides a good basis for future investments. Above all, the exemption of green hydrogen production from the EEG levy, which we have long been advocating, would have a lasting effect on the profitability of new projects'.
About Uniper
Uniper is a leading international energy company with around 11,500 employees and activities in more than 40 countries. With about 34 GW of installed generation capacity, Uniper is among the largest global power generators. Its main activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading, including a diversified gas portfolio that makes Uniper one of Europe's leading gas companies. In 2019, Uniper sold a gas volume of 220 bcm. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, being the third-largest listed German utility. Under its new strategy, Uniper aims to become carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE Management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to modify them to conform with future events or developments.
Disclaimer
Uniper SE published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 10:50:00 UTC