Uniper convinced by the German National Stimulus Package

Uniper is changing its course, and has recently announced a new ambitious strategy to empower energy evolution. In brief, this strategy is based on exiting coal power generation in Europe, expanding its gas activities and developing and propelling the hydrogen economy, all in order to become carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035. Uniper considers hydrogen as an essential element of the low-emissions energy-mix of the future, together with gas, renewables and hydro power. Hydrogen is also key to help decarbonize other large-scale industries, like steel and chemicals.

On the National Stimulus Package announced today by the German government, Uniper CEO, Andreas Schierenbeck says:

'The agreement on an economic stimulus package is a strong positive signal from the coalition. On the basis of these important and correct political decisions, we can contribute to jointly develop the climate-neutral energy mix of the future, as our strategy defines for making Uniper`s power generation in Europe carbon-neutral by 2035. With our portfolio and our strong decarbonization strategy, Uniper is well positioned to play a crucial role in transforming the energy sector, and to help other sectors to also decarbonize, together with industrial partners and policy makers'.

'The coalition recognizes the important role hydrogen will play in the energy future. Committing to an important initial financial package and tax exemptions is of the essence to support the start of the hydrogen economy, an essential element for developing a sustainable energy future. This is the right signal at the right time. With the coalition's compromise, we are convinced that the hydrogen strategy will now also be adopted shortly - hydrogen will be a central key to decarbonize most sectors'.

'The compromise on an economic stimulus package provides a good basis for future investments. Above all, the exemption of green hydrogen production from the EEG levy, which we have long been advocating, would have a lasting effect on the profitability of new projects'.